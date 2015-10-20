(Adds JPMorgan, Deutsche Telekom, Vivat, Transaero; Updates Yum Brands, FedEx)

Oct 20 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Tuesday:

** JPMorgan Chase & Co is close to finalizing a deal to sell the majority of Highbridge Capital Management LLC's private equity business to Highbridge Chief Executive Scott Kapnick and others in his management team, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter. (on.wsj.com/1GR85KF)

** Deutsche Telekom is considering selling its T-Mobile Netherlands business, according to two sources familiar with the matter, in a deal that could be worth about 5 billion euros ($5.7 billion).

** PMC-Sierra Inc said Microsemi Corp's $2.2 billion unsolicited offer for the chipmaker could lead to a "superior proposal". Microsemi's offer on Monday trumps a $2 billion bid from Skyworks Solutions Inc.

** AmSurg Corp proposed a $5.3 billion merger with TeamHealth Holdings Inc as it looks to add heft to its business that provides doctors to hospitals and other healthcare services.

** KFC owner Yum Brands Inc said it plans to spin off its dominant China business, which has been besieged by food scandals and marketing missteps, amid pressure from an activist shareholder who recently joined its board of directors.

** General Motors Co outlined a wide-ranging partnership with Korean electronics firm LG Corp for the production of the 2017 Chevrolet Bolt electric car that could establish a blueprint for such collaborations in the future.

** EU antitrust regulators have no objections to FedEx's 4.4 billion euro ($5 billion) acquisition of Dutch peer TNT Express, the companies said, confirming what two people familiar with the matter previously told Reuters.

** Merck cleared a major anti-trust hurdle to its planned $17 billion acquisition of Sigma-Aldrich with the latter's agreed sale of assets to Honeywell, the German drugmaker said.

** Dutch life insurer Vivat expects to receive a planned 1.35 billion euro ($1.5 billion) cash injection from its Chinese parent Anbang this week, it said.

** United Technologies Corp will still look at acquisitions in the $1 billion to $5 billion range, its chief executive said, even as the company announced a new $12 billion share buyback plan.

** Lockheed Martin Corp and United Technologies Corp said they expected to finalize Lockheed's acquisition of Sikorsky Aircraft by the end of the year.

** Israel's Bank Hapoalim said its Turkish subsidiary Bank Positif has agreed to sell its bank in Kazakhstan to Eurasian Bank JSC for about $32 million.

** Saudi Arabia's Al Borg Medical Laboratories is working with Ernst and Young over the possible sale of a 49 percent stake in the firm, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

** Malaysia's Top Glove Corp Bhd, the world's largest rubber glove maker by volume, aims to buy at least one peer next year to bolster its market share and earnings, Chairman and founder Lim Wee-Chai said.

** United Arab Emirates' Al Noor Hospitals Group, which last week agreed to be bought by South Africa's Mediclinic International, said VPS Healthcare had approached it with a "highly preliminary indication of interest."

** U.S.-based fund manager Fifth Street Asset Management is looking to buy a European credit or direct lending firm with between $500 million and $1 billion in assets, its chief executive said.

** China ride-hailing app Yidao Yongche said that a unit of Beijing-based technology company LeTV had agreed to invest $700 million in the firm in return for a 70 percent stake, according to an emailed statement.

** Chinese state energy giant Sinopec Corp is in advanced talks on taking a controlling stake in petrochemical firm Dragon Aromatics, which operates one of the country's biggest chemical plants, three sources with knowledge of the matter said.

** Blackstone Group LP is nearing a deal to acquire Manhattan's Stuyvesant Town-Peter Cooper Village apartment complex for around $5.3 billion, according to a person familiar with the matter who was not authorized to discuss it publicly.

** Australian free-to-air television network Nine Entertainment Co Holdings Ltd said its biggest shareholder, U.S. private equity firm Apollo Global Management LLC, planned to sell most of its stake to regional broadcaster WIN Corp.

** Health insurer Aetna's proposed $37 billion acquisition of smaller rival Humana Inc was approved by the shareholders of both companies.

** A co-owner of Russia's S7 Airlines, Vladislav Filev, has signed an agreement to buy at least 51 percent of airline Transaero, a spokeswoman for S7 said. Transaero, Russia's second-biggest airline, is laden with debt. (Compiled by Sruthi Shankar and Natalie Grover in Bengaluru)