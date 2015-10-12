UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Oct 12 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1120 GMT on Monday:
** Dell Inc will buy data storage company EMC Corp in a deal valued at about $67 billion, the largest on record in the technology sector.
** Aircraft maker Boeing Co acquired Peters Software, a provider of pilot training software based in Cologne, Germany. Terms of the agreement are not being disclosed. Peters Software and its team of about 20 full-time employees joined Boeing.
** Aviation Industry Corporation of China (AVIC) is consolidating its aircraft engine manufacturing units, an executive at one of the units said, as part of a wider restructuring of the state-owned aerospace and defense company aimed at boosting competitiveness.
** British brewer SABMiller's fourth-largest shareholder rejected Anheuser-Busch InBev's $100 billion takeover offer as too low, pressurizing the Belgian brewer to sweeten the deal that would a create beer colossus.
** Allianz Capital Partners has sold its majority stake in vending machine operator Selecta to buyout group KKR ,which two people familiar with the deal said that it got only a small purchase price.
** Portugal's largest construction firm, Mota-Engil , has decided to delist its African unit Mota-Engil Africa from the Amsterdam bourse, and to carry out a share offering, it said.
** Foreign investors started buying India's state bonds on Monday for the first time after the central bank said last month it would allow up to 500 billion rupees ($7.72 billion) in staggered investments until March 2018.
** German broadcaster ProSiebenSat.1 said it is buying Swedish online travel agency Etraveli Holding AB from private equity firm Segulah IV LP in a deal valued at around 235 million euros ($267 million). (Compiled by Nikhil Subba in Bangalore)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.