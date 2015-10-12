Oct 12 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1120 GMT on Monday:

** Dell Inc will buy data storage company EMC Corp in a deal valued at about $67 billion, the largest on record in the technology sector.

** Aircraft maker Boeing Co acquired Peters Software, a provider of pilot training software based in Cologne, Germany. Terms of the agreement are not being disclosed. Peters Software and its team of about 20 full-time employees joined Boeing.

** Aviation Industry Corporation of China (AVIC) is consolidating its aircraft engine manufacturing units, an executive at one of the units said, as part of a wider restructuring of the state-owned aerospace and defense company aimed at boosting competitiveness.

** British brewer SABMiller's fourth-largest shareholder rejected Anheuser-Busch InBev's $100 billion takeover offer as too low, pressurizing the Belgian brewer to sweeten the deal that would a create beer colossus.

** Allianz Capital Partners has sold its majority stake in vending machine operator Selecta to buyout group KKR ,which two people familiar with the deal said that it got only a small purchase price.

** Portugal's largest construction firm, Mota-Engil , has decided to delist its African unit Mota-Engil Africa from the Amsterdam bourse, and to carry out a share offering, it said.

** Foreign investors started buying India's state bonds on Monday for the first time after the central bank said last month it would allow up to 500 billion rupees ($7.72 billion) in staggered investments until March 2018.

** German broadcaster ProSiebenSat.1 said it is buying Swedish online travel agency Etraveli Holding AB from private equity firm Segulah IV LP in a deal valued at around 235 million euros ($267 million). (Compiled by Nikhil Subba in Bangalore)