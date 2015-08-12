(Adds Garda World security, El Corte, FCC, Tata Steel, Kuwait Financial House; Updates Fidelity National)

Aug 12 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Wednesday:

** Financial industry software maker Fidelity National Information Services Inc said it would buy SunGard Data Systems Inc for $9.1 billion including debt, scooping up one of the longest-held investments in private equity history.

** Garda World Security Corp, a security services firm that provides armored transportation and guards, is exploring a sale that could value it at more than C$3 billion ($2.31 billion) including debt, people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

** A 1 billion euro ($1.12 billion) Qatari investment in Spain's El Corte Ingles has triggered a boardroom spat at the family-owned department store group, amid accusations from one minority shareholder on Wednesday that the deal undervalues the firm.

** Enea, Poland's No.3 power producer, is looking for potential takeover targets to secure a cheaper supply of coal, Chief Executive Krzysztof Zamasz told Rzeczpospolita newspaper on Wednesday.

** Spanish builder FCC on Wednesday said creditors of its infrastructure unit Globalvia had taken over the company, scuppering a deal struck in July to sell it to a Malaysian investment fund.

** Kuwait Finance House, the Gulf Arab state's largest Islamic bank, plans to shed its stake in education investment company Nafais Holding, according to a statement from the Kuwait Stock Exchange on Wednesday.

** India's Tata Steel Ltd is continuing discussions to sell its loss-making long-products business in Europe, the company said on Wednesday, after talks with Swiss-based Klesch Group failed.

** E.ON is confident that it can sell its stake in uranium enrichment company Urenco, its chief executive said, but cautioned it was impossible say when that would happen due to the company's complex ownership structure.

Separately, E.ON said it will refrain from selling its remaining stake in Uniper, the unit it plans to spin off in the second half of next year, before 2018.

** U.S.-based agribusiness CHS said it would invest $2.8 billion in a unit of fertilizer producer CF Industries Holdings Inc to secure nitrogen fertilizer supplies.

** Serbia expects to reap more than the 1.1 billion euros previously offered for a majority stake in its biggest telecom company, or the government will not sell, Prime Minister Aleksandar Vucic said.

** Britain's Pearson agreed on Wednesday to sell its 50 percent stake in the Economist Group for 469 million pounds ($730.6 million), in a deal which makes Italy's Agnelli family and its holding company, Exor, the largest investor in the weekly publication.

** Opera Software's recent decision to look for potential buyers for the firm was triggered by a rising interest in the company, board Chairman Sverre Munck said on Wednesday.

** Investment fund LBO France is ready to sell its 20 percent stake in French fashion brand The Kooples, a source close to the matter said, echoing a report in financial publication l'Agefi.

** Spanish builder Sacyr will finalize the sale of a 26.9 percent stake in property management company Testa to Merlin Properties on Wednesday, about seven months ahead of schedule, a source close to the deal said.

** Private equity group Penta has agreed to buy a string of Czech newspapers from German media group Verlagsgruppe Passau, the latest in a series of deals that has shifted ownership of the country's main print media to Czech and Slovak financial firms.

** Trading in three subsidiaries of the Aviation Industry Corporate of China (AVIC) was halted on Wednesday amid local media reports that said the state-owned aerospace and defense company was preparing to merge them.

** Greece will move rapidly to privatise its ports, regional airports and its power grid operator under a memorandum of understanding (MOU) agreed with its international lenders. ($1 = 0.8956 euros)