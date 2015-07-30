(Adds Fidelity, Starwood, Tesoro, Banco Santander Brasil, Cigna)

July 30 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Thursday:

** French state-controlled utility EDF is buying a majority stake in the reactor business of nuclear group Areva and will look for partners to take a minority stake.

EDF said on Thursday it would buy between 51 percent and 75 percent of Areva's reactor arm Areva NP, while Areva would keep a maximum 25 percent. Areva said separately it would sell at least 75 percent of Areva NP to EDF for about 2 billion euros ($2.2 billion).

** Fidelity National Information Services Inc, the payment services provider that has been vying to acquire SunGard Data Systems Inc, is now in exclusive talks to buy the financial software maker, according to a person familiar with the matter.

** Starwood Hotels & Resorts Worldwide Inc has reached out to potential bidders, including InterContinental Hotels Group Plc and Wyndham Worldwide Corp, after deciding to explore a sale, according to people familiar with the matter.

** Tesoro Corp held talks to buy smaller rival oil refiner HollyFrontier Corp earlier this year in a bid to join the top echelons of the competitive U.S. refining industry, according to people familiar with the matter.

** Banco Santander Brasil SA, the nation's largest foreign lender, remains interested in acquiring the Brazilian unit of HSBC Holdings Plc and made "a very good offer" for the asset, Chief Executive Officer Jesús Zabalza said.

** Penn Virginia Corp had put itself on the block but received no "credible bids", Chairman Edward Cloues said on a conference call.

** Delphi Automotive Plc said it would buy UK's HellermannTyton Group for about 1.07 billion pounds ($1.67 billion) to expand its electrical architecture business.

** European private equity firm PAI Partners said it agreed to sell air cargo handler Swissport International Ltd to China's HNA Group Co Ltd for 2.7 billion Swiss francs ($2.8 billion).

** Cigna Corp CEO David Cordani said on Thursday that the company has begun conversations with regulators, including state regulators and antitrust regulators, about its $47 billion agreement to be purchased by Anthem Inc.

** Abbott Laboratories said it would buy a small private company and has invested in another, with an option to buy, as it places bets on the future growth potential of minimally invasive systems to replace diseased heart valves.

** Australian-Canadian miner OceanaGold Corp has agreed to buy Romarco Minerals Inc for around C$856 million ($657.20 million), getting its hands on a low-cost gold mine that is being built in a low-risk jurisdiction.

** British life insurer Legal & General said it was in exclusive negotiations to sell its French insurance unit to French insurer APICIL Prevoyance for an undisclosed sum.

** Japan's Idemitsu Kosan Co is buying a one-third stake in refiner Showa Shell Sekiyu from Royal Dutch Shell, moving it closer to a potential $4 billion bid for its smaller rival in the country's cutthroat refining sector.

Idemitsu Kosan, Japan's second-biggest oil refiner, said it was paying 169 billion yen ($1.4 billion) for the 33.24 percent stake and would continue discussions on a merger.

** Marketing group Chime Communications Plc said it was in advanced talks with a consortium of WPP Plc and Providence Equity Partners LLC for a potential cash offer of 365 pence per share.

The offer values Chime, founded by Margaret Thatcher's former media adviser Lord Bell, at about 367 million pounds ($572.5 million), based on around 100.7 million shares outstanding as of June 1.

** Centrica will cut around 10 percent of its workforce and sell up to 1 billion pounds ($1.56 billion) worth of upstream and wind assets by 2017 as Britain's largest utility looks to focus on energy supply and services.

** A fund run by U.S. private equity firm Blackstone Group has sold its 97.9 percent stake in Indian auto components maker Agile Electric Sub Assembly to a group of buyers, including Japan's Igarashi Electric Works, for an undisclosed amount.

** France is preparing to sell the 5 percent Renault stake it had acquired earlier this year to secure a doubling of voting rights for longer-term investors, Economy Minister Emmanuel Macron said in an interview published on Thursday.

** Belgian holding group GBL has bought a 3 percent stake in German sporting goods manufacturer Adidas , a regulatory filing showed on Thursday.

** Italian oil and gas group Eni is holding discussions with a potential buyer of liquefied natural gas (LNG) supply from its floating export project in Mozambique, an executive said on Thursday.

** Czech energy holding EPH has bid for Enel's Slovak electricity producer Slovenske Elektrarne, an EPH spokesman said on Thursday. The spokesman declined to give any more details.

** PartnerRe Ltd, the reinsurance company that has a $6.6 billion merger agreement with Axis Capital Holdings , is now willing to negotiate a new deal with rival suitor Exor SpA, according to people familiar with the matter.

** Depomed Inc rejected on Wednesday Horizon Pharma Plc's latest unsolicited bid, saying the offer was "inadequate" and undervalued the company.

** BNP Paribas SA, France's biggest bank, has agreed to buy Indian brokerage Sharekhan for an undisclosed sum as it looks to beef up retail broking operations in India, taking advantage of a surge in retail investments into stocks.

** Whistl, the postal firm whose plans to rival Royal Mail as a delivery firm were scuppered by funding issues, has agreed a management buyout from Dutch parent PostNL. ($1 = 0.91 euros) ($1 = 0.97 Swiss francs) ($1 = 0.64 pounds) ($1 = 124.09 yen) ($1 = 1.30 Canadian dollars) (Compiled by Manya Venkatesh and Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru)