(Adds BFM TV, AC Milan, Royal Bank of Scotland, Artemis, Ecopetrol and Nexter)

July 27 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Monday:

** Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has agreed to buy Allergan Plc's generic drugs business for $40.5 billion in a cash-and-stock deal that will turn the Israeli company into one of the world's largest pharmaceutical firms.

** Online gambling firm GVC Holdings Plc has raised its offer for Bwin.party Digital Entertainment to about 1 billion pounds ($1.55 billion), topping a recently-accepted bid from 888 Holdings Plc.

** Bermuda-based White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd said it had agreed to sell property and casualty reinsurer Sirius International Insurance Group Ltd to the Singapore-based investment arm of China Minsheng Investment Corp Ltd for about $2.24 billion in cash.

** Beacon Roofing Supply Inc will buy roofing products distributor Roofing Supply Group in a deal valued at about $1.1 billion, to expand in key housing markets of California, Florida and Texas.

** Wabtec Corp said it planned to buy France-based Faiveley Transport S.A. in a deal valued at $1.8 billion, including debt.

** Italian medical device company Sorin said Italy's state attorney was seeking to block its planned merger with U.S.-based Cyberonics.

** French telecoms tycoon Patrick Drahi, who already has stakes in newspaper Liberation and magazine L'Express, has reached a deal with the owners of BFM TV which will give him control over the leading French news-only TV channel.

** Thai businessman Bee Taechaubol will be in Milan this week as talks to buy 48 percent of top-flight Italian soccer club AC Milan reach their end-of-the-month deadline for agreement, a source close to the matter said.

** AstraZeneca, under pressure from falling sales of older drugs, is selling a medicine for a rare type of cancer to Sanofi as it continues a drive to raise cash by divesting certain assets.

** Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc is in talks to sell its Indian private banking business to Sanctum Wealth Management, a firm set up by its local private banking business head Shiv Gupta, a spokeswoman for the bank said.

** China's GOME Electrical Appliances Holding said it was buying retail stores from its controlling shareholder for $1.5 billion by issuing new shares.

** Artemis, the Pinault family's holding firm that controls luxury and sports group Kering, said that it was in exclusive talks to acquire French luxury cruise ship operator Ponant from private equity group Bridgepoint.

** Colombia's state-owned oil company Ecopetrol sold more than half its shares in energy company Empresa de Energia de Bogota (EEB) for $215 million, Ecopetrol said, as part of its plan to sell assets to fund investments.

** French and German military tank makers Nexter and KMW are due to sign their merger deal on Wednesday, Le Figaro newspaper reported citing sources close to the situation.

** Zegona, the company set up by the former Virgin Media finance director Eamonn O'Hare, said on Monday it had bought Spanish cable operator Telecable for an enterprise value of 640 million euros ($706 million).

** Indian jeweler Rajesh Exports Ltd has agreed to buy Swiss company Valcambi, the world's largest gold refiner, for $400 million to secure raw material supplies at lower prices and add technological expertise to expand operations at home.

** Spanish bank Bankia's Chief Executive Jose Sevilla said the lender hoped to finalize the sale of its U.S. unit National City Bank to Chile's BCI soon.

** McGraw Hill Financial Inc, the parent of the Standard & Poor's ratings agency, said it would buy financial data and information company SNL Financial LC for about $2.23 billion.

** Deutsche Boerse said it bought full control of two index groups for 650 million Swiss francs ($679 million).

The company said on Sunday that it would buy Germany-based foreign exchange trading platform 360T for 725 million euros.

** Delta Air Lines has agreed to buy a stake of roughly 3.55 percent in China Eastern Airlines for $450 million, the Chinese carrier said in stock filing on Monday.

** UBS said on Monday its U.S.-based brokerage business, formed when UBS bought broker-dealer PaineWebber in 2000, was not up for sale. "It's not so hard to see why this strong business, with its strategic and financial importance, looks attractive to our competitors, but it's worth even more to UBS and its shareholders, and that's why it's not for sale," Chief Executive Sergio Ermotti said.

($1 = 0.64 pounds) ($1 = 0.9567 Swiss francs) ($1 = 0.91 euros) (Compiled by Manya Venkatesh and Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru)