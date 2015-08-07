(Adds Coca-Cola, American Express, UniCredit, Prudential Financial, Dairy Farm International Holdings)

Aug 7 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:

** German salt and fertilizer company K+S AG once again rejected Potash Corp of Saskatchewan's takeover offer , saying the Canadian company's assurances about maintaining jobs and mine sites in Germany were unreliable.

** Coca-Cola Co is nearing a deal to buy a minority stake in U.S. organic juice company Suja Life LLC, people familiar with the matter said, as the soft drink giant tries to identify the next big hit with consumers.

** Activist hedge fund ValueAct Capital Management LP has built a $1 billion stake in American Express Co and is seeking "shareholder-friendly" changes at the credit card company, Bloomberg reported.

** British online gambling company GVC Holdings Plc raised its offer to buy rival Bwin.party Digital Entertainment Plc for a second time in two weeks, hoping to pry the company away from 888 Holdings Plc.

** Dairy Farm International Holdings will subscribe to China's supermarket operator Yonghui Superstores Co Ltd's 601933.SS private placement worth up to 6.5 billion yuan ($1.05 billion).

** Real estate tycoon Steven Witkoff is in the lead to acquire the New York Daily News, prevailing over other high-profile bidders in an auction for the struggling tabloid newspaper, according to people familiar with the matter.

** Royal Dutch Shell has agreed to sell its controlling stake in Tongyi Lubricants in China, in the energy company's latest step to restructure its global refining business.

** Italian energy group ERG is to buy German utility E.ON's Italian hydroelectric power plants for about 950 million euros ($1 billion), expanding its renewable portfolio, which mostly comprises windfarms.

** China's Anbang Insurance Group Co is bidding for Japanese property asset manager Simplex Investment Advisors, four people with knowledge of the bid said, in a deal that could top $1 billion.

** UniCredit said on Friday it had started three-month exclusive talks with Luxemburg-based ABH Holdings regarding the potential sale of the Italian lender's Ukraine business in exchange for a minority stake in ABH.

** Britain's largest bookmaker William Hill Plc said it had acquired a 29.4 percent stake in Luxemburg-based NeoGames to enter the emerging online lottery market.

** French drugmaker Sanofi is linking with Evotec to develop stem cell-based treatments for diabetes, under a deal that could earn the German biotech firm more than 300 million euros ($327 million).

** Vimpelcom and Hutchison have agreed to combine their Italian mobile operations in a long-awaited deal that would cut the number of players in Europe's fourth-largest telecom market to three from four.

** The Finnish government said its new state-owned Terrafame Mining company had agreed to buy the mining assets of troubled nickel firm Talvivaara after failing to find other investors. The government, which has injected 209 million euros in Terrafame, said the aim was to restart Talvivaara's mining in September.

** The $8 billion merger of two Samsung Group affiliates cleared another major hurdle, with requests for buybacks from shareholders opposed to the deal falling well short of the amount that could have scuppered it.

** Prudential Financial Inc's Pramerica Investment Management is buying Deutsche Asset Management's Indian unit for an undisclosed sum, betting on a revival of India's mutual fund industry.

** Chinese property and investment firm Dalian Wanda Group is in exclusive talks to acquire World Triathlon Corp, the U.S. owner of the popular Ironman Triathlon franchise, for more than $850 million, according to a person familiar with the matter.

** Credit card lender Capital One Financial Corp is in exclusive talks to acquire General Electric Co's U.S. healthcare finance unit, in a deal likely to top $10 billion, according to people familiar with the matter.

** Olam International Ltd's $1.3 billion deal to acquire Archer Daniels Midland Co's global cocoa business has been delayed for a second time, according to a U.S. regulatory filing. (Compiled by Amrutha Penumudi and Anannya Pramanick in Bengaluru)