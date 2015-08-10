(Adds A4 Holding; updates Precision Castparts, Therakos, Rentech Nitrogen, Suning Commerce)

** Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc said it would buy aerospace parts maker Precision Castparts Corp in a $37.2 billion deal, its biggest ever, taking it out of the market for another big acquisition for now.

** Shire Chief Executive Flemming Ornskov is stepping up his campaign to get Baxalta to the negotiating table as he pushes the benefits a $30 billion takeover offer to the U.S. biotech company's shareholders. f

** German salt and fertilizer company K+S AG says a survey of its retail investors shows they strongly support its rejection of a 7.9 billion euros ($8.6 billion) takeover offer from Canada's Potash Corp of Saskatchewan.

** Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will invest $4.6 billion in leading Chinese electronics retailer Suning Commerce Group Co Ltd, its biggest step yet towards integrating online and store-based shopping.

** China's Bohai Leasing Co Ltd is in exclusive talks to buy Irish aircraft leasing firm Avolon Holdings Ltd for $2.64 billion, after raising its offer to put it ahead of a rival bidder.

** A new partnership between U.S.-based power company AES Corp and Mexico's Grupo Bal launched on Monday will invest up to $2.5 billion over the next five years mostly in Mexico's newly opened power sector, a top AES executive said in an interview.

** Private equity fund MBK Partners is considering selling its controlling stake in South Korean water purifier maker Coway Co Ltd in a deal that could double the fund's initial investment, based on the stake's market value of $2 billion.

** Dublin-based drugmaker Mallinckrodt Plc said it would buy immunotherapy company Therakos Inc in a deal valued at about $1.33 billion, its second major acquisition this year to strengthen its hospital offerings.

** An offer by Spanish toll road operator Abertis Infraestructuras SA for a majority stake in A4 Holding values the Italian motorway group at around 1.2 billion euros ($1.31 billion), two sources with knowledge of the deal said on Monday.

** Blackstone Group LP is exploring the sale of GCA Services Group Inc, in a deal that could value the provider of janitors and cleaners to schools and businesses at more than $1 billion, including debt, according to people familiar with the matter.

** Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Ltd will launch a formal process this week to sell its 39 percent stake in Indonesia's Panin Bank, hoping to raise nearly A$1 billion ($740 million) to boost its capital position, The Australian newspaper reported on Monday.

** AstraZeneca Plc has clinched its third deal in less than a week to bolster its strategically important cancer drug pipeline by signing up rights to an experimental immune system-boosting medicine from Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc .

** U.S. private equity firm TPG has agreed to buy Hungarian real estate developer TriGranit and its more than 500 million euros ($549.45 million) worth of commercial property assets in Central and Eastern Europe, TriGranit said on Monday.

** Nitrogen fertilizer producer CVR Partners LP said on Monday it would buy Rentech Nitrogen Partners LP for about $533 million, excluding debt, as global fertilizer makers aim to scale up at a time when increased supplies weigh on nitrogen prices.

** MaterialScience, Bayer AG's plastics division, which plans to list on the stock exchange soon, could consider acquisitions, especially in polyurethane-related business, its head told a German paper.

** LyondellBasell Industries NV will buy polypropylene compounds (PPC) maker SJS Plastiblends, the companies said, as the plastics and chemicals maker sought a greater share in India's growing automotive market.

** South Korea's Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co Ltd said it would sell non-core assets, and shut down or exit non-essential units as part of restructuring after a multi-billion dollar loss in the April-June quarter.

** Online advertising and browser firm Opera Software ASA is considering a sale of the company after missing second-quarter revenue forecasts and cutting its full-year expectations, the board of the Norwegian company said on Saturday.

** Kenges Rakishev, a Kazakh businessman whose father-in-law Imangali Tasmagambetov is the defense minister, is acquiring control of the country's largest bank, Kazkommertsbank AO .

** The Bank of Portugal has received one improved bid for Novo Banco but will evaluate in coming weeks all three bids that have been made, the bank said on Friday.

** Greek yogurt maker Chobani is looking to sell a minority stake in the business and is working with Goldman Sachs Group Inc, Bloomberg reported late on Friday, citing a source.

** RWE Chief Executive Peter Terium said that breaking up the company remained an option for Germany's second-biggest utility at any time, but added that it was not his preferred option for the group's future. ($1 = 1.35 Australian dollars) ($1 = 0.91 euro)

