(Adds Shire, Kroton Educational)
Oct 23 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
** Pharmaceutical firm Shire said it was still going
ahead with its attempt to buy U.S. company Baxalta.
Shire went public with its proposal to buy Baxalta in August
after failing to generate much excitement among Baxalta's board
for its plan to forge a global specialist in rare diseases.
** Brazil's Kroton Educational SA agreed to sell
its Uniasselvi university to the Carlyle Group LP CG.O and Vinci
Partners for 1.1 billion reais ($282.4 million), a newspaper
reported on Friday, though the company said no sale deal for the
university has been signed.
** Corn Flakes maker Kellogg Co is in late-stage talks
to buy snack foods company Diamond Foods Inc for more
than $1.5 billion, the New York Post reported, citing sources.
** Singapore's biggest lender DBS Group Holdings
and South African banking group FirstRand are in
separate talks to buy Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc's
India unit, people with direct knowledge of the matter told
Reuters.
** London's Baltic Exchange and Chinese state-owned Ningbo
Shipping Exchange said they would collaborate on container
indices, the first foray by the Baltic into this segment of the
freight market.
** Struggling printer maker Lexmark International Inc
said it was exploring strategic alternatives and had
hired Goldman Sachs Inc to advise it on the process.
** Greece has pushed back the date to submit binding bids
for a majority stake in its biggest port Piraeus to
Dec. 3, the head of its privatization agency said.
** Speculation of a tie-up between Chilean bottling company
Embotelladora Andina and larger Mexican peers Femsa and Arca
Continental has no basis in fact, according to comments from an
executive at the Chilean company published in a paper.
** Russian natural gas exporter Gazprom has
selected Germany's Linde as a partner to build a
liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) export terminal in the Russian Far
East, a Linde spokesman said.
** Australia's antitrust regulator raised concerns about
Halliburton Co's proposed $35 billion buyout of rival
Baker Hughes Inc, in another setback for a deal that has
already hit competition snarls in the United States.
** TreeHouse Foods Inc is in advanced talks to
acquire Ralcorp, the private label business of ConAgra Foods Inc
, in a deal that could be valued between $2.5 billion and
$2.7 billion, according to people familiar with the matter.
** Australian oil and gas producers Beach Energy
and Drillsearch Energy Ltd agreed to a billion dollar
merger, the day after Santos rejected a $5 billion offer,
signaling the industry's fortunes may be bottoming.
** Kidney dialysis specialist Fresenius Medical Care
is buying Israel-based peer Nephromor for about 350
million shekels ($90 million), German business paper Frankfurter
Allgemeine Zeitung reported, citing industry sources.
** Uchumi Supermarkets said it planned to sell and
lease back two properties in the Kenyan capital to help raise
capital, the latest move in a turnaround plan.
** Chinese express parcel delivery firm Shentong (STO)
Express is planning a 'back-door' listing through a deal that
would see it take over a publicly traded firm in Shenzhen, a
company executive told Reuters.
** Hedge fund Raging Capital is urging investors in EZchip
Semiconductor Ltd to vote against a proposed takeover,
arguing that the company's stock price can more than double in
the next two years if it stays on its own.
(Compiled by Sruthi Shankar and Natalie Grover in Bengaluru)