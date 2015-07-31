(Adds RioCan, Nordic Capital, Fedex, Dixons Carphone, Enbridge, SunOpta, Sky and HSBC)

July 31 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2015 GMT on Friday:

** Plastic packaging products maker Berry Plastics Group Inc said it would buy Avintiv Inc, which makes materials used in products ranging from diapers to disinfectant wipes, for about $2.45 billion in cash from Blackstone Group LP.

** United Parcel Service Inc, the world's largest courier company, said it would buy Coyote Logistics from private equity firm Warburg Pincus for $1.8 billion to expand its full-truckload services.

** Irish aircraft leasing firm Avolon said it was considering an unsolicited takeover bid of $31 per share from China's Bohai Leasing Co Ltd, which would value the firm at over $2.5 billion. \

** Canada's largest real estate investment trust, RioCan , said it is exploring a potential sale of its assets in the United States, valued by analysts at between $2 billion and $2.25 billion.

** Buyout house Nordic Capital is eyeing an exit from Finnish retailer Tokmanni, in a deal that could value the country's largest discount store chain at around 900 million euros ($998 million) including debt, three sources familiar with the matter said.

** The European Commission said that it had opened an in-depth investigation into Fedex's proposed 4.4 billion euro ($4.9 billion) takeover of Dutch rival TNT Express .

** British electricals and mobile phone retailer Dixons Carphone has agreed to sell The Phone House Portugal, further streamlining its business as it focuses on markets where it has a leading position.

** Enbridge Inc, Canada's largest pipeline operator, is considering natural gas and power generation acquisitions to help boost the diversity of its asset base, the company's CEO said.

** Martin Sorrell's WPP and buyout firm Providence agreed to buy British marketing group Chime Communications for 374 million pounds ($584 million) in a bid to turn the smaller group into a global sports marketing agency.

** HeidelbergCement rushed to buy control of Italcementi after an African rival also showed interest in the Italian cement maker, but a counter bid is highly unlikely, three sources close to the matter told Reuters.

** Canadian organic food provider SunOpta Inc said it would buy organic frozen fruit supplier Sunrise Holdings Delaware Inc from private equity firm Paine & Partners LLC for about $450 million.

** European pay TV company Sky has agreed to buy Italy's MTV free-to-air channel from U.S. media group Viacom , a move that could pressure local market leader Mediaset.

** HSBC Holdings Plc is nearing a sale of its Brazilian unit to Banco Bradesco SA for close to $4 billion, FT reported, citing people familiar with the talks.

** India's Reliance Communications has revived a plan to sell a stake in its tower unit, attracting early interest from U.S. private equity firms as well as sector rivals, three sources with direct knowledge of the matter said.

** Italian defence group Finmeccanica is waiting to decide on the future of its stake in European missile company MBDA and is open to considering a sale at the right price, CEO Mauro Moretti said.

** Italian packaging company Goglio is up for sale and has hired an adviser to bring it to the market some time in the autumn, people familiar with the matter said.

** Caixabank is not planning any acquisitions outside Spain, the lender's chief executive said, denying reports it is bidding for General Electric's (GE) Polish Bank BPH.

** MAN SE's minority shareholders may win higher cash compensation from Volkswagen after a court on Friday ruled the parent has to raise the price for the rest of the company.

** Barrick Gold Corp agreed on Thursday to sell 50 percent of its Zaldivar copper mine in Chile to copper miner Antofagasta Plc for $1 billion in cash, and both parties stressed that this was just the start of more cooperation.

** Sharp Corp said it would exit the TV set business in the Americas by selling its TV manufacturing plant in Mexico and license its brand in the Americas to China's Hisense Group. Hisense said it would pay $23.7 million for the business.

** Austrian utility Verbund is keen to take over smaller rival Kelag by buying out the stake of the country's Carinthia province, which is burdened by debt guarantees for defunct lender Hypo Alpe Adria.

** Cigarette maker PT HM Sampoerna Tbk plans to launch a share sale of up to 20 trillion rupiah ($1.5 billion) in September or October to meet Indonesia's minimum free float requirement, IFR reported, citing two people close to the transaction.

** Singapore state investor Temasek Holdings' planned sale of shipper Neptune Orient Lines offers potential buyers a modern fleet at a comparative bargain price, expected to be around $2 billion, industry and banking sources said.

** LafargeHolcim, the world's biggest cement maker, offered to buy out the 11 percent stake it does not own in Greek peer Heracles 1.23 euros a share, or about 9.6 million euros, according to Reuters calculations.

** European cable operator Liberty Global said it had raised its stake in ITV to 9.9 percent through a hedging deal but still had no intention of taking over Britain's biggest free-to-air commercial TV firm.

($1=13,520.00 rupiah) ($1 = 0.6406 pounds) ($1 = 0.9019 euros) ($1 = 8.1135 Norwegian crowns)