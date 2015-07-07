July 7 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Tuesday:
** A South Korean court denied an injunction request by a
U.S. hedge fund trying to block builder Samsung C&T Corp
from selling treasury shares to ally KCC Corp
, clearing another hurdle for a proposed $8 billion
merger of Samsung Group firms.
** Saudi Arabia's Sadara Basic Services said its parent firm
signed a 14.13 billion riyal ($3.77 billion) deal with Saudi
Electricity Company to supply electric power to its
chemicals complex in Jubail Industrial City.
** Monstanto Chief Executive Hugh Grant had held
"very constructive" talks with Syngenta shareholders
and reiterated to a Swiss newspaper it could raise its $45
billion offer for the Swiss group under certain conditions.
** Private equity firm KKR & Co has re-entered the
list of eligible bidders for Tesco's South Korean
business after offering to increase its bid price, the Korea
Economic Daily reported.
** Axel Springer said its majority owner Friede
Springer, the company founder's widow, would not give up control
of the German publisher, but did not deny outright that it was
in merger talks with broadcaster ProSiebenSat.1.
Sources had told Reuters late on Monday that Springer, the
publisher of Europe's best-selling tabloid Bild, and
ProSiebenSat.1, broadcaster of mass-market hits like Germany's
Next Topmodel, had restarted talks to combine to better adapt to
rapidly changing markets.
** Investment firms 3i Infrastructure and AMP
Capital have agreed to buy Danish shipping company
Esvagt for 4.1 billion Danish crowns ($607 million), aiming to
tap growing demand for servicing offshore wind farms.
** Malaysian palm plantation firm Felda Global Ventures
Holdings Bhd is putting a hold on acquisitions after a
three-year, $2.5 billion spree designed to boost output and will
now focus on consolidating investments.
** Denison Mines Corp on Monday agreed to buy
competitor Fission Uranium Corp for around C$483
million ($381.97 million), creating a diversified Canadian
uranium company with projects centered on the Northern
Saskatchewan region.
** Private equity group Abraaj said it has bought a majority
stake in Mouka, a Nigerian mattress manufacturer and that it
plans to expand the business further into the West African
market.
** Swedish enterprise software maker IFS said it
agreed to buy Dutch software firm Visionwaves with sales of
around 4.9 million euros ($5.45 million).
** Kit and Ace, a Canadian retail start-up backed by the
billionaire family behind Lululemon Athletica Inc, has
opened its first overseas location, but has no plans to take the
business public, its co-founder said on Monday.
($1 = 6.7689 Danish crowns)
($1 = 3.7495 riyals)
($1 = 0.8998 euros)
($1 = C$1.2645)
(Compiled by Natalie Grover)