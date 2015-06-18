(Adds Sequential Brands, Pacific Rubiales, Google, Rosneft, PBF
Energy, Dragon Oil, Caixabank)
June 18 The following bids, mergers,
acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on
Thursday:
** China's Ant Financial Services Group, e-commerce giant
Alibaba Group Holding Ltd's internet finance affiliate,
closed a private placement valuing the unit at about $45
billion, a person familiar with the matter said.
** U.S. hedge fund Elliott ramped up a campaign to block a
proposed $8 billion merger of two Samsung Group firms on
Thursday, laying out its case online a day before a court
hearing on a deal seen key to a leadership succession in the
family-run conglomerate.
** Sequential Brands Group Inc, a brand management
and licensing company, is nearing a deal to buy Martha Stewart
Living Omnimedia Inc, the Wall Street Journal reported.
Terms of the deal are under discussion and could not be learned,
but an announcement could be made in the coming days, people
familiar with the matter told the Journal.
** Pacific Rubiales Energy's largest group of
shareholders has begun a proxy fight to block the roughly C$2
billion ($1.6 billion) takeover of the Canadian oil producer by
Alfa SAB de CV and Harbour Energy Ltd.
** Internet search giant Google Inc and private
equity fund Permira are in talks to make a joint bid
for British retailer Tesco Plc's customer data
business, a source familiar with the matter said.
** Russian oil giant Rosneft's talks with India's
Essar Group to buy a key stake in the unit that owns the Vadinar
refinery have slowed, sources said on Thursday, after the two
sides clashed over the western Indian plant's valuation.
** Societe Generale has agreed to buy the 20.5 percent stake
in its Boursorama unit held by Spanish lender CaixaBank, giving
the French bank full control over the fast-growing online bank.
** PBF Energy Inc agreed to pay $322 million to
acquire the 189,000-barrel-per-day Chalmette oil refinery in
Louisiana and related assets from Exxon Mobil Corp and
Venezuela's national oil company, Petroleos de Venezuela SA
(PDVSA).
** Bosnia's regional government will soon offer for sale its
44 percent stake in the country's sole aluminium smelter
Aluminij Mostar to help cover a budget deficit, the
prime minister said on Thursday.
** Asset management company Baillie Gifford, oil producer
Dragon Oil's largest independent investor, said an
increased takeover offer from majority owner Emirates National
Oil Co (ENOC) "materially undervalued" the company.
** Central Europe's biggest insurance group PZU has
submitted an offer to buy Raiffeisen Bank International's
Polish arm and wants to pay less than the unit's book
value, banking sources with knowledge of the matter said.
** Spain's Caixabank said on Thursday it would
withdraw its takeover offer for Portugal's BPI, as one
of the key conditions of its offer will not be met.
** Banco Bradesco SA, Brazil's No. 2
private-sector bank, will make a binding offer to buy HSBC
Holdings Plc's Brazilian unit next month, the newswire
service of O Estado de S. Paulo newspaper said on Wednesday.
** Chipmaker Cypress Semiconductor Corp raised its
offer to buy Integrated Silicon Solution Inc to about
$21.25 per share, trumping Uphill Investment Co's latest bid of
$21.
** U.S. private equity firm TPG agreed for a tie-up with
Sudanese billionaire Mo Ibrahim's Satya Capital, to invest in
African companies looking to expand in Africa and globally.
** UK-based Sequa Petroleum NV has reached an
agreement to buy a portfolio of Norwegian offshore field
interests for $602 million from Wintershall, the oil and gas
subsidiary of BASF SE, the companies said.
** Health Care REIT Inc and Revera Inc
agreed to buy assisted living services provider Regal Lifestyle
Communities Inc for about C$374.4 million ($308.5
million) in cash to expand in Canada.
** State oil and gas group PetroVietnam has acquired all of
the Vietnamese assets of U.S. oil major Chevron Corp as
it seeks to boost gas output, the Vietnamese group said.
** Bilfinger SE has already noted interest from a
potential buyer or buyers of its loss-making Power business, its
chief financial officer said.
** H.J. Heinz Co said that Warren Buffett's
Berkshire Hathaway Inc has become its majority
shareholder by exercising a warrant ahead of the ketchup maker's
planned merger with Kraft Foods Group Inc.
** Former Xstrata boss Mick Davis' X2 Resources, long
considered a front runner, is out of the race for a stake in
Barrick Gold Corp's Zaldivar copper mine in Chile after
it was outbid in the first round of the sale process, according
to three sources close to the matter.
** Brazilian state-run oil company Petrobras is
looking to sell some of its biofuel assets as it tries to raise
cash to cover investment for new offshore oilfields and service
its debt, two sources told Reuters on Wednesday.
** Online gaming company Playtech Plc said it
planned to raise 250 million pounds ($395.4 million) via a share
placement to fund the purchase of Plus500, a retail forex
trading shop, and other potential deals.
** Malaysia's debt-laden state fund 1MDB will
sell its entire 70 percent stake in Project 3B, a $3.6 billion
greenfield 2,000 megawatt coal-fired plant, to national utility
Tenaga Nasional Bhd, a Malaysian minister said.
** Twelve foreign and local investors, including Japan's
largest lender by assets Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc
, have expressed interest in the Philippine government's
controlling stake in medium-sized United Coconut Planters Bank
(UCPB).
** General Motors Co seeking advice from investment
banks shows it is taking an attempt by Fiat Chrysler Automobiles
NV (FCA) to force a merger with its larger
U.S. rival seriously, analysts and traders said.
