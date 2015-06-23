(Adds Bouygues, RSE Ventures, Momo Inc, 3M, Charterhouse, Qalaa
Holdings, Telenor, Liberty Global, Reno, JBS; updates Darden
Restaurants)
June 23 The following bids, mergers,
acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Tuesday:
** Britain has cut its stake in Lloyds Banking Group
to below 17 percent, the finance ministry said in a
stock market disclosure on Tuesday, taking the total sum
recovered by the taxpayer to 11.5 billion pounds ($18.16
billion).
** The board of Bouygues unanimously rejected an
offer for its telecom unit from European telecom group Altice
that sources put at 10 billion euros ($11.16 billion),
citing execution risks and confidence in its own growth
prospects.
** RSE Ventures is teaming up with Qatar to buy a 35.5
percent stake in the holding company that owns Formula One in a
$7 billion-$8 billion deal, a source familiar with the matter
told Reuters.
** Momo Inc's chief executive and a group of
investment firms offered to buy all shares of the Chinese mobile
chat app company they do not already own for $1.9 billion, six
months after the company listed in the United
States
** 3M Co on Tuesday struck a deal to boost its
presence in worker protection gear by buying Capital Safety from
private equity firm KKR & Co for $1.8 billion, the U.S.
diversified manufacturer's largest-ever purchase.
** British private equity firm Charterhouse is
working with JP Morgan on options for healthcare company
Tunstall, in a deal which could value the company at up to 700
million pounds ($1.1 billion), a source familiar with the matter
said on Tuesday.
** British bookmaker Ladbrokes Plc confirmed on
Tuesday it was in merger talks with privately owned Gala Coral
Group.
** Italian holding company Exor said it had so far
received a positive response to its offer for PartnerRe
from the Bermuda-based reinsurer's shareholders as it seeks to
convince them to vote against a rival bid.
** Qalaa Holdings, one of Egypt's largest
investment firms, said on Tuesday it had signed agreements with
Financial Holdings International (FIH) to buy some of FIH's
subsidiaries.
** Italy's Banca Ifis said it had bought three
portfolios of non-performing loans with a nominal value of
around 900 million euros ($1 billion), including bad loans worth
650 million euros from Monte dei Paschi di Siena.
** Norwegian and Swedish telecoms companies Telenor
and TeliaSonera said on Tuesday they were confident
that the European Commission would approve a planned merger of
their mobile operations in Denmark, overcoming the objections of
the European Commission.
** Chinese consortium Uphill Investment Co raised its offer
for Integrated Silicon Solution Inc to $23 per share,
trumping chipmaker Cypress Semiconductor Corp's latest
bid of $22.25.
** Darden Restaurants Inc said it plans to separate
some of its restaurants into a publicly traded real estate
investment trust as part of changes engineered by activist
investor Starboard Value LP.
** British banking group Barclays is in talks to
sell its natural resources-focused private equity business to
the unit's management, a person familiar with the matter said on
Tuesday.
** Liberty Global, Europe's biggest cable company,
is in talks to buy Irish TV channel TV3 for more than 100
million euros ($111.76 million), the Financial Times reported,
citing people familiar with the matter.
** Global exporter Li & Fung Ltd has formed a
joint venture with two Chinese department store operators, with
the aim of setting up as many as 300 stores and developing its
own private labels, the Hong Kong firm said on Tuesday.
** Dutch supermarket group Ahold is in the "final
stages" of merger negotiations with Belgian peer Delhaize
, it said on Tuesday, though the company declined to
confirm media reports that a deal would be announced this week.
** Israel's government has approved a plan by Bezeq Israel
Telecom to take full control of satellite TV operator
YES after determining it would not harm competition in the
multi-channel TV market.
** Abu Dhabi-based Etihad Airways denied a media report that
it is in talks with the Indian government to raise its 24
percent stake in India's Jet Airways.
** China's Evergrande Real Estate Group Ltd and
social media firm Tencent Holdings Ltd will buy
Mascotte Holdings Ltd at a 97 percent discount to the
solar tech maker's share price, Mascotte said.
** South Africa's biggest fast-food restaurant chain Famous
Brands will take a 51 percent stake in its Botswana
franchise partner, it said on Tuesday, ahead of a potential
broader foray in the rest of Africa.
** British construction firms Carillion and Kier
announced a joint venture with France's Eiffage
to bid for contracts for Britain's controversial
high-speed rail project.
** Oman's Al Madina Insurance plans to acquire
domestic rival Vision Insurance, Al Madina said on Tuesday.
** Renewable power generator Infinis Energy Plc
has bought an 18.5-megawatt wind farm project from investment
firm Peel Group for an undisclosed sum, the company said on
Tuesday.
** The family owners of German shoe chain Reno have asked
investment bank Rothschild to find a buyer for the
company, two sources familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.
** Brazilian meat packer JBS SA said on Tuesday
that its purchase of local rival Marfrig Global Foods SA's
European Moy Park unit will lead to $50 million a
year in cost savings.
($1 = 3.7764 shekels)
($1 = 0.6332 pounds)
($1 = 0.8958 euros)
(Compiled by Anannya Pramanick and Yashaswini Swamynathan in
Bengaluru)