(Adds API Tech, Canadian Oil Sands, GE, Deutsche Wohnen, Steris Corp, Staples; Updates Bombardier, SABMiller, Intesa Sanpaolo)

Oct 7 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Wednesday:

** SABMiller, the world's second largest brewer, has promptly rejected an improved takeover proposal from Anheuser-Busch InBev, saying its 68 billion-pound ($104 billion) valuation was "very substantially" under par.

** The U.S. Federal Trade Commission is likely to delay a decision on approving Staples Inc's $6.3 billion takeover of rival Office Depot Inc, the Wall Street Journal reported.

** Canadian Oil Sands Ltd announced a new poison pill to try to thwart Suncor Energy Inc's hostile takeover bid, setting the stage for a drawn-out battle that could reshape Alberta's high-cost oil sands industry. Suncor made an unsolicited all-stock offer to acquire Canadian Oil Sands on Monday, valuing it at about C$4.3 billion ($3.29 billion)

** General Electric Co said it had started a company to focus on energy efficiency to help corporate and other customers lower their energy bills and better manage power distribution. Current, which will be run by Maryrose Sylvester, who has been president of GE Lighting, will begin with $1 billion in revenue, and is expected to grow to $5 billion by 2020, GE said.

** U.S. antitrust enforcers formally dropped opposition to U.S. medical technology firm Steris Corp's plan to merge with British sterilization services provider Synergy Health Plc . The Federal Trade Commission issued a brief order withdrawing the matter from its internal administrative process after a district court in September declined its request to temporarily stop the $1.9 billion deal pending an internal process.

** Airbus on Tuesday called off talks with Bombardier over propping up the troubled CSeries jet, leaving the Canadian plane maker facing dwindling options to keep alive its dream of competing in the aerospace big league.

** Diageo Plc, the world's largest spirits company, said it had sold its stakes in Jamaican brewer Desnoes & Geddes Ltd and GAPL Pte Ltd, the majority owner of Malaysia's Guinness Anchor Bhd, to Heineken NV for $780.5 million.

** Saudi Arabian billionaire Prince Alwaleed bin Talal and his investment firm Kingdom Holding now together own more than 5 percent of Twitter Inc, the prince's office said on Wednesday.

** Russian billionaire Mikhail Fridman's LetterOne fund has emerged as the frontrunner for the acquisition of German utility E.ON's Norwegian North Sea assets, three industry and banking sources said.

Separately, LetterOne said it did not intend to buy the 33 percent stake in Vimpelcom that Norwegian telecoms firm Telenor has put up for sale, the Vedomosti daily reported, citing two sources.

** Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser announced a proposed settlement that she said she hoped would prompt the city's utilities regulator to approve a plan for Exelon Corp and Pepco Holdings Inc to merge.

** Scottish Equity Partners (SEP), one of the early investors in online flight comparison service Skyscanner, has appointed Goldman Sachs to sell 10 percent of the company at a price that may value the startup at 1 billion pounds ($1.52 billion), the Telegraph reported.

** Canada's Brookfield Asset Management Inc said it would spin off 35 percent of Brookfield Business Partners LP, which would own almost all of the asset manager's business services and industrial operations assets.

** Franco-Nevada Corp said it agreed to pay Teck Resources Ltd $610 million to help fund operations at the Antamina mine in Peru in exchange for a share of silver production.

** API Technologies Corp, a U.S. manufacturer of one of the world's largest selections of radio frequency equipment for defense sector applications, has revived efforts to sell itself, according to people familiar with the matter. API has a market capitalization of $118 million.

** Intesa Sanpaolo's top shareholder is seeking an adviser for the sale of a 4 percent stake in the Italian bank, an executive at banking foundation Compagnia di San Paolo said.

** Shareholder adviser Institutional Shareholder Services has recommended approving the merger of German real estate groups Deutsche Wohnen and LEG Immobilien, while the outcome of the expected shareholder vote still appears uncertain. (Compiled by Subrat Patnaik and Manish Parashar in Bengaluru)