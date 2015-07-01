(Adds GE, ACE, Vodacom, Intesa Sanpaolo, Lufthansa, Patterson
Companies, Playtech, Pininfarina, Carlyle Group, Suez)
July 1 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Wednesday:
** Swiss insurance giant ACE Ltd will buy upmarket
property insurer Chubb Corp for $28.3 billion to get
access to wealthy clients who pay higher premiums at a time when
fierce competition has cut deeply into the industry's profit
margins.
** FourPoint Energy LLC, a private exploration and
production company, said it would buy oil and gas assets from
units of Chesapeake Energy Corp for $840 million to
increase its footprint in the Western Anadarko basin in
Oklahoma.
** U.S. Justice Department antitrust lawyers have opposed
Electrolux AB's plan to buy General Electric Co's
household appliance business, a source familiar with the
investigation told Reuters.
** Italian bank Intesa Sanpaolo has received
expressions of interest to buy its majority stake in highway
operator A4 Holding, sources close to the matter said on
Wednesday.
** Lufthansa is considering selling its 13 percent
stake in Luxair and has been in touch with other shareholders,
including the Luxembourg government, to discuss the matter.
** Medical device supplier Patterson Companies Inc
said it would sell its business that makes products that assist
in a patient's recovery to private equity firm Madison Dearborn
Partners for $715 million.
** The chief executive of Indonesia's Surya Semesta
said on Wednesday that he was considering buying
Rajawali Group's entire 21 pct stake in Nusantara Infrastructure
and that any deal may include a partnership with
Malaysia's Plus Expressways.
** Playtech Plc, founded by Israeli billionaire
Teddy Sagi, said it had agreed to buy currency trading platform
Ava Trade for $105 million to expand its online trading
platform.
** Brazilian sugar and ethanol producer Sao Martinho SA
said on Wednesday that it had canceled plans for a
joint venture running a plant with U.S. renewable polymers
company Amyris Inc, according to a securities filing.
** Power group UIL Holdings said on Wednesday it
would quickly address regulators' concerns after its $3 billion
takeover by Spain's Iberdrola IBE.MC was rejected by a U.S.
antitrust watchdog in a preliminary decision.
** The key investor in Pininfarina and its
creditor banks are still seeking to agree a sale of the indebted
Italian car designer to Indian vehicle maker Mahindra & Mahindra
, two sources close to the matter said.
** Kazakh state oil company KazMunaiGas (KMG) said
on Wednesday it plans to sell 50 percent of its stake in the
Kashagan oilfield to the sovereign wealth fund Samruk-Kazyna
and use the proceeds to reduce its debt.
** Montagu Private Equity is preparing a sale of its
healthcare packaging group Centor in a potential up to $700
million deal, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.
** U.S. private equity firm Carlyle Group has raised
its stake in Italy's Twin-Set to 90 percent and named a new
chief executive, stepping up efforts to promote the fashion
brand's retail expansion.
** French environmental services company Suez said
on Wednesday it aims to enlarge its Chinese water and waste
business and is looking for opportunities outside China through
a new partnership with the city of Chongqing.
** Canada's Brookfield Asset Management Inc has
approached Australia's Asciano Ltd with a $6.8 billion
takeover bid, but uncertainty about whether the deal would go
through capped gains in the stock price of the rail freight
firm.
** South Africa's government has sold its stake in mobile
phone firm Vodacom at a 10 percent discount to market
prices to raise funds for cash-strapped power utility Eskom
, the Treasury said on Wednesday.
** Chambers Street Properties said it would merge
with Gramercy Property Trust Inc to create the largest
U.S. industrial and office net lease real estate investment
trust. Gramercy shareholders will get 3.1898 shares of Chambers
Street for each Gramercy share held. The deal is worth $1.45
billion, according to Reuters calculations.
** The family that owns German car-parts maker Getrag is in
advanced talks to sell a stake in the company to a North
American parts maker, two sources familiar with the matter said
on Tuesday. Getrag, one of the world's largest suppliers of
automatic transmission systems, was approached recently by a
North American company with an offer of about 1 billion euros
($1.11 billion) for the stake, the sources said.
** CVC Capital Partners will back its acquisition of French
smart card connector manufacturer Linxens with around 1 billion
euros ($1.11 billion) of debt financing, banking sources said.
** Indian jeweler Rajesh Exports Ltd said it would
finalize an acquisition on Thursday from a handful of targets
that have been identified, after a local daily reported the
company could buy a stake in a Swiss gold refinery for about
$400 million.
** Constellation Brands Inc said it would buy the
Meiomi wine brand for about $315 million.
** Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV will invest $280
million to begin Jeep production in India through an expanded
joint venture with Tata Motors Ltd, the carmaker said
on Wednesday.
** Global private equity fund CVC and Poland's
fourth-largest power firm Energa SA have submitted the
highest offers to buy PKP Energetyka, an utility arm of Polish
state rail company PKP, sources close to the transaction said.
Both offers for PKP Energetyka are similar and exceed 1 billion
zlotys ($266.4 million) as of enterprise value, the sources
said.
** French gas and power group Engie said it bought 95
percent of French solar park developer and operator
Solairedirect for just under 200 million euros ($222 million),
which would make it the leading solar operator in France and
bring it a portfolio of projects abroad.
** Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd and Philips
are together investing up to 100 million shekels ($26.5
million) over eight years in medical device and health
technology start-ups in Israel.
** Oman's Bank Sohar SAOG and Bank Dhofar SAOG
have entered into a non-binding agreement on a
proposed merger, the duo said, in the latest move towards
consolidation in the country's bloated banking sector. The two
lenders agreed to proceed with due diligence, subject to
receiving regulatory approvals, they said in separate
statements.
** Spanish bank Santander SA and British mobile
banking software provider Monitise Plc have launched a
joint venture to invest in fintech businesses, they said on
Wednesday.
** Slovenia is seeking expressions of interest in the
purchase of 91.58 percent of state-owned national air carrier
Adria Airways, state investment company SDH, which is
coordinating the privatization, said on Wednesday.
** Tanzania's competition commission has initiated a process
to cancel approval for East African Breweries Ltd's
2010 acquisition of a controlling stake in Serengeti Breweries.
** Janus Capital Group Inc said on Wednesday that it
had acquired a majority interest in Kapstream Capital Pty Ltd
and that Kapstream's Kumar Palghat would support Bill Gross as
co-portfolio manager of the Janus Global Unconstrained Bond
strategy.
($1 = 0.90 euros)
($1 = A$1.30)
($1 = 3.75 zlotys)
($1 = 3.7730 shekels)
(Compiled by Anet Josline Pinto and Lehar Maan in Bengaluru)