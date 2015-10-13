UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
(Adds Vinamilk, Tauron, Pirelli, G3 Canada)
Oct 13 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Tuesday:
** General Electric Co said it would sell its commercial lending and leasing businesses worth more than $30 billion to Wells Fargo & Co as the industrial conglomerate shifts its focus back on the manufacturing businesses.
** EMC Corp said it would pay Dell Inc $2 billion if its record $67 billion deal with the world's no.3 computer maker is terminated for a "superior proposal" before Dec. 12 as the agreement enters into a 60-day 'go-shop' period.
** Anheuser-Busch InBev and SABMiller, the world's top two brewers, have agreed in principle to one of the biggest mergers in corporate history after a near month-long courtship resulted in SABMiller accepting an offer worth more than $100 billion.
** An investment vehicle controlled by China National Chemical Corp (ChemChina) raised its stake in Pirelli to around 87 percent after a tender offer for the shares in the tyremaker it did not yet own, Reuters calculations showed on Tuesday.
** Vietnam's government will divest all of its shares in Vinamilk, one of the country's most sought-after equities, state media reported on Tuesday, in a rare sign of openness by the state towards relinquishing controls on major firms.
** Grain handler G3 Canada Ltd, a joint venture between a Saudi Arabian firm and Bunge Ltd, does not have much interest in bidding for a stake in rival Glencore Plc's agricultural business, its chief executive said.
** Poland is planning a share swap with electricity producer Tauron to help fund the company's investment plans, in what could represent a step towards its purchase of the ailing Brzeszcze coal mine in southern Poland.
** U.S. power producer Calpine Corp said it would buy a gas-fired power plant from Granite Ridge Holdings LLC for $500 million.
** The European Commission poured cold water on a call by telecoms companies on Tuesday for a more relaxed approach to mergers in the sector, fuelling fears that proposed deals in Britain and Italy may be derailed by competition authorities.
** Malaysian utility heavyweight Tenaga is inching towards a multi-billion dollar purchase of energy assets from 1MDB after a rival Chinese bidder dropped out, a deal that would bring welcome financial relief to the scandal-hit state fund.
** British payments processor Worldpay Group listed on the London Stock Exchange on Tuesday in an initial public offering valuing the company at 4.8 billion pounds ($7.4 billion), the biggest flotation in London this year.
** Belgian car parts group Punch Powertrain is being put up for sale by its private equity owners in a potential roughly 400 million euro ($455 million) deal, three people familiar with the matter said.
** Kenya's central bank has called in a government agency to take control of Imperial Bank Ltd because of "unsafe or unsound business conditions" and the agency said it would investigate possible "malpractices".
** Canadian uranium miner Denison Mines Corp and Fission Uranium Corp said they have terminated their C$483 million ($369.5 million) merger agreement due to opposition from Fission's shareholders.
** China Huarong Asset Management Co Ltd's initial public offering will seek to raise up $2.8 billion, its indicative price range shows, marking the biggest Hong Kong listing in 10 months as investors venture back into equities after a market slump this year.
** Chinese construction equipment maker Sunward Intelligent Equipment Co said it had bought Canadian aviation services provider Avmax Group to diversify into aviation, amid a sustained downturn in the construction machinery market.
** Swedish paper and hygiene products maker SCA said it had agreed to buy U.S. tissue maker Wausau Paper Corp for $513 million in cash, in another step to focus on products ranging from tissues to incontinence protection.
** Poland's top refiner, the state-controlled PKN Orlen , said it had launched takeover bids for Canada's Kicking Horse Energy and Nasdaq-listed FX Energy , worth a total of over $300 million.
** OnCard International Ltd, a loss-making Australian loyalty scheme company with a market value of $7 million, said it was examining making a bid for one of the country's biggest dairy producers in an attempt to diversify into the dairy business.
** Spanish builder ACS has bought a 5.8 percent stake in Hochtief to raise its holding in the German group to 66.54 percent.
** iSelect Ltd, the Australian operator of an insurance comparison website, said it received a takeover approach from an unnamed "well-credentialed international private equity firm".
** The Irish Takeover Panel said it had rejected generic drugmaker Perrigo Co Plc's request to declare Mylan NV's unsolicited tender offer lapsed.
** Privately owned Czech energy group EPH has teamed up with the country's biggest investment group PPF to bid for a portfolio of German lignite and hydro power stations being sold by Sweden's Vattenfall, EPH said. (Compiled by Nikhil Subba and Anannya Pramanick in Bengaluru)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources