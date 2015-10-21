(Adds Western Digital, Verbund, Deutsche Telekom and Fortress
Investment; updates Lam Research, Merlin Entertainments and
American Tower Corp)
Oct 21 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 1330 GMT on Wednesday:
** Hard-disk drive maker Western Digital Corp said it
would buy SanDisk Corp for about $19 billion, giving it
better access to flash memory storage chips used in smartphones
and mobile devices.
** Semiconductor equipment maker Lam Research
agreed to buy rival KLA-Tencor Corp in a deal valued at
about $10.6 billion, the latest in a string of acquisitions in
the chip industry.
** Austrian hydropower-focused utility Verbund
said it was looking at selling its Mellach gas-fired power plant
near the southeastern city of Graz.
** Deutsche Telekom is looking at a number of
options for its T-Mobile Netherlands division, including a sale
and an asset swap, a person familiar with the matter
said.
** U.S. asset manager Fortress Investment Group has
entered into exclusive talks to buy a 1 billion euro ($1.1
billion) portfolio of Italian house loans from Barclays
, two sources close to the matter said.
** Slovakia's bid for more control over utility Slovenske
Elektrarne, in which Italy's Enel is selling its 66
percent, need not involve buying more shares, Economy Minister
Vazil Hudak indicated.
** Intel Corp said it might invest up to $5.5
billion in manufacturing semiconductors in China, stepping up
efforts to improve ties with Beijing as it seeks new revenue
streams while demand for its core computer processing chips
falters.
** Syngenta Chief Executive Mike Mack is stepping
down as head of the Swiss agrochemicals group just two months
after the company spurned a $47 billion takeover approach from
U.S. rival Monsanto.
** Electra Private Equity again urged shareholders
to reject a bid by activist investor Edward Bramson to join its
board as part of a management shake-up.
** The National Bank of Hungary wants to take a majority
stake in the Budapest Stock Exchange and list stakes in
state-owned companies and seek better market access for
privately held ones, a top central banker was reported as
saying.
** Reliance Capital Asset Management said it would buy
Goldman Sachs' fund management unit in India for $37.5
million, marking the latest exit by a foreign fund manager.
** One of two Indonesian government-owned companies, miner
Aneka Tambang or aluminum producer PT Inalum, should
buy the stake that Freeport-McMoran plans to divest in
its Indonesian unit, the country's state-owned enterprise
minister said.
** Novartis has broadened its immuno-oncology
pipeline with the acquisition of Admune Therapeutics and through
licensing agreements with small drug developers Xoma and
Palobiofarma.
** American Tower Corp said it has agreed to buy a
51 percent controlling stake in Indian mobile mast operator Viom
Networks for 76 billion rupees ($1.17 billion).
** Shareholder adviser Glass Lewis recommended that
investors in German real estate group Deutsche Wohnen
back a merger proposed by peer Vonovia, rather than a
move by Deutsche Wohnen to buy LEG Immobilien.
** A consortium comprising Malaysian builder UEM Group Bhd
and a construction arm of South Korean giant Samsung Group is
expected to win a 3.4 billion ringgit ($795 million) contract
for work on a Kuala Lumpur skyscraper project dubbed KL118, a
person familiar with the matter told Reuters.
