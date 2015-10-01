(Adds Veneto Banca, Orange, Sovereign wealth funds, Unilever, National Bank of Greece, Kloeckner, Hunkemoller, Aeroflot, Walmart Chile, Anbang Insurance; updates PBF Energy, Mubadala GE Capital, Teva)

Oct 1 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Thursday:

** Walmart Chile SA is looking to sell its chain of shopping centers to concentrate on its larger supermarket operations in the South American nation, the Chilean affiliate of U.S. retail giant Wal Mart Stores Inc said.

** National Bank of Greece declined comment on a Financial Times report that it had received a bid from Qatar National Bank for its Turkish subsidiary that values Finansbank at about 3 billion euros ($3.36 billion).

** Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has struck a deal to buy Mexican drugmaker Representaciones e Investigaciones Médicas SA (Rimsa) for $2.3 billion to strengthen its presence in Latin America.

** JPMorgan Chase & Co plans to bid for about 12 billion pounds ($18.2 billion) of mortgages being sold by the British government's "bad bank", Bloomberg reported.

** Philippine instant noodles maker Monde Nissin Corp is buying British meat substitute company Quorn Foods for 550 million pounds ($831 million) to capitalize on rising demand for health foods, in what will be the third largest overseas purchase by a firm in the Southeast nation.

** Canada's Penn West Petroleum Ltd said it would sell its non-operated 9.5 percent stake in Weyburn unit, a conventional oilfield in Southeast Saskatchewan, for C$205 million ($154 million).

** PBF Energy Inc agreed to buy Exxon Mobil Corp's refinery in Torrance, California, for $537.5 million, completing Executive Chairman Tom O'Malley's vision to have PBF plants coast to coast. The company CEO Tom Nimbly said on Thursday the company expects to spend $145 million to $155 million on average annually on capital projects over the next few years at its newly-acquired refinery in Torrance, California.

** Unilever has agreed to buy Italian high-end ice cream maker GROM, the consumer product giant said on Thursday, adding the acquisition would strengthen its ice cream portfolio with a premium brand.

** Anbang Insurance Group Co is in the lead to acquire annuities and life insurance company Fidelity & Guaranty Life FGL.N, according to people familiar with the matter, as more Chinese insurers seek to expand into the United States.

** SNC-Lavalin said it had exercised its option to sell its 5 percent stake and the balance of its loans in the Ambatovy Nickel project in Madagascar to Japan's Sumitomo Corp for about C$600 million ($451 million) in cash.

** Mubadala GE Capital, a joint venture between Abu Dhabi state fund Mubadala and General Electric's finance business, said it had agreed to sell most of its assets including those held through subsidiaries. Mubadala GE Capital said it had entered "a sale and purchase agreement" with finance firm Midcap Finco, which is managed by a subsidiary of private equity firm Apollo Global Management.

** Sovereign wealth funds spent a total of $24.9 billion on overseas acquisitions during the third quarter of 2015, almost double the previous quarter as they chased after trophy assets.

** European telecommunications company Altice moved ahead with the debt-heavy financing for its takeover of U.S.-based Cablevision.

** Canada's Bombardier Inc is exploring the sale of a stake in any of its business areas, not just its rail unit, to ensure it can finish development of its delayed CSeries jet, according to four sources familiar with the situation.

** News Corp said it sold its digital education brand, Amplify, to a management team supported by a group of private investors following slowing growth in the digital curriculum market.

** France's Orange SA is in the final round of talks to sell its 70 percent stake in its Kenya business, the country's finance minister said on Thursday, without naming the buyer.

** German steel distributor Kloeckner & Co said on Thursday it had acquired U.S. firm American Fabricators as part of its strategy to expand its services and to raise market potential in the United States.

** Suitors for Dutch lingerie maker Hunkemoller have been invited to submit another round of offers for the roughly 500 million euro ($560 million) company as the sale process enters the final phase, two sources familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

** Russian state airline Aeroflot said on Thursday it would not proceed with the acquisition of struggling competitor Transaero after its rival's shareholders failed to present an offer for the purchase of a 75 percent stake before the deadline.

** East African Breweries Ltd (EABL) said it had concluded the sale of one its subsidiaries, Central Glass Industries, to South Africa's Consol Glass Africa Proprietary.

** Polish power company Tauron and its partners said they wanted to continue talks to buy assets owned by the troubled Brzeszcze coal mine even though the seller said negotiations had halted.

** A special purpose vehicle led by Poland's No.2 power producer, Tauron, and state-owned coal mine restructuring company SRK, suspended talks on the takeover of assets owned by the troubled Brzeszcze coal mine, SRK said.

** Barrick Gold Corp has not had talks over a sale of its 50 percent stake in Australia's Super Pit gold mine to its partner Newmont Mining Corp, Barrick adviser and ex-president Jim Gowans said.

** U.S. private equity firm KKR & Co LP said it had bought a 10 percent stake in Australian copper miner Oz Minerals Ltd for an undisclosed sum.

** Mid-sized Italian bank Veneto Banca said on Thursday it would look for another buyer for its private banking unit after the European Central Bank blocked a sale to a group of Italian investors.

** Russia's Eurasia Drilling Co said that a deal with U.S.-based Schlumberger to sell a minority stake in the company is off. ($1 = 0.66 pounds) ($1 = C$1.33) ($1 = 0.8929 euros) (Compiled by Kshitiz Goliya and Rosmi Shaji in Bengaluru)