July 9 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Thursday:

** Lockheed Martin Corp and Textron Inc have emerged as final contenders to buy United Technologies Corp's Sikorsky Aircraft business, which could be valued at around $8 billion, according to people familiar with the matter. UTC is weighing offers from the two companies and may come to a decision by the end of the month, one of the people said.

** Italy's biggest renewable energy company Enel Green Power said it had signed a long-term energy power purchase agreement with Endesa Chile worth up to $3.5 billion.

** Online gambling company Bwin.Party Digital Entertainment Plc said smaller rival GVC Holdings Plc had offered to buy the company in cash and stock, valuing it at about 908 million pounds ($1.4 billion).

** Germany's big car makers have reached a stand-off with Nokia in their joint bid to buy the Finnish company's maps business HERE, while rival offers appear to be unravelling, sources familiar with the process said.

Talks between Nokia and BMW, Daimler and Volkswagen over the sale are ongoing but have reached a difficult stage as important details such as price and structure are finalised, two auto industry sources and two financial sources said.

** Toshiba Corp, which is expected to write down profits due to an accounting scandal, is considering selling assets including part of its stake in Westinghouse Electric, sources with knowledge of the matter said. The Nikkei business daily, which first reported the news, said the Japanese industrial conglomerate plans to generate about 200 billion yen ($1.7 billion) through the sales.

** Vietnam's sole private airline, VietJet Air, agreed on Wednesday to explore the possibility of buying airplanes from Boeing Co as it signed deals with two other U.S. companies to supply parts and finance for planes built by its European rival Airbus.

** ConAgra Foods Inc has hired Centerview Partners to explore a sale of its private label unit Ralcorp, just two years after it acquired the troubled business with advice from the same investment bank, people familiar with the matter said.

** K+S finance chief Burkhardt Lohr denied the German potash miner had set 50 euros per share as a minimum it expected suitor Potash Corp of Saskatchewan Inc to offer for the group, according to a newspaper interview.

** AstraZeneca struck a further "externalisation" deal to help fill its short-term revenue gap by divesting its gastrointestinal drug Entocort for $215 million. The British drugmaker, which has high hopes for its new drug pipeline but faces declining sales as older products lose patent protection, said rights to Entocort outside the United States would be acquired by Tillotts Pharma, part of the Zeria Group.

** Oil producer Premier Oil has put its Pakistan business up for sale after receiving an "attractive" offer from an unnamed party, Chief Executive Tony Durrant said.

** Kenya-based private equity house Fanisi Capital said it had bought a stake in a Tanzanian agro-processing company for $6 million, expanding its footprint in the region.

** SuperGroup, the British company behind the Superdry fashion brand, has signed a joint venture deal to take its clothes into China, it said, stepping up its push for a global presence.

** Pacific Rubiales Energy Corp said on Wednesday that Mexican industrial conglomerate Alfa SAB de CV and energy investment firm Harbour Energy Ltd have dropped their plans to buy the Canadian oil and gas company.

** Tenaga Nasional Bhd, Malaysia's largest electricity utility, said it has completed the purchase of debt-laden state fund 1MDB's 70 percent stake in Jimah East Power Sdn Bhd for 46.98 million ringgit ($12.37 million).

($1 = 120.6200 yen) ($1 = 3.7975 ringgit) ($1 = 0.6494 pounds) ($1 = 0.9008 euros) ($1 = 1.2736 Canadian dollars) (Compiled by Natalie Grover)