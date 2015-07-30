(Adds Fidelity, Starwood, Tesoro, Banco Santander Brasil,
July 30 The following bids, mergers,
acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on
Thursday:
** French state-controlled utility EDF is buying a
majority stake in the reactor business of nuclear group Areva
and will look for partners to take a minority stake.
EDF said on Thursday it would buy between 51 percent and 75
percent of Areva's reactor arm Areva NP, while Areva would keep
a maximum 25 percent. Areva said separately it would sell at
least 75 percent of Areva NP to EDF for about 2 billion euros
($2.2 billion).
** Fidelity National Information Services Inc, the
payment services provider that has been vying to acquire SunGard
Data Systems Inc, is now in exclusive talks to buy the financial
software maker, according to a person familiar with the matter.
** Starwood Hotels & Resorts Worldwide Inc has
reached out to potential bidders, including InterContinental
Hotels Group Plc and Wyndham Worldwide Corp,
after deciding to explore a sale, according to people familiar
with the matter.
** Tesoro Corp held talks to buy smaller rival oil
refiner HollyFrontier Corp earlier this year in a bid to
join the top echelons of the competitive U.S. refining industry,
according to people familiar with the matter.
** Banco Santander Brasil SA, the nation's
largest foreign lender, remains interested in acquiring the
Brazilian unit of HSBC Holdings Plc and made "a very
good offer" for the asset, Chief Executive Officer Jesús Zabalza
said.
** Penn Virginia Corp had put itself on the block
but received no "credible bids", Chairman Edward Cloues said on
a conference call.
** Delphi Automotive Plc said it would buy UK's
HellermannTyton Group for about 1.07 billion pounds
($1.67 billion) to expand its electrical architecture business.
** European private equity firm PAI Partners said it agreed
to sell air cargo handler Swissport International Ltd to China's
HNA Group Co Ltd for 2.7 billion Swiss francs ($2.8
billion).
** Cigna Corp CEO David Cordani said on Thursday that
the company has begun conversations with regulators, including
state regulators and antitrust regulators, about its $47 billion
agreement to be purchased by Anthem Inc.
** Abbott Laboratories said it would buy a small
private company and has invested in another, with an option to
buy, as it places bets on the future growth potential of
minimally invasive systems to replace diseased heart valves.
** Australian-Canadian miner OceanaGold Corp
has agreed to buy Romarco Minerals Inc for
around C$856 million ($657.20 million), getting its hands on a
low-cost gold mine that is being built in a low-risk
jurisdiction.
** British life insurer Legal & General said it was
in exclusive negotiations to sell its French insurance unit to
French insurer APICIL Prevoyance for an undisclosed sum.
** Japan's Idemitsu Kosan Co is buying a one-third
stake in refiner Showa Shell Sekiyu from Royal Dutch
Shell, moving it closer to a potential $4 billion bid
for its smaller rival in the country's cutthroat refining
sector.
Idemitsu Kosan, Japan's second-biggest oil refiner, said it
was paying 169 billion yen ($1.4 billion) for the 33.24 percent
stake and would continue discussions on a merger.
** Marketing group Chime Communications Plc said it
was in advanced talks with a consortium of WPP Plc and
Providence Equity Partners LLC for a potential cash offer of 365
pence per share.
The offer values Chime, founded by Margaret Thatcher's
former media adviser Lord Bell, at about 367 million pounds
($572.5 million), based on around 100.7 million shares
outstanding as of June 1.
** Centrica will cut around 10 percent of its
workforce and sell up to 1 billion pounds ($1.56 billion) worth
of upstream and wind assets by 2017 as Britain's largest utility
looks to focus on energy supply and services.
** A fund run by U.S. private equity firm Blackstone Group
has sold its 97.9 percent stake in Indian auto components
maker Agile Electric Sub Assembly to a group of buyers,
including Japan's Igarashi Electric Works, for an undisclosed
amount.
** France is preparing to sell the 5 percent Renault
stake it had acquired earlier this year to secure a
doubling of voting rights for longer-term investors, Economy
Minister Emmanuel Macron said in an interview published on
Thursday.
** Belgian holding group GBL has bought a 3
percent stake in German sporting goods manufacturer Adidas
, a regulatory filing showed on Thursday.
** Italian oil and gas group Eni is holding
discussions with a potential buyer of liquefied natural gas
(LNG) supply from its floating export project in Mozambique, an
executive said on Thursday.
** Czech energy holding EPH has bid for Enel's
Slovak electricity producer Slovenske Elektrarne, an EPH
spokesman said on Thursday. The spokesman declined to give any
more details.
** PartnerRe Ltd, the reinsurance company that has a
$6.6 billion merger agreement with Axis Capital Holdings
, is now willing to negotiate a new deal with rival
suitor Exor SpA, according to people familiar with the
matter.
** Depomed Inc rejected on Wednesday Horizon Pharma
Plc's latest unsolicited bid, saying the offer was
"inadequate" and undervalued the company.
** BNP Paribas SA, France's biggest bank, has
agreed to buy Indian brokerage Sharekhan for an undisclosed sum
as it looks to beef up retail broking operations in India,
taking advantage of a surge in retail investments into stocks.
** Whistl, the postal firm whose plans to rival Royal Mail
as a delivery firm were scuppered by funding issues, has
agreed a management buyout from Dutch parent PostNL.
