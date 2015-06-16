June 16 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1045 GMT on Tuesday:

** A 13 billion pound ($20 billion) mortgage portfolio put up for sale by UK Asset Resolution, the "bad bank" charged with winding down the assets of two failed British lenders, has lured interest from several possible bidders, the group's boss said.

** U.S. cosmetics group Coty Inc has won auctions to acquire three businesses from Procter & Gamble Co for as much as $12 billion, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters.

** Cinven is still interested in buying Telekom Slovenia, the UK investment firm said on Tuesday, a day after Slovenia rejected its bid.

** German property firm Alstria Office REIT AG announced plans to make an all-share takeover offer for peer DO Deutsche Office AG, valuing the company at close to 800 million euros ($901.5 million).

** Malaysia's Felda Global Ventures Holdings Bhd would consider taking control of Indonesia's PT Eagle High Plantations Tbk after first buying 37 percent for $680 million, Chief Executive Mohd Emir Mavani Abdullah said.

** Westpac Banking Corp, Australia's No.2 lender by market value, said it plans to cut part of its stake in its wealth management arm, helping it raise up to A$700 million ($544 million) in an effort to boost its capital ratios.

** Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc has bought a 3.7 percent stake in Insurance Australia Group Ltd for A$500 million ($388 million), as part of a partnership that IAG said would reduce its capital requirements and support its return on equity targets.

** Defence firm Samsung Techwin Co Ltd said it would sign an agreement giving it an option to buy Thales SA's 50 percent stake in their unlisted South Korean joint venture, valued at about $190 million.

** Goldcorp Inc will sell its 25.6 percent stake in Tahoe Resources Inc for C$998.5 million ($811.26 million) in a bought deal, the two precious metals producers said on Monday.

** Sun Life Financial Inc said Monday that it is acquiring North American real estate investment manager Bentall Kennedy Group for C$560 million ($454.03 million), as part of the financial services group's broader investment diversification strategy.

** U.S. gun maker Colt filed for bankruptcy protection on Sunday and has put itself up for sale in an unusual auction, with an opening proposal from its current owner. The bid? Zero dollars.

($1 = C$1.23) ($1 = A$1.29) ($1 = 0.8874 euros) ($1 = 0.6411 pounds) (Compiled by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru)