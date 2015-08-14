(Adds Mylan, General Electric, Peltz's hedge fund, Carlyle,
** General Electric is expected to secure EU approval
for its proposed 12.4-billion-euro ($13.8 billion) bid for
French peer Alstom's power business, its largest ever
deal, two people familiar with the matter said on Friday.
** European Union antitrust regulators will decide by Jan.
13 instead of Dec. 8 whether to clear FedEx's
4.4-billion-euro ($4.90 billion) bid for Dutch rival TNT after
the logistics companies asked for more time.
** China's Shenhua Group is among six parties
assessing bids for Rio Tinto's $4 billion
thermal coal business, the Australian Financial Review reported.
** Activist investor Nelson Peltz's hedge fund, Trian
Partners, has picked up a more than 7 percent stake in Sysco
Corp for about $1.6 billion, calling the largest U.S.
food distributor's shares "undervalued".
** French shipping and transit company Geodis SA is near a
deal to pay close to $800 million for U.S. contract shipping
provider Ozburn-Hessey Logistics LLC in what would be the latest
in a string of logistics tie-ups this year, people familiar with
the deal said.
** Goldman Sachs has sold its controversial Colombia
coal mining division to privately held Murray Energy, Murray
said on Thursday.
** Carlyle Group LP offered to buy Brazilian
specialized assistance provider Tempo Participações SA
for up to 718 million reais ($204 million) in what
may be the private equity firm's second deal in the country this
year.
** Goldman Sachs is buying GE Capital Bank's U.S. online
deposits, a move that will give the largest U.S. investment bank
a more stable source of funding to help it better weather future
crises.
** Syndication of a $650m-equivalent covenant-lite leveraged
loan financing backing online gambling company 888 Holdings'
acquisition of London-listed Bwin.party has
been put on hold until there is more clarity on the M&A process,
banking sources said on Friday.
** Swedish telecoms provider TeliaSonera and
Norway's Telenor have offered concessions to try to
address EU regulatory concerns about their plan to combine
forces in Denmark.
** Activist investor Sandell Asset Management Corp said
furniture retailer Ethan Allen Interiors Inc should
consider selling itself to a private equity firm or monetize its
real estate holdings.
** Mexico's top builder, ICA, does not plan to sell
its remaining stake in airport operator OMA or seek a
capital injection, the company's chief executive, Alonso
Quintana, told Reuters on Friday.
** The Rohatyn Group sold its stake in Sharekhan, India's
leading online retail brokerage, to BNP Paribas, according to a
source familiar with the deal, marking the latest in a series of
exits on a portfolio bought by the private equity firm two years
ago.
** Global miner and commodity trader Glencore said
it had sold stakes in three mines it inherited through its
Xstrata takeover for about $290 million.
** Brazil's Dayan family, which in June offered to buy out
the shares it does not yet own of mid-sized lender Banco
Daycoval SA in an offering, adjusted the bidding price to
account for a recent divident payout.
** Turkey's privatization body has canceled a planned sale
of two insurance units of state-owned lender Halkbank
, the bank said in a statement to the Istanbul stock
exchange late on Thursday.
** ISS Proxy Advisory Services on Friday recommended that
its institutional investor clients vote against Mylan NV's
$34 billion hostile takeover offer of Perrigo Co
, saying that it would result in significant dilution.
