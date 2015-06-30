(Adds Pep Boys, Abu Dhabi, Apollo Global Management, Osram,
** Insurance broker Willis Group Holdings said it
signed an agreement with Financial management services provider
Towers Watson & Co to combine the companies in an
all-stock deal with an implied equity value of about $18
billion.
** Vivendi said on Tuesday that it had finalised
the purchase of an 80 percent stake in video-sharing website
Dailymotion from French telecom operator Orange for
217 million euros ($241.85 million).
** U.S. factory automation equipment maker Emerson Electric
Co said it planned to spin off its network power
business as part of its efforts to focus on high-growth
businesses.
** Pep Boys-Manny, Moe & Jack, an auto parts
retailer, said it was considering selling itself as it begins a
strategic review two weeks after appointing a new chief
executive.
** South Africa's Competition Commission has recommended to
the Competition Tribunal that a merger worth 7 billion rand
($575.95 million) between mobile operator Vodacom and
fixed line operator Neotel be approved.
** Banco de Chile, one of Chile's largest banks,
agreed last week to buy the credit portfolio of the smaller
Banco Penta, a source told Reuters on Tuesday.
** Abu Dhabi may merge its national energy company into
another state-owned business to make the company's crippling
debts more manageable and try to turn around its performance,
sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.
** U.S. investment firm Apollo Global Management
and the EBRD will buy Slovenia's second-largest bank Nova KBM
(NKBM) for 250 million euros ($279 million), the bank, sale
coordinator and the buyers said in a joint statement on Tuesday.
** Private equity firm Centerbridge Partners LP is in
advanced talks to acquire household cleaning and personal care
products maker KIK Custom Products Inc for around $1.6 billion,
including debt, according to people familiar with the matter.
** German lighting group Osram has begun talks
with potential buyers of its lamps business as it prepares an
auction that would allow it to focus on automotive lighting and
components, people familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.
** ConAgra Foods Inc, the maker of Slim Jim beef
jerky and Chef Boyardee pasta, said it planned to exit its
struggling private label foods business as it seeks to boost
profit margins and focus on its faster growing consumer foods
segment.
** Global private equity fund CVC and Poland's
fourth-largest power firm Energa have submitted the
highest offers to buy PKP Energetyka, an utility arm of Polish
state rail company PKP, sources close to the transaction said.
** A Native American tribe in California is looking to make
a bid for Colt Holding Co, the 179-year-old gun manufacturer,
according to a tribal attorney.
** Italian lender Banca Carige said on Tuesday its
board had decided not to accept an offer presented by Banca
Finnat for private banking unit Banca Cesare Ponti, and the
division would no longer be considered for sale.
** German forklift truck maker Kion has lost in the
bidding for Japanese rival UniCarriers, Frankfurter
Allgemeine Zeitung reported on Tuesday, without citing the
source of the information.
** Three bidders have submitted binding offers for Novo
Banco, the successor to Banco Espirito Santo after a state
rescue last year, the Bank of Portugal said on Tuesday, without
naming the institutions.
** Locked in a battle with an activist U.S. hedge fund, the
Samsung Group's de facto holding company sought to win
support for a proposed $8 billion merger with a sister firm by
pledging to bolster post-deal shareholder returns.
** Japan's Sony Corp plans to raise nearly $4
billion via new shares and bonds to plough into image sensors as
it reinvents itself as a niche component maker, pulling back
from consumer goods such as TVs that dragged it into losses.
** Cenovus Energy Inc, Canada's second-largest
independent oil producer, said on Tuesday it had agreed to sell
its portfolio of oil and gas royalty properties to Ontario
Teachers' Pension Plan for about C$3.3 billion ($2.66 billion).
** Spain's Banco Sabadell SA has received approval
from Britain's financial regulators for its 1.7 billion pound
($2.7 billion) takeover of Britain's TSB Banking Group Plc
, increasing competition for the UK's biggest banks.
** General Electric Co said it would sell its
European private equity financing business to a unit of Japan's
Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp (SMBC) for about $2.2 billion as
the U.S. conglomerate sheds financial assets amid a
restructuring.
** Defense firm Saab AB has signed contracts with
Sweden worth 8.6 billion crowns ($1.04 billion) for two new
submarines and upgrades to two existing submarines, the Swedish
company said on Tuesday.
** Celgene Corp launched a 10-year partnership with
Juno Therapeutics Inc on Monday, announcing a $1
billion investment aimed at bringing to market Juno technologies
that harness the immune system to treat cancer and autoimmune
diseases.
** Cisco Systems Inc said on Tuesday it would buy
OpenDNS, a privately held cloud-based security firm, for $635
million, the latest move to boost its security business as cyber
attacks increase in number and sophistication.
** A cornerstone investor in the initial public offering of
Dalian Wanda Commercial Properties Co Ltd has offered
to sell a stake in the developer worth up to $377 million,
according to a term sheet seen by Reuters on Tuesday.
** Polish chip board maker Pfleiderer Grajewo SA
plans to almost double its share capital by issuing shares worth
1.08 billion zlotys ($288.3 million) at current market prices to
finance the takeover of its parent company Pfleiderer GmbH.
** Nigeria's Oando Plc has agreed to sell a 60
percent stake in its downstream business to a consortium of
investors including Vitol for $276 million, the
energy company said on Tuesday.
** German drugs packaging firm Gerresheimer AG
agreed to sell its glass tubing business to Corning Inc
and trimmed its 2018 profitability forecast. Gerresheimer said
it expected proceeds of about 196 million euros ($219 million)
from the sale of the basic tubes business.
** United Airlines said on Tuesday it bought a $30 million
stake in alternative fuels developer Fulcrum BioEnergy Inc
in a deal designed to meet part of its fuel needs and
hedge against future oil price volatility and carbon
regulations.
** Indonesia's PT Great Giant Pineapple (GGP) has offered to
buy the remaining 49.49 percent of poultry firm PT Sierad
Produce Tbk that it does not own for 395.07 billion
rupiah ($29.6 million).
** Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd
is in advanced talks to invest in Indian online payment
platform and e-commerce firm Paytm, two sources with knowledge
of the matter said on Tuesday.
** Australia's largest supermarket operator Woolworths Ltd
is looking for buyers for its up-market Thomas Dux
grocery stores, according to a Fairfax Media report on Tuesday.
** New Zealand retailer Briscoe Group Ltd said on
Tuesday it was planning a takeover of travel and outdoor wear
retailer Kathmandu Holdings Ltd.
** Oman's Al Omaniya Financial Services SAOG said
on Tuesday that it had submitted a non-binding, indicative offer
to acquire United Finance Co SAOG.
National Bank of Oman SAOG has walked away from
talks to buy United Finance after due diligence, it
said on Tuesday.
** Westpac Banking Corp said its venture capital
fund had invested an undisclosed amount in U.S. bitcoin start-up
Coinbase in the first such deal by an Australian bank in the
largely unregulated virtual currency.
** Sun Life Financial Inc said on Tuesday it will
buy U.S.-based investment management company Prime Advisors Inc,
the latest deal by the Canadian insurer as it seeks to expand
its asset management operations.
** German sportswear company Puma SE is selling
the rights to the Swedish footwear brand Tretorn to U.S. firm
Authentic Brands Group (ABG) as part of its strategy to narrow
the focus of its business.
** AT&T Inc, the No.2 U.S. telecom company, said on
Monday it had extended the "termination date" of the merger
agreement with satellite TV provider DirecTV for "a
short period of time", the second time in two months.
** Microsoft Corp said on Monday that it would hand
over its display advertising business to AOL Inc and sell some
map-generating technology to ride-hailing app company Uber as it
slims down its money-losing online operations.
** X2 Resources, the private equity fund set up by former
Xstrata boss Mick Davis, is now in initial bi-lateral talks to
buy some of Rio Tinto's Australian coal assets, two
sources with knowledge of the situation said on Tuesday.
** Jordan's Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc has emerged as
a bidder for German drugmaker Boehringer Ingelheim's generics
unit Roxane Labs, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar
with the matter.
