(Adds Goldman Sachs, Ambev, Monsanto, Iberdrola; updates Gaming and Leisure Properties, Horizon Pharma, ProSiebenSat.1, 3i Infrastructure)

July 7 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Tuesday:

** A South Korean court denied an injunction request by a U.S. hedge fund trying to block builder Samsung C&T Corp from selling treasury shares to ally KCC Corp , clearing another hurdle for a proposed $8 billion merger of Samsung Group firms.

** Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc, which leases real estate to casino operators, raised its hostile bid for Pinnacle Entertainment Inc's real estate assets, valuing them at $5 billion, including debt.

** Goldman Sachs Group Inc and JPMorgan Chase & Co are among the global banks looking to invest in Brazilian distressed loans, an area some are calling the flavor of the month in Latin America's largest economy.

** Ambev SA, Brazil's largest drinks company, said on Tuesday it had bought craft brewer Colorado for an undisclosed sum, continuing its new strategy of buying premium brands amid stagnant sales volumes in South America's biggest beer market.

** Monsanto believes offering a higher break-up fee to Syngenta if its $45 billion takeover approach does not go ahead would be counterproductive, Chief Executive Hugh Grant told a Swiss newspaper.

** Spanish power group Iberdrola will set out a new proposal for its $3 billion takeover of U.S. firm UIL Holdings , the two companies said on Tuesday, as they seek to address objections raised by a Connecticut antitrust watchdog.

** Ireland-based Horizon Pharma Plc offered to buy Depomed Inc in a $3 billion deal, taking its bid hostile after the smaller drugmaker refused to engage in talks.

** Hostess Brands LLC, the U.S. bakery company whose snack cake brands include Twinkies and Ding Dongs, has pulled itself from the auction block and will instead pursue an initial public offering (IPO), according to people familiar with the matter.

** Japan's Aeon Co Ltd is interested in buying the Malaysian operations of Britain's Tesco PLC, valued at about 900 million pounds ($1.4 billion), people familiar with the matter told Reuters.

** Saudi Arabia's Sadara Basic Services said its parent firm signed a 14.13 billion riyal ($3.77 billion) deal with Saudi Electricity Company to supply electric power to its chemicals complex in Jubail Industrial City.

** Monstanto Chief Executive Hugh Grant had held "very constructive" talks with Syngenta shareholders and reiterated to a Swiss newspaper it could raise its $45 billion offer for the Swiss group under certain conditions.

** Private equity firm KKR & Co has re-entered the list of eligible bidders for Tesco's South Korean business after offering to increase its bid price, the Korea Economic Daily reported.

** Germany's top TV broadcaster and the country's biggest newspaper publisher are again testing the waters for a potential merger that would need to negotiate the same regulatory hurdles that derailed a deal a decade ago. Broadcaster ProSiebenSat.1 and Axel Springer have reignited talks with the aim of consolidating their push into digital media markets, sources said late on Monday.

** Investment firms 3i Infrastructure and AMP Capital have agreed to buy Danish shipping company Esvagt for 4.1 billion Danish crowns ($607 million), aiming to tap growing demand for servicing offshore wind farms.

** Italian holding company Exor said it had improved the terms of its offer for PartnerRe as it seeks to convince the reinsurer's shareholders to vote against a rival bid from Axis Capital Holdings.

** Malaysian palm plantation firm Felda Global Ventures Holdings Bhd is putting a hold on acquisitions after a three-year, $2.5 billion spree designed to boost output and will now focus on consolidating investments.

** Denison Mines Corp on Monday agreed to buy competitor Fission Uranium Corp for around C$483 million ($382 million), creating a diversified Canadian uranium company with projects centered on the Northern Saskatchewan region.

** Private equity group Abraaj said it has bought a majority stake in Mouka, a Nigerian mattress manufacturer and that it plans to expand the business further into the West African market.

** Swedish enterprise software maker IFS said it agreed to buy Dutch software firm Visionwaves with sales of around 4.9 million euros ($5.5 million).

** Germany's SGL Group said it was splitting off its main division, which makes graphite electrodes for steel recycling in electric arc furnaces, into a separate legal entity, while it looks into strategic options for the business.

** Kit and Ace, a Canadian retail start-up backed by the billionaire family behind Lululemon Athletica Inc, has opened its first overseas location, but has no plans to take the business public, its co-founder said on Monday. ($1 = 0.64 pounds) ($1 = 6.77 Danish crowns) ($1 = 3.75 riyals) ($1 = 0.90 euros) ($1 = C$1.26) (Compiled by Natalie Grover and Lehar Maan in Bengaluru)