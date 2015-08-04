(Adds Shire, TeamHealth, ECRF, RR Donnelley, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board)

Aug 4 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1330 GMT on Tuesday:

** Drugmaker Shire said it was seeking to buy Baxalta, a company spun off by Baxter International last month, for $30 billion to forge the leading global specialist in rare diseases.

** Britain has sold a 2.1 billion pound ($3.3 billion) stake in Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS) to kick off the disposal of its holding seven years after bailing out the bank, sparking a political row that the sale at a loss was being hurried.

** TeamHealth Holdings Inc said it would buy IPC Healthcare Inc in a deal valued at $1.6 billion to expand its business that supplies doctors to U.S. hospitals.

** Seed giant Monsanto Co's unwanted takeover bid with Switzerland's Syngenta AG would face strong resistance in Brazil should it go forward, farmers and lawyers said, a hurdle that could delay or force major concessions to the $45 billion deal.

** Leumi, Israel's second-largest bank, said it had sold another 5.2 percent stake in conglomerate Israel Corp for 500 million shekels ($132 million).

** Italy's Ente Cassa di Risparmio di Firenze (ECRF) sold a 0.63 percent stake in lender Intesa Sanpaolo for 349.5 million euros ($384 million) to comply with rules that limit the holdings of banking foundations in banks.

** Printing services company RR Donnelley & Sons Co said it planned to split itself in three by spinning off its financial communications and retail print businesses into two publicly traded companies.

** The Canada Pension Plan Investment Board said it had formed a joint venture with Health Care REIT Inc, which operates senior housing centers in the United States, to hold a portfolio of medical office buildings in Southern California.

** Australia's Origin Energy Ltd said it will sell its controlling interest in New Zealand electricity generator and retailer Contact Energy Ltd and use the proceeds to reduce debt.

** Community Health Systems Inc, the No. 2 U.S. publicly traded hospital operator, said on Monday it plans to spin off 38 hospitals and a consulting business into a separate company to focus on larger markets. ($1 = 0.91 euros) ($1 = 0.64 pounds) (Compiled by Amrutha Penumudi and Sneha Banerjee in Bengaluru)