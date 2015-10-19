(Adds UniCredit, EDF, Rosneft; Updates Valeant)

Oct 19 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Monday:

** China is set to take a 33.5 percent stake in a 16-billion-pound ($25-billion) nuclear power project being built by French utility EDF at Hinkley Point in southwest England, Les Echos newspaper reported.

** UniCredit, Italy's biggest bank by assets, is considering the sale of retail and small and medium enterprise businesses at its Bank Austria unit, a source close to the matter said.

** Russia's Rosneft has placed a 9 percent stake in Italian refiner Saras at 1.9 euros ($2.15) per share, a market source said. Earlier Monday, the Russian energy giant announced plans to sell the stake via bookbuilding, adding it would retain a 12 percent stake.

** Valeant Pharmaceuticals International said it was considering the sale of its neurological pharmaceutical business and might also spin it off or take it private.

** Brazilian construction group Andrade Gutierrez said it had no intention of selling its stake in Brazil's CCR SA , an operator of toll roads, as reported earlier by Estado de S.Paulo newspaper.

** French gas and power group Engie signed a mandate with Bank of America Merrill Lynch for the sale of its gas plants in North America, French weekly La Lettre de L'Expansion reported.

** Payment technology company Wex Inc said it would acquire transportation services payments company Electronic Funds Source LLC for about $1.1 billion in cash.

** China's Ministry of Commerce approved Nokia's proposed acquisition of French rival Alcatel-Lucent with conditions, almost completing the 15.6 billion euro ($17.6 billion) deal's antitrust process.

** Chipmaker Microsemi Corp offered to buy PMC-Sierra Inc for about $2.2 billion, trumping a $2 billion offer by Skyworks Solutions Inc.

** Canadian Oil Sands Ltd asked its shareholders on Monday to reject a hostile takeover offer by Suncor Energy Inc , saying it was weak and substantially undervalued the company's ownership in Syncrude.

** Austria's state holding company OBIB, which has stakes in firms including Telekom Austria, Austrian Post and OMV, has not been instructed to sell any shares, its chief said.

** German carmaker Audi will invest 32 billion forints ($117.6 million) in its manufacturing plant in the Western Hungarian city of Gyor, the country's foreign minister was quoted as saying.

** ITV, Britain's biggest free-to-air commercial broadcaster, agreed to buy the TV business of Northern Irish network partner UTV for 100 million pounds ($154 million) in cash, it said.

** Europe's largest stainless steel company Outokumpu said it would sell a 55 percent stake in Shanghai Krupp Stainless (SKS), Chinese joint venture mill, for 370 million euros ($420.5 million) to reduce debt.

** Norwegian environmental technology firm Goodtech signed a deal to sell most of its Swedish operations to its largest shareholder for up to 365 million Norwegian crowns ($45 million), it reported late on Sunday.

** Tsingtao Brewery Co Ltd said it would buy the equity interest it did not already own in a loss-making brewery joint venture with Japan's Suntory Holdings, hoping to boost efficiency.

** Malaysia's national electricity utility Tenaga Nasional Bhd submitted a conditional offer to buy the energy assets of troubled state fund 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB).

** Australia's Treasury Wine Estates Ltd purchased $552 million of Diageo Plc's U.S. and British wine operations, along with plans to issue shares to fund the offer.

** U.S. automated teller machine maker Diebold Inc offered to buy rival Wincor Nixdorf AG of Germany for 1.7 billion euros ($1.9 billion), the companies said on Saturday. Diebold offered 52.50 euros per share in cash and stock, a 35 percent premium to Wincor's closing price on Friday.

** Aster DM Healthcare, a Dubai-based healthcare company, has bought an additional 57 percent stake in a hospital in Riyadh for 900 million dirhams ($245 million), it said on Sunday.

** Saudi Basic Industries Corp (SABIC), one of the world's largest petrochemicals groups, is considering launching joint ventures in China and the United States, its acting chief executive told Reuters on Sunday.

** French utility EDF hoped to announce a deal with Chinese investors to build a nuclear plant at Hinkley Point, Britain, in the coming days, its chief executive said on Sunday. (Compiled by Sruthi Shankar and Natalie Grover in Bengaluru)