(Adds Glencore, Brait, United Launch, Sycamore, Tauron, Hellman
& Friedman, Hutchison)
Oct 2 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
** South African investment firm Brait SE sold its
stake in Steinhoff International for about 16 billion
rand ($1 billion) and will use most of the proceeds to pay off
debt, it said.
** Britain's competition authority has asked EU antitrust
regulators to let it examine Hutchison Whampoa's
10.25-billion-pound ($15.6 billion) bid for Telefonica's British
mobile unit O2 because the deal would impact the UK most.
** France's Vivendi has taken steps to raise its
stake in Telecom Italia to around 19 percent of the
ordinary share capital, said four people familiar with the
matter, in a bid to increase its influence at the group.
** Glencore is in talks with a Saudi Arabian
sovereign wealth fund and China's state-backed grain trader
COFCO, along with Canadian pension funds, to sell a stake in its
agricultural assets, sources familiar with the matter told
Reuters.
** United Launch Alliance, a joint venture of Lockheed
Martin and Boeing, on Friday said it would not
bid in a new U.S. Air Force competition to launch a GPS
satellite, unless it got some relief from a ban on use of
Russian rocket engines.
** Sycamore Partners came close to an agreement to acquire
U.S. women's apparel maker Chico's FAS Inc late last
month, but financing and valuation concerns have since weighed
on the negotiations, according to people familiar with the
matter.
** Japanese trading firm Mitsui & Co Ltd said it
will buy a 23.4 percent stake in the world's 9th-biggest salmon
farming company from Chile's Multiexport Foods SA for
$101 million amid growing demand worldwide for fishery products.
** Funds affiliated with private equity firm Hellman &
Friedman (H&F) have agreed to buy Bain Capital's stake in
Sweden's Securitas Direct Verisure Group, giving H&F control of
the home alarms company, the firms said.
** Japan's Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp (SMBC) is buying 35
percent stakes in two Indonesian vehicle financing firms for
about 40 billion yen ($333 million), sources with direct
knowledge of the matter said, betting that rising incomes in the
Southeast Asian nation will boost vehicle ownership. The two
firms are owned wholly by Japanese trading house Sumitomo Corp
.
** Axiata Group Bhd, Malaysia's biggest mobile
operator by market value, said it has entered into an agreement
to acquire a controlling stake in Digicel Group's Myanmar
venture for $221 million in cash.
** Brazil's BRF SA, the world's largest chicken
exporter, said it was buying Argentine brands producing sausage,
hamburgers and margarine from Molinos Rio de la Plata
for $43.5 million.
** Mexican industrial conglomerate Alfa said it would buy a
majority stake in telecoms company Axtel in order to better
rival Carlos Slim's America Movil, which dominates
Mexico's fixed-line phone market.
** Mondelez International Inc is exploring a sale
of its European cheese and grocery business, which could be
valued at around $3 billion, according to people familiar with
the matter, as it sharpens its focus on snack foods and
refreshments.
** U.S. antitrust enforcers will not appeal a court ruling
that said U.S. medical technology provider Steris Corp
could proceed with a merger with British sterilization services
provider Synergy Health Plc, a Federal Trade Commission
spokesman said on Thursday.
** Chipmaker PMC-Sierra Inc is looking to sell
itself and has hired financial adviser Qatalyst Partners to
assist in the process, according to people familiar with the
matter.
** Mubadala GE Capital, a joint venture between Abu Dhabi
state fund Mubadala and General Electric's finance
business, said on Wednesday it had agreed to sell most of its
assets including those held through subsidiaries.
** Polish utility Tauron's new chief executive is
ready to restart talks to take over an ailing local coal mine,
he said on Friday, a day after stalled negotiations led to the
ouster of the entire management team.
** Belgian pharmaceutical ingredient supplier Fagron
has received approaches from parties that could lead
to a takeover offer, it said on Friday, following weeks of sharp
declines in its share price due to concerns over its U.S.
business.
** Merrill Lynch must defend its role in the $690 million
sale of the Zale Corp jewelry chain after a judge refused to
dismiss a shareholder class action that alleged the deal
short-changed investors.
** Hungary's central bank will soon start the sale of
state-owned MKB Bank in a tender based on invitation, looking to
close the transaction by the end of the year, the National Bank
of Hungary (MNB) said in a statement.
** Polish state railway firm PKP expects to list its real
estate company Xcity Investment, or offer it to a strategic
investor, within the next five years to fund development of its
rail business, a PKP board member said.
** Chinese company CEFC has completed the purchase of a 10
percent stake in Czech airline Travel Service, the Czech company
said.
(Compiled by Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru)