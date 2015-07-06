(Adds Teva, Unicredit, Rosneft, Black Swan Energy,
Saint-Gobain, Siemens, PKP, Aston Martin; updates Aetna, Royal
Bank of Scotland, Stemcor)
July 6 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Monday:
** Health insurer Aetna Inc said on Friday it would
buy smaller rival Humana Inc for about $37 billion in
cash and stock, in the largest ever deal in the insurance
industry.
Aetna's chief executive said on Monday that he was confident
an antitrust review of the health insurer's proposed purchase of
smaller rival Humana would allow the deal to close in the second
half of 2016, seeking to allay investor concerns.
** Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd is preparing
to raise its bid for rival drugmaker Mylan NV by as much
as $2 billion to $43 billion, Bloomberg reported on Monday,
citing people familiar with the matter.
** The Chinese central bank has bought a 2 percent stake in
lenders UniCredit and Monte dei Paschi di Siena
, adding to a string of investments in large Italian
companies, a regulatory filing showed on Monday.
** Russia's top oil producer Rosneft said on
Monday that Brazilian regulator had cleared a purchase of 55
percent stake in oil and gas project in the Solimoes Basin from
PetroRio, allowing the Kremlin-controlled company to
gain full control over it.
** Britain is planning to sell half its stake in Royal Bank
of Scotland, worth 16 billion pounds ($25 billion),
within two years of a possible first sale in September, sources
with knowledge of government thinking told Reuters.
** Black Swan Energy Ltd, a privately held exploration and
production company, said on Monday it completed its planned
C$200 million ($158 million) acquisition of Carmel Bay
Exploration, boosting its land position in the highly sought
after Montney region in British Columbia.
** A 2.2 billion euro ($2.43 billion) loan and bond
financing backing the buyout of Saint-Gobain's glass
bottle unit Verallia remains on hold after Greece rejected a
compromise with international creditors, bankers said on Monday.
** Siemens could still be interested in buying
power generation assets from French rival Alstom on
the same terms it offered a year ago if General Electric's
deal to buy them falls through, a senior management
source said.
** State-controlled oil producer Petroleo Brasileiro SA
could sell a stake in Brazil's Braskem SA and build
provisions against tax debts nearing 40 billion reais ($12.7
billion) to reduce costs and make finances sustainable, Valor
Economico newspaper said.
** Canada's Potash Corp of Saskatchewan said it was
confident of addressing concerns raised by K+S over
its 7.9 billion euro ($8.7 billion) takeover proposal for the
German potash miner, giving K+S's stock a boost.
** Polish state-run railway group PKP said on Monday it
invited global private equity fund CVC to exclusive
talks on the takeover of its utility arm PKP Energetyka.
** Russian broadcaster CTC Media said it had
received a $200 million offer for 75 percent of its operating
assets in Russia and Kazakhstan from UTH Russia, part-owned by
billionaire Alisher Usmanov.
** Family-owned German car parts maker Eberspaecher is
exploring a partnership with an overseas peer or a partial sale
as it seeks to expand internationally, several sources familiar
with the matter said.
** Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank, which recently failed
in its bid for Citigroup's Egypt retail business, is
targeting acquisitions in 2016 in Asia, the Middle East, and
North Africa, its chief executive said.
** Kuwait's Al Ahli Bank received approval from
the Gulf state's central bank to buy Piraeus Bank's
Egyptian unit, it said on Monday.
** German asset manager Union Investment has bought most of
the remaining assets of Austria's Volksbanken as the
part-nationalized group winds down after failing European bank
stress tests.
** U.S. cigarette giant Philip Morris International Inc
plans to sell a stake worth at least $1 billion in
Indonesian unit PT HM Sampoerna Tbk to comply with
free-float rules, two people familiar with the matter said on
Monday.
** China Molybdenum Luoyang Co is poised to make
an offer for an overseas mining project costing up to $2.15
billion, the latest push by a Chinese enterprise to acquire
resource assets beyond its borders.
** U.S. media group Scripps Networks Interactive has
offered to pay a total of 3.2 billion zlotys ($843.64 million)
to buy the shares in Polish broadcaster TVN it does not
already own to take full control over the company and delist it.
** Elliott Associates has bought shares in Samsung Fire &
Marine Insurance Co Ltd, a spokeswoman for the South
Korean firm said, potentially strengthening the U.S. hedge
fund's hand in its bid to block an $8 billion proposed merger of
another two Samsung Group companies.
** Australian childcare operator Affinity Education
on Monday urged shareholders not to accept a $121 million
takeover offer from larger rival G8 Education Ltd,
saying it would refer the all-share bid to regulators after what
it called "opportunistic" off-market purchases of Affinity stock
by G8.
** Berlin is wooing private investors including Macquarie
and JP Morgan to take a stake in its
much-delayed new international airport, German newspaper Bild
wrote on Sunday.
** Mercedes F1 non-executive chairman Niki Lauda has
dismissed a report suggesting Formula One rival Red Bull could
switch from Renault to Mercedes engines with Aston Martin
branding.
** Aston Martin has had plenty of approaches from Formula
One teams wanting to bring the brand back to the sport but the
chances of a deal are improbable at best, Chief Executive Andy
Palmer told Reuters on Monday.
** Formula One's commercial rights holders CVC Capital
Partners are under no pressure to sell their controlling stake
in the sport and want to keep it, co-chairman Donald Mackenzie
told Reuters.
** German utility RWE is considering a
restructuring that could see units such as RWE Generation and
RWE Innogy being merged or swallowed up by the parent group as
it battles an industry-wide crisis, a German newspaper reported
on Saturday.
** Consolidation continues to be necessary in the auto
industry but there is nothing new to report on Fiat Chrysler's
desire for a tie-up with General Motors
, FCA CEO Sergio Marchionne said on Friday.
** South African gaming and hotel group Tsogo Sun Holdings
has scrapped plans to buy a minority stake in two
casinos owned by Sun International, the companies said.
** Copenhagen-based private equity firm Polaris said it had
made a binding offer to acquire all outstanding shares in Danish
ferry company Mols-Linien and planned to delist the
company from the stock exchange.
** Creditors of insolvent German wind park operator Prokon
have voted to try to revive the company themselves, rejecting a
takeover bid from utility EnBW, the administrator said
on Thursday.
** The entertainment arm of Chinese property conglomerate
Dalian Wanda Group said on Friday it would lead an almost 6
billion yuan ($967 million) investment into one of China's
biggest travel websites, its first foray into online tourism.
** Dutch lender ING Group is set to win the auction
to buy HSBC Holdings Plc's Turkish business, people
familiar with the matter said on Thursday.
** Dollar Tree Inc was given the go-ahead to buy
Family Dollar Stores Inc by the U.S. Federal Trade
Commission on condition that they sell 330 Family Dollar stores,
putting to rest a year-long merger saga.
** Sycamore Partners is preparing an offer for Belk Inc that
could value the U.S. department store chain at between $3
billion and $3.5 billion, including debt, and become the buyout
firm's largest deal, people familiar with the matter said on
Thursday.
** Debt-laden steel trader Stemcor, one of Britain's largest
private companies, has agreed a deal with U.S. distressed
investment fund Apollo and with its other creditors
which "secures its future," it said on Monday.
** India's Reliance Industries Ltd plans to sell a
3.1 percent stake, worth $32 million at the current market
price, in unit Network18 Media & Investments Ltd to
comply with rules mandating public ownership in listed firms.
** The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development said
it was considering taking a significant minority stake in the
loss-making Ukrainian unit of Raiffeisen Bank International
(RBI).
($1 = 3.79 zlotys)
($1 = 0.90 euros)
($1 = 6.20 Chinese yuan renminbi)
($1 = 0.64 pounds)
($1 = 3.15 Brazilian reais)
(Compiled by Anya George Tharakan, Natalie Grover and Lehar
Maan in Bengaluru)