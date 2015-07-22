(Adds Volkswagen, Discovery, United Parcel Service, Halliburton; Updates Curro, Raiffeisen Bank)

July 22 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Wednesday:

** AT&T Inc is close to wrapping up its deal to buy DirecTV as U.S. telecom and antitrust regulators signaled a green light for the $48.5 billion merger that would create the country's largest pay-TV company.

** Heart device maker St. Jude Medical Inc said it would buy smaller rival Thoratec Corp for $3.4 billion to expand its portfolio of heart failure devices.

** Volkswagen is in advanced talks to sell its 50 percent stake in financing arm LeasePlan as the carmaker cuts costs and refocuses its business, and a decision may be announced this week, people familiar with the matter said.

** Discovery Communications Inc said it would take full ownership of sports broadcaster Eurosport for 491 million euros ($534 million) from French media group TF1 Group.

** Package delivery United Parcel Service Inc is in talks to buy Chicago-based Coyote Logistics LLC for at least $1.8 billion, a source familiar with negotiations said.

** Oilfield services provider Halliburton Co's acquisition of smaller rival Baker Hughes Inc is facing resistance from U.S. regulators who are concerned that the deal could hurt competition, Bloomberg reported.

** Lavazza, the world's seventh coffee roaster, has offered to buy French brand Carte Noire for around 800 million euros ($872 million) in a deal that will almost treble the Italian company's turnover in France.

** Britain's Cairn Energy Plc is set to vote against Vedanta Ltd's $2.3 billion buyout offer for Cairn India's minority shareholders, the Financial Times, citing people familiar with the situation.

** South Africa's largest private education firm Curro Holdings said it is considering relaunching a 6 billion rand ($485 million) takeover offer for rival Advtech, raising the prospect of a hostile bid.

** Lloyds Banking Group must release details of legal advice it received in the run-up to its takeover of Halifax Bank of Scotland (HBOS) during the banking crisis in 2008, a judge in London's High Court of Justice ruled.

** HSBC is set to agree to sell its Turkish business to Dutch lender ING Group for around $700 million-$750 million in the next few days, two people familiar with the matter told Reuters.

** Credit Suisse's new Chief Executive is sounding out its investors for their backing on a potential deal to bolster the Swiss bank's asset management operations, the Financial Times reported on its website, citing unnamed sources. [ID:nL5N10238U

** Home Depot Inc said it agreed to buy home repair and maintenance product seller Interline Brands Inc for $1.63 billion.

** Japan's Toshiba Corp said it had completed the sale of a 4.6 percent stake in Finnish elevator maker Kone Oyj for about 864.7 million euros ($945.6 million), just hours after it announced plans for the divestiture.

** French insurer AXA SA said it is in exclusive talks to buy Genworth Lifestyle Protection Insurance (LPI) for 475 million euros ($520 million) in cash to create the third-biggest player in the European creditor insurance market.

** The French government on Tuesday set out a timetable for the tie-up between utility EDF SA and Areva SA as sources said the cost of recapitalising the struggling nuclear reactor maker could be double what was previously expected.

** The U.S. Office of the Comptroller of the Currency on Tuesday said it had granted conditional approval to merge Cit Bank into OneWest Bank into a combined bank named CIT Bank.

** Taiwan's government has agreed to inject T$14 billion ($450 million) into two of its biggest state-owned lenders, top officials at the two banks said, in a move aimed at supporting local banks.

** Japan Post Holdings Co said on Wednesday it would launch a joint venture to sell investment trusts at post offices, as the state-owned giant seeks new revenue sources in the lead-up to a public offering later this year.

** BlackBerry Ltd said on Wednesday it is buying privately held AtHoc, a provider of secure, networked crisis communications, as it moves to broaden its software offering and generate revenue from its BBM messaging service.

** Troubled Dutch builder Ballast Nedam NV has agreed to be taken over by Turkey's Renaissance Construction in a deal valuing the target at just 30 million euros ($33 million), the companies said.

** Raiffeisen Bank International said the sale of its Polish unit, part of a plan to shore up capital by divesting assets, might be delayed due to complications over its mortgages being denominated in Swiss francs.

** Aboitiz Equity Ventures Inc said it will invest 24 billion pesos ($531 million) in the cement business after formalising a deal with Irish cement maker CRH Plc to buy the Philippine assets of Lafarge SA.

** Central and Eastern Europe's biggest insurer PZU SA may sign a preliminary agreement to buy Poland's No.10 lender Bank BPH SA this year, a financial sector source said on Wednesday.

** Polish copper miner KGHM, utility PGE and chemicals firm Grupa Azoty SA have offered to contribute to a state-run fund which will be used, in part, to bail out troubled coal miners, sources with knowledge of the matter said.

** Germany's BASF SE will set up separate legal entities for its pigments activities and will look into all options for the business to deal with "challenges" in the industry, it said on Wednesday.

** Danske Bank A/S raised its full-year profit forecast on Wednesday after its earnings beat expectations and said it would run its Northern Ireland arm as a standalone business, fuelling speculation of a sale. - not sure

