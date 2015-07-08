July 8 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Wednesday:

** Potash Corp of Saskatchewan Inc is confident that K+S AG shareholders would accept its $8.7 billion bid, but is open to raising it if its German rival could reveal more value not currently seen by the Canadian company, the Globe and Mail reported, citing a source close to the deal.

** Software security company Symantec Corp is in talks to sell its Veritas data storage business to private equity firm Carlyle Group LP, a person familiar with the matter said on Tuesday. The exact status of the talks could not be learned. Bloomberg had earlier reported, citing sources, that Symantec was nearing a deal to sell Veritas to Carlyle for $7-$8 billion.

** An advisory firm recommended South Korea's National Pension Service (NPS) vote against a proposed $8 billion merger of two Samsung Group companies, a deal seen as critical to a leadership transfer at the country's top conglomerate. NPS is the is the biggest single shareholder in takeover target Samsung C&T Corp

The Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, which holds a small stake C&T, said it was voting against the takeover offer by Cheil Industries Inc.

** U.S. health insurer Humana Inc and buyer Aetna Inc set fees to be paid in the event of a failure of the largest deal in the health insurance industry. Aetna, which said last week it would buy Humana for about $37 billion in cash and stock, has to pay a termination fee of $1.69 billion, Humana said in a regulatory filing on Tuesday. Humana would pay its larger rival $1.31 billion if the deal is terminated.

** Sports betting and gaming company GVC Holdings Plc has offered to buy bigger rival Bwin.Party Digital Entertainment Plc for about 900 million pounds ($1.39 billion), the Financial Times reported on Tuesday.

** Brazilian investment firm Tarpon Investimentos hired Morgan Stanley & Co to explore a sale of healthcare products supplier Cremer SA, three sources with knowledge of the situation said on Tuesday. Tarpon, which owns 96 percent of Cremer, launched a formal sale process aimed especially at foreign bidders, said the sources.

** The Federal Reserve Board approved BB&T Corp's $2.5 billion acquisition of Susquehanna Bancshares Inc, signaling a softening stance on finance M&A.

** A Chinese state-backed investment firm sold its stake in China's fourth-largest broker Haitong Securities in Hong Kong in a sign that Beijing's bid to arrest a sell-off in mainland stocks is pushing investors to the island's market to raise capital.

** Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd is investing about S$279 million ($205.98 million) to expand its holdings in Singapore Post Ltd (SingPost) and its e-commerce unit, the two companies said.

** Fosun International Ltd said it has offered to buy German private bank Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA (H&A) for up to 210 million euros ($231.17 million), aiming to boost its services in Europe.

** French state-controlled utility EDF's planned takeover of the nuclear reactor arm of Areva could hit Areva's order book as utilities may not want to buy equipment from another utility, a parliament report released on Wednesday said. ($1 = 0.6491 pounds) ($1 = 1.3550 Singapore dollars) ($1 = 0.9084 euros) (Compiled by Natalie Grover)