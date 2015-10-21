BRIEF-Analog Devices acquires broadband GAAS and GAN amplifier expert Onetree Microdevices
* Analog Devices acquires broadband GAAS and GAN amplifier expert Onetree Microdevices to enable complete cable infrastructure solutions
Oct 21 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2130 GMT on Wednesday:
** Hard-disk drive maker Western Digital Corp agreed to buy SanDisk Corp in a $19 billion deal that will greatly increase its ability to make flash memory storage chips used in smartphones and tablets.
** Semiconductor equipment maker Lam Research agreed to buy rival KLA-Tencor Corp in a deal valued at about $10.6 billion, the latest in a string of acquisitions in the chip industry.
** SolarWinds Inc said it had agreed to be taken private by investment firms Silver Lake Partners and Thoma Bravo LLC for $4.5 billion, joining a growing list of enterprise software makers going private.
** Cruise operator Carnival Corp said it has formed a 2.6-billion-pound ($4 billion) joint venture with two Chinese state-owned firms to launch a cruise line focused on the fast-growing Chinese market.
** Four investment firms have made preliminary bids for Spanish theme park operator Parques Reunidos, in a deal which could net 2 billion euros ($2.3 billion) for its private equity owner Arle Capital, according to two sources familiar with the matter.
** Austrian hydropower-focused utility Verbund said it was looking at selling its Mellach gas-fired power plant near the southeastern city of Graz.
** Deutsche Telekom is looking at a number of options for its T-Mobile Netherlands division, including a sale and an asset swap, a person familiar with the matter said.
** U.S. asset manager Fortress Investment Group has entered into exclusive talks to buy a 1 billion euro ($1.1 billion) portfolio of Italian house loans from Barclays , two sources close to the matter said.
** Slovakia's bid for more control over utility Slovenske Elektrarne, in which Italy's Enel is selling its 66 percent, need not involve buying more shares, Economy Minister Vazil Hudak indicated.
** Intel Corp said it might invest up to $5.5 billion in manufacturing semiconductors in China, stepping up efforts to improve ties with Beijing as it seeks new revenue streams while demand for its core computer processing chips falters.
** French luxury goods provider Chanel has acquired Napa Valley's St. Supéry Estate vineyards and Winery for an undisclosed sum, adding a Californian brand to its portfolio of Bordeaux wines.
** Private equity firm KKR was looking at options to divest from SMCP, the group behind French fashion brands Sandro, Maje and Claudie Pierlot in which it is the controlling shareholder, a spokesman said.
** Electra Private Equity again urged shareholders to reject a bid by activist investor Edward Bramson to join its board as part of a management shake-up.
** The National Bank of Hungary wants to take a majority stake in the Budapest Stock Exchange and list stakes in state-owned companies and seek better market access for privately held ones, a top central banker was reported as saying.
** Reliance Capital Asset Management said it would buy Goldman Sachs' fund management unit in India for $37.5 million, marking the latest exit by a foreign fund manager.
** One of two Indonesian government-owned companies, miner Aneka Tambang or aluminum producer PT Inalum, should buy the stake that Freeport-McMoran plans to divest in its Indonesian unit, the country's state-owned enterprise minister said.
** Novartis has broadened its immuno-oncology pipeline with the acquisition of Admune Therapeutics and through licensing agreements with small drug developers Xoma and Palobiofarma.
** American Tower Corp has agreed to buy a 51 percent controlling stake in Indian mobile mast operator Viom Networks for 76 billion rupees ($1.17 billion) to expand in the world's second-biggest telecommunications market by number of users.
** Shareholder adviser Glass Lewis recommended that investors in German real estate group Deutsche Wohnen back a merger proposed by peer Vonovia, rather than a move by Deutsche Wohnen to buy LEG Immobilien.
** A consortium comprising Malaysian builder UEM Group Bhd and a construction arm of South Korean giant Samsung Group is expected to win a 3.4 billion ringgit ($795 million) contract for work on a Kuala Lumpur skyscraper project dubbed KL118, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters.
** Finland's Rovio, maker of hit mobile phone game Angry Birds, said it will axe about a third of its workforce and will spin off its learning business to focus on games, media and consumer products
** Aer Lingus is in talks with short-haul carrier Ryanair about transfer connections for markets it does not serve and an agreement could be reached by mid-2016, Chief Executive Stephen Kavanagh said. (Compiled by Sruthi Shankar and Natalie Grover in Bengaluru)
