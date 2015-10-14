(SMCP, Fairchild Semiconductor, Analog Devices)

Oct 14 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Wednesday:

** World No. 1 chipmaker Intel Corp gained unconditional EU antitrust approval on Wednesday for its $16.7 billion bid for Altera Corp, its largest ever acquisition.

** Property group Vonovia plans an unsolicited 14 billion euro ($16 billion) bid for its nearest rival Deutsche Wohnen, raising the stakes in a fight for a bigger slice of Germany's fragmented residential real estate market.

** Russian billionaire Mikhail Fridman has agreed to buy E.ON's oil and gas assets in the Norwegian North Sea for $1.6 billion after his attempt to get a foothold in the British North Sea was blocked by the government.

** European Union antitrust authorities will decide by Nov. 18 whether to wave through Belgian chemical group Solvay's $5.5-billion bid for U.S. peer Cytec, the European Commission said.

** Fairchild Semiconductor International Inc has hired Goldman Sachs Group Inc to find a buyer and is in talks with companies including ON Semiconductor Corp and Infineon Technologies AG, Bloomberg reported.

** SMCP, the group behind French fashion brands Sandro, Maje and Claudie Pierlot, has been put on the market in a deal expected to happen next year that could value it at more than one billion euros ($1.14 billion), sources close to the matter said.

** Chipmaker Analog Devices Inc has approached Maxim Integrated Products Inc on a possible combination, Bloomberg reported, citing sources.

** Chipmaker Micron Technology Inc and hard disk drive maker Western Digital Corp are in talks with memory chip maker SanDisk Corp about a possible acquisition, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday.

** Australia's Treasury Wine Estates, the world's top standalone winemaker, will buy most of Diageo Plc's U.S. and British wine unit for $552 million, making a second tilt at the U.S. market after its disastrous retreat two years ago.

** Jarden Corp - owner of Sunbeam kitchen appliances and Coleman outdoor gear - said it would buy Jostens Inc, a maker of class rings and yearbooks, in a deal worth $1.5 billion.

** Aviation Industry Corp of China (AVIC) is preparing to spin off three aircraft engine subsidiaries, a newspaper reported on Wednesday, part of the government's effort to improve the competitiveness of its state-owned conglomerates.

** London-based product testing and certification company Intertek Group said it had agreed to buy U.S. testing company Professional Service Industries (PSI) for $330 million to build scale in the construction sector.

** Pub owner Australian Leisure and Entertainment Property Management Ltd said it plans to reject a A$773 million ($560 million) takeover approach from Sydney-based Caledonia (private) Investments Pty Ltd after receiving the informal bid on Wednesday.

** Element Financial said it plans to sell its Canadian commercial and vendor financing operations as it bolsters its newly acquired status as North America's leading fleet management and services enterprise.

** Canadian convenience store operator Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc said it would buy all stores operated under the Texas Star brand from Texas Star Investments Inc and its affiliates.

** Canon Inc, the world's biggest maker of cameras and printers, is setting its sights on higher growth fueled by acquisitions as it expands into related markets like video surveillance and medical imaging, Chairman Fujio Mitarai said in an interview.

** Germany's Fraport is expected to sign a deal by the end of the year to lease 14 Greek regional airports after formally resubmitting its offer, Greece's privatizations agency said on Wednesday.

** Outsourcing companies Xchanging Plc and Capita Plc said they had reached an agreement on terms of a recommended cash offer of 160 pence per share, valuing Xchanging at 412 million pounds ($630 million).

** British private equity firm Charterhouse has agreed to buy French pharmaceuticals company Cooper, the first acquisition from its new fund, a source familiar with the matter said.

** Japan's Astellas is seeking more deals to refill its drug pipeline as the pharmaceutical company created through a merger 10 years ago explores opportunities in both established and new therapy areas.

** French media group Vivendi said on Wednesday it had bought stakes in two French video game makers for 160 million euros ($183.04 million) in order to put its cash to use.

** Buyout group Gilde has launched the sale of Swiss-based Spandex, a supplier of materials for advertisers and graphics professionals, and has asked investment bank Greenhill to organize the auction, two people familiar with the deal said.

** Brookshire Grocery Co is exploring a sale that could value the family-owned operator of supermarket stores in Texas, Louisiana and Arkansas at as much as $1 billion, including debt, according to people familiar with the matter.

** South Africa's Mediclinic Intl agreed to buy United Arab Emirates' Al Noor Hospitals Group, beating out rival NMC Health in a tussle for expansion in the fast growing Gulf region.

** Norwegian oil firm Det norske said it has agreed to buy Sweden's Svenska Petroleum's Norwegian business for $75 million, funded through existing cash and undrawn debt. (Compiled by Nikhil Subba and Anannya Pramanick in Bengaluru)