(Adds Raytheon, EPH, Deutsche Wohnen and Boubyan)
Oct 22 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 1500 GMT on Thursday:
** Raytheon Co is focused more on niche acquisitions
than on larger billion-dollar deals, Chief Financial Officer
Toby O'Brien told analysts.
** Czech energy group EPH said it had not reached a deal so
far with Italy's Enel on the sale of part of Enel's 66
percent stake in Slovak utility Slovenske Elektrarne. A senior
source at Italy's biggest utility told Reuters earlier on
Thursday a general agreement had been reached.
** Deutsche Wohnen on Thursday said that Vonovia's
hostile offer for the German property group was
inadequate, a day after Deutsche Wohnen abandoned its own
planned takeover of peer LEG.
** Kuwait's Boubyan Petrochemical Co said its
affiliate Equate had signed a $3.2 billion deal to buy ME Global
from Dow Chemical of the United States and a subsidiary
of state-run Kuwait Petroleum Corp.
** Italy's market regulator Consob will look to give a quick
answer to a series of questions on how oil major Eni
must proceed to deconsolidate its oil service subsidiary Saipem
, Consob's chief said.
** Bahrain Telecommunications is assessing options for its
Jordanian unit Umniah, it said in a bourse statement.
** Embattled Australian oil and gas producer Santos Ltd
said it had rejected a A$7.1 billion ($5.1 billion)
takeover proposal from U.S.-based fund manager Scepter, pitched
at a 26 percent premium to its last trade.
** Vivendi raised its stakes in French video games
makers Ubisoft and Gameloft and indicated
that it might buy additional shares later and seek board seats.
Vivendi said its stakes now stood at 10.39 percent in Ubisoft
and 10.20 percent in Gameloft, taking the total amount spent on
the shares to 278 million euros ($315 million).
** C.banner International Holdings Ltd, a Hong
Kong-based women's footwear retailer, will buy the British toy
shop Hamleys for around 100 million pounds ($154.3 million), a
source with direct knowledge of the deal said.
** Monterey Group, owned by private equity firm Terra Firma,
agreed to buy back the rest of renewable power generating firm
Infinis Energy it did not own, following regulatory
changes that have hit the sector.
** Chinese state carrier Air China and China
Southern Airlines could be merged, a state-owned
newspaper said, as Beijing continues to consolidate its bloated
state-owned conglomerates to improve competitiveness.
** Australia's competition watchdog said it had postponed a
final decision on Royal Dutch Shell's $70 billion
takeover of BG Group by a week to Nov. 19, following an
earlier deferral in September.
** Australia's antitrust regulator cleared News Corp
cable firm Foxtel's bid to buy 15 percent of
free-to-air broadcaster Ten Network Holdings Ltd, and
backed industry calls for an overhaul of "redundant" media
ownership laws.
** Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC has formed a
50-50 joint venture with Tishman Speyer to invest in the
developer's office project in the southern Indian city of
Hyderabad, the firms said in a joint statement.
(Compiled by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru)