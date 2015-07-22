(Adds Volkswagen, Discovery, United Parcel Service,
Halliburton; Updates Curro, Raiffeisen Bank)
July 22 The following bids, mergers,
acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on
Wednesday:
** AT&T Inc is close to wrapping up its deal to buy
DirecTV as U.S. telecom and antitrust regulators
signaled a green light for the $48.5 billion merger that would
create the country's largest pay-TV company.
** Heart device maker St. Jude Medical Inc said it
would buy smaller rival Thoratec Corp for $3.4 billion
to expand its portfolio of heart failure devices.
** Volkswagen is in advanced talks to sell its
50 percent stake in financing arm LeasePlan as the carmaker cuts
costs and refocuses its business, and a decision may be
announced this week, people familiar with the matter said.
** Discovery Communications Inc said it would
take full ownership of sports broadcaster Eurosport for 491
million euros ($534 million) from French media group TF1 Group.
** Package delivery United Parcel Service Inc is in
talks to buy Chicago-based Coyote Logistics LLC for at least
$1.8 billion, a source familiar with negotiations said.
** Oilfield services provider Halliburton Co's
acquisition of smaller rival Baker Hughes Inc is facing
resistance from U.S. regulators who are concerned that the deal
could hurt competition, Bloomberg reported.
** Lavazza, the world's seventh coffee roaster, has offered
to buy French brand Carte Noire for around 800 million euros
($872 million) in a deal that will almost treble the Italian
company's turnover in France.
** Britain's Cairn Energy Plc is set to vote against
Vedanta Ltd's $2.3 billion buyout offer for Cairn
India's minority shareholders, the Financial Times,
citing people familiar with the situation.
** South Africa's largest private education firm Curro
Holdings said it is considering relaunching a 6 billion
rand ($485 million) takeover offer for rival Advtech,
raising the prospect of a hostile bid.
** Lloyds Banking Group must release details of
legal advice it received in the run-up to its takeover of
Halifax Bank of Scotland (HBOS) during the banking crisis in
2008, a judge in London's High Court of Justice ruled.
** HSBC is set to agree to sell its Turkish
business to Dutch lender ING Group for around $700
million-$750 million in the next few days, two people familiar
with the matter told Reuters.
** Credit Suisse's new Chief Executive is sounding
out its investors for their backing on a potential deal to
bolster the Swiss bank's asset management operations, the
Financial Times reported on its website, citing unnamed sources.
[ID:nL5N10238U
** Home Depot Inc said it agreed to buy home repair
and maintenance product seller Interline Brands Inc
for $1.63 billion.
** Japan's Toshiba Corp said it had completed the
sale of a 4.6 percent stake in Finnish elevator maker Kone Oyj
for about 864.7 million euros ($945.6 million), just
hours after it announced plans for the divestiture.
** HSBC Holdings Plc is set to agree to sell its
Turkish business to Dutch lender ING Groep NV for
around $700-$750 million in the next few days, two people
familiar with the matter told Reuters on Wednesday.
** French insurer AXA SA said it is in exclusive
talks to buy Genworth Lifestyle Protection Insurance (LPI) for
475 million euros ($520 million) in cash to create the
third-biggest player in the European creditor insurance market.
** The French government on Tuesday set out a timetable for
the tie-up between utility EDF SA and Areva SA
as sources said the cost of recapitalising the
struggling nuclear reactor maker could be double what was
previously expected.
** The U.S. Office of the Comptroller of the Currency on
Tuesday said it had granted conditional approval to merge Cit
Bank into OneWest Bank into a combined bank named CIT
Bank.
** Taiwan's government has agreed to inject T$14 billion
($450 million) into two of its biggest state-owned lenders, top
officials at the two banks said, in a move aimed at supporting
local banks.
** Japan Post Holdings Co said on Wednesday it
would launch a joint venture to sell investment trusts at post
offices, as the state-owned giant seeks new revenue sources in
the lead-up to a public offering later this year.
** BlackBerry Ltd said on Wednesday it is buying
privately held AtHoc, a provider of secure, networked crisis
communications, as it moves to broaden its software offering and
generate revenue from its BBM messaging service.
** Troubled Dutch builder Ballast Nedam NV has
agreed to be taken over by Turkey's Renaissance Construction in
a deal valuing the target at just 30 million euros ($33
million), the companies said.
** Raiffeisen Bank International said the sale of
its Polish unit, part of a plan to shore up capital by divesting
assets, might be delayed due to complications over its mortgages
being denominated in Swiss francs.
** Aboitiz Equity Ventures Inc said it will invest
24 billion pesos ($531 million) in the cement business after
formalising a deal with Irish cement maker CRH Plc to
buy the Philippine assets of Lafarge SA.
** Central and Eastern Europe's biggest insurer PZU SA
may sign a preliminary agreement to buy Poland's No.10
lender Bank BPH SA this year, a financial sector
source said on Wednesday.
** Polish copper miner KGHM, utility PGE
and chemicals firm Grupa Azoty SA have offered to
contribute to a state-run fund which will be used, in part, to
bail out troubled coal miners, sources with knowledge of the
matter said.
** Germany's BASF SE will set up separate legal
entities for its pigments activities and will look into all
options for the business to deal with "challenges" in the
industry, it said on Wednesday.
** Danske Bank A/S raised its full-year profit
forecast on Wednesday after its earnings beat expectations and
said it would run its Northern Ireland arm as a standalone
business, fuelling speculation of a sale. - not
sure
