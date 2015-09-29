(Adds Perrigo, Axel Springer, Media General -Starboard, China
National Chemical)
Sept 29 The following bids, mergers,
acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Tuesday:
** Anheuser-Busch InBev SA is in talks with lenders
including Bank of America and Banco Santander to raise as much
as $70 billion as it prepares to approach rival SABMiller Plc
for a takeover, Bloomberg reported.
** Perrigo Co Plc's top shareholders have asked the
Irish generic drugmaker to explore a sale, hoping for an
alternative to Mylan NV's roughly $25 billion hostile
bid, according to people familiar with the matter.
** Japan Tobacco Inc has agreed to pay 600 billion
yen ($5 billion) in cash for Reynolds American Inc's
Natural American Spirit tobacco business outside the United
States, the two companies said in separate statements.
** German publisher Axel Springer is to buy a
further 88 percent of news website Business Insider for $343
million, increasing its stake to 97 percent and accelerating its
push into digital, English-language content.
** British private equity firm Lion Capital, former owner of
high-end footwear designer Jimmy Choo, is considering returning
to the upscale footwear market with a takeover of luxury shoe
retailer Kurt Geiger, Sky News reported.
** The owner of Quorn, a line of meat-free packaged foods,
has received takeover interest from a range of parties including
Monde Nissin from the Philippines and Wilmar International
from Singapore, according to sources familiar with the
matter.
** Activist investor Starboard Value LP urged Media General
Inc to sell itself to Nexstar Broadcasting Group Inc
instead of buying Meredith Corp. Nexstar has
offered to buy Media General for $4.1 billion.
** Malaysian palm plantation firm Felda Global Ventures
Holdings Bhd said it is "taking additional steps" to
ensure its purchase of a stake in Indonesia's PT Eagle High
Plantations brings value to its shareholders.
** Thailand's Bangkok Metro Pcl and Bangkok
Expressway Pcl expect their merger to be completed in
the fourth quarter, delayed from the third quarter, pending
approval from the cabinet, a company official said.
** Yahoo Inc said it would proceed with the planned
spinoff of its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd even
though the IRS has declined to rule on whether the transaction
would be tax free.
** Ireland's state-run "bad bank" completed its biggest sale
to date with the disposal of a loan portfolio for 1.85 billion
euros ($2.1 billion), adding impetus to its plan to wind down
ahead of schedule and at a profit to the government.
** Hedge funds are betting Asia's richest man Li Ka-shing
will sweeten his proposed $11.6 billion buyout of Hong Kong's
Power Assets Holdings, but their hopes may be dashed
by top independent shareholder Capital Group whose stance on the
matter is a mystery.
** Turkey's Finansbank confirmed on Tuesday that
parent company National Bank of Greece is considering
ways to meet any potential capital shortfall, but added that no
decisions have yet been made. Greek media reported on Monday
that NBG was considering shedding its 99 percent stake in
Finansbank, as part of a business plan it aims to submit to the
European Union's competition authority.
** Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd
and finance arm Ant Financial Services Group are
injecting fresh capital into Paytm, India's largest mobile
payment and commerce platform, in what the companies say is a
"strategic" investment.
** New Zealand's state-run pension fund and utilities
investor Infratil Ltd are selling a combined stake of
30 percent of Z Energy Ltd for up to NZ$747 million
($471 million), cashing in on a record run for the petrol
retailer.
** Italian brakes maker Brembo said it had agreed
to buy a 66 percent stake in Chinese brake disc producer ASIMCO
Meilian Braking Systems for 616 million yuan ($97 mln) as it
keeps following customers into areas with high growth potential.
** Finland's second-biggest media group Alma Media
said it was buying the outstanding shares of Talentum
, a smaller rival specializing in business newspapers,
for 43 million euros ($48 million).
** Exelon Corp and Pepco Holdings Inc, which
are seeking to merge, asked utilities regulators for the
District of Columbia to reconsider their rejection of the
proposed $6.8 billion deal.
** An investment vehicle controlled by China National
Chemical Corp bought shares in Pirelli that were held
by investment management firm Paulson as part of a mandatory
tender offer for the remaining stake in the Italian tyremaker.
($1 = 0.89 euros)
($1 = NZ$1.59)
($1 = 6.36 yuan)
($1 = 119.95 yen)
(Compiled by Kshitiz Goliya and Rosmi Shaji in Bengaluru)