July 21 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Tuesday:

** Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc, which leases real estate to casino operators, said it would buy Pinnacle Entertainment Inc 's real estate assets in a deal that gives the assets an enterprise value of $4.75 billion.

** French food group Bonduelle SCA is in discussions to team up with Centerview Partners in a bid to acquire General Mills Inc's Green Giant frozen and canned vegetable business, according to people familiar with the matter.

** Germany's premium car makers are close to a deal to buy Nokia's HERE map business for between 2.5 billion and 3 billion euros ($2.74 billion to $3.29 billion), but a final agreement hinges on the question of who owns the patents that help self-driving cars talk to mobile networks, two sources familiar with the deal told Reuters.

** The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) said it had bought into Polish media group Cyfrowy Polsat's 1 billion zloty ($265 million) bond issue.

** South African private education group Advtech rejected a takeover offer from bigger rival Curro Holdings , saying the proposal contained "unacceptable pre-conditions".

** Austrian property company Conwert is in exclusive talks to buy German residential property group BGP, it said.

** Heart device maker St. Jude Medical Inc is in talks to buy smaller rival Thoratec Corp, Bloomberg reported, citing sources familiar with the matter.

** Salt and fertilizer group K+S has rejected a new attempt by Canada's Potash Corp to entice the German company into takeover talks, a K+S spokesman said.

** Qualcomm Inc is expected to conduct a strategic review that may result in the breakup of the company, among other options, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday, citing sources.

** Banco Bradesco SA, Brazil's No. 2 private-sector bank, late on Monday began exclusive talks to acquire HSBC Holdings Plc's Brazilian unit, according to a person with direct knowledge of the transaction.

The bid values HSBC Bank Brasil Banco Múltiplo at about 12 billion reais ($3.75 billion), the source added.

** Ireland-based Horizon Pharma Plc raised its offer to buy Depomed Inc for the second time in two months, pushing ahead with its hostile bid, now worth $1.97 billion, for the smaller drugmaker.

** Online gambling firm GVC Holdings Plc could make another attempt to buy peer Bwin.party Digital Entertainment Plc , just days after Bwin accepted a 900 million pound ($1.4 billion) offer from 888 Holdings Plc.

** PetroVietnam Gas, Vietnam's second-largest listed firm by market value, said it is seeking permission from its parent to reduce the state's shareholdings to 65 percent from 96.7 percent by year-end.

** Australia's Treasury Wine Estates Ltd, the world's biggest listed standalone wine firm, said it will sell its Asti Winery, Souverain brand and vineyard assets in California to E.& J. Gallo Winery.

** South Korea, which has failed in four attempts to sell its controlling stake in Woori Bank, the country's second-largest lender, said it plans to sell around 30-40 percent in several blocks ranging from 4 percent to 10 percent each.

** Bermuda-based reinsurer PartnerRe Ltd said it would seek talks with Exor SpA to discuss the Italian holding company's latest takeover offer, the sixth since it began a bidding war with Axis Capital Holdings Ltd in April.

** NMC Health Plc, the London-listed and United Arab Emirates-based healthcare provider, plans to invest in Saudi Arabia and Qatar part of the $325 million which it has available for acquisitions, a senior company official said.

** A unit of private equity firm Warburg Pincus LLC will invest $284 million for a minority stake in India's Piramal Realty, the Mumbai-based real estate developer said in a statement on Tuesday.

** Cairn India Ltd Chief Executive Mayank Ashar said on Tuesday the firm's proposed buyout by parent Vedanta Ltd was "on track", brushing off demands from some minority shareholders for a higher price tag.

** Shanghai Feilo Acoustics Co Ltd has made a non-binding offer to acquire the lamps business of Germany's Osram Licht AG, the Chinese company said, lifting Osram shares on Tuesday.

** Lockheed Martin Corp said on Monday that Pentagon officials planned a detailed review of the company's bid to acquire Sikorsky Aircraft, the helicopter unit of United Technologies Corp, but it did not expect major obstacles.

** Sweden's Vattenfall expects to find a buyer for its lignite or brown coal assets in Germany by the end of this year and complete the deal by early 2016, the state-owned company said on Tuesday.

** Dutch mapmaker TomTom NV has deepened its partnership in high-definition mapping with German auto supplier Robert Bosch to refine the technology crucial for autonomous driving.

** British holiday company Thomas Cook Group Plc and France-based Club Mediterranée said they would look at sharing flights to destinations as part of a new plan underpinned by their common Chinese shareholder Fosun International Ltd .

($1 = 3.78 zlotys)

($1 = 0.91 euros) (Compiled by Anet Josline Pinto and Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru)