(Adds X5, CSN, Greece privatisation; updates Mylan)
Aug 13 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Thursday:
** Buyout firm TPG Capital LP is in advanced talks to
acquire Ellucian Company LP, in a deal that could value the U.S.
provider of software to universities and colleges at $3.5
billion, including debt, people familiar with the matter said.
** India's government has hired five banks to manage a stake
sale valued at up to $1.5 billion in state-run Indian Oil Corp
, IFR reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with
the deal.
** German salt and fertilizer company K+S does
not oppose a takeover in principle, but it affirmed the current
proposal by Canada's Potash Corp of Saskatchewan is
inadequate in its view.
** Mexican retail group Femsa is close to
sealing an agreement to buy privately owned Chilean pharmacy
chain Cruz Verde for about $1 billion, Chilean newspaper Pulso
reported on Thursday.
** Nomad Foods Ltd is close to acquiring the
continental European business operations of frozen food maker
Findus Group Ltd in a deal valued at just over 500
million pounds ($780.6 million), the Financial Times reported,
citing people familiar with the matter.
** Mylan NV, which is trying to buy drugmaker
Perrigo Co through a hostile tender offer, lowered on
Thursday the level of support it requires from Perrigo
shareholders to push through the takeover.
** Roche is buying U.S. diagnostics firm GeneWEAVE
BioSciences for up to $425 million, expanding the Swiss group's
commitment to fighting so-called "superbugs" as the threat from
drug-resistant microbes grows.
** Baxalta wants Shire to improve on its
$30 billion bid significantly before it will engage in talks,
while its Dublin-based rival could sweeten its offer if it gets
to see the U.S. biotech company's books, according to sources on
both sides.
** America Movil is still sniffing out deals in
Europe, which could become twice as important for the Mexican
telecom company's revenue base within five years, its chief
financial officer said on Wednesday.
** India's top state-run refiner Indian Oil Corp
has awarded to BG Group a tender to buy a liquefied
natural gas (LNG) cargo for delivery on Aug. 27, a company
executive said.
** Chinese curtainmaker Jangho Group Co Ltd said
it planned to buy Australian eye surgery group Vision Eye
Institute Ltd for A$198 million ($145.5 million),
trumping a lower offer from another Australian firm, Pulse
Health Ltd.
** Japanese telecoms group SoftBank Group Corp, the
majority owner of U.S. wireless carrier Sprint Corp, said
it bought an additional 22.9 million shares in Sprint at a
weighted average price of $3.80.
** Tougher regulation and deteriorating market conditions
are the main factors that could influence RWE in
deciding in favor of spinning off its ailing power generation
unit, Chief Executive Peter Terium told analysts during a call.
** Shunfeng International Clean Energy Ltd said it
would take a majority stake in U.S. solar panel manufacturer
Suniva to gain a foothold in the fast-growing U.S. solar market.
** Poland's state airline LOT said on Thursday that
it signed a co-operation deal with Turkish Airlines,
which may lead to a joint-venture between the two.
** Germany's United Internet is on the look-out
for acquisitions to expand its fibre-optic network and the
business applications unit that it may list separately on the
stock exchange, its chief executive told Reuters on Thursday.
** Russia's No.2 food retailer X5 said it plans to
make at least one more acquisition this year, taking advantage
of attractively priced assets in a difficult environment to
expand market share.
** Brazilian steel maker CSN has begun efforts to
sell off non-core assets to ease its heavy debt burden and has
hired banks to assist in the process, company executives said on
a Thursday conference call with analysts.
** Greece's privatisations agency on Thursday announced
deadlines for bids on tenders for the country's two largest
ports and state railways Trainose, assets Athens has agreed to
sell as part of a new three-year bailout by its international
lenders.
(Compiled by Shubhankar Chakravorty in Bengaluru)