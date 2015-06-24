June 24 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Wednesday:

** Dutch-based supermarket operator Ahold has agreed to buy Belgian peer Delhaize, the companies said on Wednesday, in a move that will create the sixth-largest food retailer in the United States and the biggest in Europe's Benelux region.

The Dutch group said it would pay 4.75 shares for every Delhaize share, valuing Delhaize at about 9.3 billion euros ($10.4 billion), or 90 euros a share, based on closing prices on Tuesday.

** Dutch media tycoon John de Mol's Talpa Media is buying Axel Springer's remaining 50.1 percent stake in Talpa Germany, media group Springer said on Wednesday.

** South Korea's National Pension Service (NPS) will vote against a proposed $7.4 billion merger of two units of conglomerate SK Group, a decision some analysts said could signal its willingness to oppose a pending $8 billion deal between two Samsung Group firms.

** China's GOME Electrical Appliances Holding Ltd plans to buy Beijing Dazhong Home Appliances Retail Co Ltd for 3.83 billion yuan ($617 million), formalizing its control of a company it has been managing for around eight years.

** Australian recruitment firm Skilled Group Ltd agreed to a A$422 million ($325 million) takeover offer from Programmed Maintenance Services Ltd after its smaller rival raised its initial proposal.

** Canada's largest mobile operator, Rogers Communications Inc, has agreed to pay more than C$400 million ($324.57 million) to buy struggling wireless carrier Mobilicity, two sources with knowledge of the matter said on Tuesday.

** Saudi International Petrochemical Co (Sipchem) has agreed to pay $100.2 million to raise its stake in two local subsidiaries, it said on Wednesday.

** The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) said it had cut its stake in Russian retailer Lenta to 11.5 percent from 15.3 percent via a private placement.

** U.S. Scripps Networks Interactive (SNI), which agreed to buy control in TVN, wants to call on other shareholders at the Polish broadcaster to sell it the remaining shares all at once, SNI was quoted as saying on Wednesday.

** Finnish utility Fortum said it has failed so far to reach a deal with Russia's Gazprom and Rosatom on an assets swap in Russia to allow it to take a stake in the Fennovoima nuclear power plant project.

** U.S.-based investment manager Southeastern Asset Management has built up a 3 percent stake in Swiss chemicals group Sika and supports the company's management in a row over a planned takeover by France's Saint-Gobain, it said.

