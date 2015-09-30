(Adds General Motors, Hudson's Bay, Synaptics, Enel Green Power, Wright Medical, Repsol, Quorn Foods, Hudson City Bancorp, Banco BPI, Tesco ;Updates Starboard value LP, Fnac, Mellanox, Western Digital )

Sept 30 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Wednesday:

** Touchscreen chip maker Synaptics Inc rejected an offer from a Chinese investment group that valued the company at nearly $4 billion, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday.

** The Federal Reserve said it had approved M&T Bank Corp's acquisition of Hudson City Bancorp Inc, three years after the deal was first proposed. M&T agreed to buy Hudson City for $3.7 billion in 2012, but the lenders were unable to close the deal because regulators were concerned about M&T's anti-money laundering policies.

** Wright Medical Group and Tornier NV have won U.S. antitrust approval for their $3.3 billion merger on condition that they sell assets, related to replacement ankle and toe joints the Federal Trade Commission said.

** Tesco has not discussed any further material overseas sales, Chairman John Allan told a meeting on Wednesday where shareholders approved the UK supermarket group's $6.1 billion sale of its South Korean arm.

** Enel Green Power has agreed to sell all its Portuguese assets to First State Wind Energy Investments for 900 million euros ($1 billion), as the renewable energy group shifts investments to faster-growing markets.

** A unit of Tsinghua Holdings Co Ltd will buy a 15 percent stake in U.S. data storage company Western Digital Corp, the latest push by the Chinese state-backed company to access U.S. technology.

** Meat substitute company Quorn Foods is to be sold to Philippine consumer goods firm Monde Nissin for 550 million pounds ($831.22 million), its owners said.

** Chip designer Mellanox Technologies Ltd has agreed to acquire network communications chip maker EZchip Semiconductor Ltd for $811 million as it expands its product portfolio for high-performance computing.

** Spanish oil major Repsol on Wednesday said it had sold part of its piped gas business to Gas Natural Distribution and Redexis Gas for 652 million euros ($728 million), helping it reach its asset disposal target.

** China's analog chip maker Montage Technology Group Ltd said it has offered to buy Pericom Semiconductor Corp in a deal valued at about $430 million, trumping an offer from Diodes Inc earlier this month.

** Global miner Rio Tinto said it had agreed to sell its 40 percent stake in the Bengalla coal mine in Australia to New Hope Corp for $606 million, the latest shuffle of Australian coal assets amid a sector-wide downturn.

** Kazakhstan's state oil and gas company KazMunaiGas (KMG) will sell half its stake in the giant Kashagan oilfield to the country's sovereign wealth fund Samruk-Kazyna for $4.7 billion, KMG's head said.

** Debt-laden Glencore may unload all its agricultural assets instead of just a stake, analysts said, but the commodity group is unlikely to expand its divestment programme to include top mines.

** French books and music retailer Fnac said it had made a proposal to buy Darty in a deal valuing the electrical goods retailer at 533 million pounds ($808 million) and could create a French market leader in white goods.

** Data analytics provider ComScore Inc said it would buy viewership rating company Rentrak Corp in an all-stock deal with an implied value of about $771 million to create a comprehensive measurement system for media and ad industries.

** Bahrain-based Investcorp has sold a 9.9 percent stake in itself to a new Gulf-based institutional shareholder for $137.8 million, the investment firm said.

** Kenya's Equity Group said it had secured regulatory approval to acquire 79 percent of ProCredit Bank Congo, expanding its banking operations into the Democratic Republic of Congo.

** Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) is scrapping a proposal to buy a $600 million stake in the banking unit of Taiwan's Sinopac Financial Holdings as an expected easing of the island's ownership curbs against Chinese investment has not materialised.

** Activist investor Starboard Value LP disclosed a 3.7 percent stake in automotive parts retailer Advance Auto Parts Inc and urged the company consider steps including a "substantial" dividend or buyback.

** SGS said it had bought a 70 percent stake in Chile-based SIGA Ingenería y Consultoria SA, boosting the Swiss testing and inspection firm's presence in Latin America.

** China Eastern Airlines is seeking buyers for its remaining 5 percent stake in loss-making Joy Air, a small domestic airline that has been blighted by safety concerns over its propeller-powered planes.

** Mizuho Financial Group Inc said it would buy a 16 percent stake in Asia-focused asset manager Matthews International Capital Management LLC.

** Some of Perrigo Co Plc's top shareholders have asked the Irish generic drugmaker to explore a sale, hoping for an alternative to Mylan NV's roughly $25 billion hostile bid, according to people familiar with the matter.

** Hudson's Bay Co is not interested in merging the businesses of its German Kaufhof department store with that of rival chain Karstadt, the president of HBC International said.

** Portugal's second-largest listed lender, Banco BPI BBPI.LS, plans to spin off its banking assets in Angola and Mozambique into a separate entity to limit its exposure to risks mainly in Angola, BPI said on Wednesday.

** Brown-Forman Corp, the maker of Jack Daniel's whiskey, has hired Goldman Sachs Group Inc to explore the sale of brands that include liqueur labels Southern Comfort and Chambord, according to people familiar with the matter. ($1 = 0.66 pounds) ($1 = 32.81 Taiwan dollars) (Compiled by Kshitiz Goliya and Rosmi Shaji in Bengaluru)