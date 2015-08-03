(Adds BASF and RBS)

Aug 3 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Monday:

** German chemicals group BASF has lined up a loan package from large multinational banks for a potential takeover offer for Syngenta, the Swiss crop chemicals maker which has received a $45 billion takeover offer from Monsanto, several people familiar with the matter said.

** Britain started the sale of a 2 billion pounds ($3.1 billion) stake in Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS), beginning the disposal of its holding in the bank seven years after a multi-billion pound bailout at the height of the financial crisis.

** HSBC Holdings Plc agreed to sell its Brazilian unit to Banco Bradesco SA for $5.2 billion, retreating from the second-largest emerging market economy after years of disappointing performance.

** Investment group Exor SpA, which controls carmaker Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV , said on Monday it had signed a deal to buy PartnerRe for $6.9 billion, ending a prolonged battle for the reinsurer against a rival bid from Axis Capital Holdings Ltd.

** Renewable energy company NextEra Energy Partners said it would buy NET Midstream, a privately held company that develops natural gas pipeline assets, for $2.1 billion.

** European Union antitrust regulators have suspended their review of Halliburton Co's $35 billion bid for oilfield services rival Baker Hughes Inc because the companies have failed to provide sufficient data.

** Pharmaceutical company Shire Plc said it had bought New York-based Foresight Biotherapeutics Inc for $300 million in cash, gaining access to a late-stage therapy being developed for the treatment of pink eye.

** U.S. investment funds Blackstone Group, Fortress Investment Group and Elliot Management are among those shortlisted for the second round of bidding to buy Japan's Simplex Investment Advisors in a deal that could top $1 billion, three people with knowledge of the transaction said.

** German carmakers BMW AG, Audi and Mercedes AG Holding will pay around 2.5 billion euros ($2.75 billion) to buy Nokia's HERE maps business, a transformational deal that will help them develop self-driving cars.

** A consortium led by insurer Allianz has clinched a deal to buy Germany's motorway service station Tank&Rast, a source familiar with the transaction said on Monday.

** HeidelbergCement AG rushed to buy control of Italcementi after an African rival also showed interest in the Italian cement maker, but a counter bid is highly unlikely, three sources close to the matter told Reuters.

** Noble Group, Asia's biggest commodity trader, flagged potential support from strategic investors as it stepped up its campaign to reverse a dramatic plunge in its share price on concerns about its accounting practices.

** Faroese oil firm Atlantic Petroleum is seeking buyers for all or parts of the company, it said on Monday, adding that it would otherwise have to raise cash to continue its current operations. (Compiled by Amrutha Penumudi and Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru)