(Adds Bridgestone, Oi SA, General Atlantic, EQUATE
Petrochemical and Ctrip.com; updates Duke Energy, APR Energy,
Ashikaga, Caledonia and Starwood Capital)
Oct 26 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 1400 GMT on Monday:
** Japanese tire maker Bridgestone Corp said it
would buy auto parts retailer Pep Boys-Manny, Moe & Jack
for $835 million in cash to expand its presence in the United
States.
** LetterOne Group, the investment firm controlled by
Russian billionaire Mikhail Fridman, could pour up to $4 billion
into Oi SA, should Brazil's No. 4 wireless carrier
combine with rival TIM Participações SA.
** U.S. buyout group General Atlantic has agreed to buy a
21.6 percent stake in India's IIFL Wealth Management for 11.2
billion rupees ($173 million), the first private equity
investment in the country's fast-growing wealth management
business.
** EQUATE Petrochemical Co has chosen banks to arrange a $6
billion loan, about half of which will be used to pay for its
acquisition of petrochemical company MEGlobal from Dow Chemical
, sources with knowledge of the matter said.
** Chinese online travel company Ctrip.com International Ltd
announced a tie-up with rival Qunar Cayman Islands Ltd
and its backer Baidu Inc through a share swap.
** Duke Energy Corp, the largest U.S. power company
by generation capacity, said it would buy Piedmont Natural Gas
Co for $4.9 billion in cash, helping expand its natural
gas distribution business.
** APR Energy Plc said it had reached an agreement
to be bought by a consortium that includes its largest
shareholder, Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd, in a deal
valuing the power plant supplier at about 165 million pounds
($253 million).
** Oil refiner Western Refining Inc offered to buy
the shares of Northern Tier Energy LP it did not already
own in a deal that values the refiner at about $2.52 billion.
** Kroton Educational SA has sold distance
learning college Uniasselvi to a group of investment firms for
1.105 billion reais ($285 million), underscoring growing demand
for higher education centers in Latin America's largest economy.
** Deutsche Boerse could soon agree a cooperation
deal with a Chinese financial market operator, a German
government official said, ahead of a visit to China by
Chancellor Angela Merkel this week.
** Japanese banks Ashikaga Holdings Co Ltd and Joyo
Bank Ltd said they were in merger talks, in a deal that
would create the country's third-largest regional lender by
assets as the industry faces bleak growth prospects.
** Sweden's Securitas has agreed to buy the
electronic security business of United States-based Diebold as
it aims to strengthen its technology offer.
** Investment trust Caledonia Investments Plc said
it would buy Gala Bingo Holdings Ltd from Gala Coral, which
sealed a merger deal with bookmaker Ladbrokes in July.
** South African media firm Naspers will sell its
holdings in two Czech online businesses for $201 million after
failing to merge it with a Romanian internet retailer, the
company said.
** Philips said the sale of its $3.3-billion
Lumileds business to Go Scale Capital was uncertain, due to U.S.
government concerns.
** Private investment firm Starwood Capital Group has agreed
to buy 72 properties from real estate company Equity Residential
for about $5.37 billion, the companies said.
** Japan's Suntory Holdings Ltd will need at
least three years to bed down its integration with U.S. bourbon
maker Beam and in the meantime it will not consider an initial
public offering or any large-scale acquisitions, its president
said.
** French books and music retailer Fnac said on
Sunday its proposed acquisition of London-listed electrical
goods retailer Darty could generate at least 85 million
euros ($93.6 million) per year of synergies before tax.
** The board of Orascom Telecom Media and Technology
has approved an offer to acquire, together with
investment bank ACT Financial, 100 percent of shares of Beltone
Financial, Orascom Telecom said on Sunday.
(Compiled by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru)