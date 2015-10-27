(Adds DuPont, SABMiller, Kuwait Airways, Starwood and others)

Oct 27 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Tuesday:

** At least three big Chinese companies are competing to bid for Starwood Hotels & Resorts Worldwide Inc, the Wall Street Journal reported.

** Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc, the largest U.S. drugstore chain, is nearing a deal to buy smaller peer Rite Aid Corp for more than $10 billion, people familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

** DuPont is talking to rivals about its agriculture business, interim Chief Executive Edward Breen said on Tuesday, less than a week after Dow Chemical Co announced a review of its farm chemicals and seeds unit.

** SABMiller Plc plans to ask UK regulators to extend again the deadline for Anheuser-Busch InBev NV to make a formal takeover offer, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the negotiations.

** Kuwait Airways is heading into an expansion phase which will include partnerships, following a restructuring plan that helped it cut losses, an executive at the state-owned airline said on Tuesday.

** Kazakh sovereign wealth fund Samruk-Kazyna said on Tuesday it had signed a five-year syndicated loan worth up to $1.5 billion to help it buy a stake in the Kashagan oilfield from Kazakh state oil and gas firm KazMunaiGas.

** Infrastructure investor Macquarie is preparing to sell German gas network operator Thyssengas GmbH, valued at 500 million euros ($552 million) to 600 million euros, a person familiar with the plan said on Tuesday.

** Italy's biggest utility Enel spA is looking at ways of strengthening its hold on Enel Green Power in a move that could lead to a delisting of the green energy company.

** German payments company Wirecard said it has agreed to buy the payments business of Great Indian Retail Group, a major southeast Asian electronic payment and e-commerce group, for 230 million euros ($254 million) in cash.

** Updated regulations in Brazil will determine whether wireless carrier TIM Participacoes SA considers a tie-up with a local rival, the chief executive officer of controlling shareholder Telecom Italia SpA said on Tuesday.

** JBS SA, the world's largest meat packer, is ready to take on a slew of acquisitions next year, Chairman Joesley Batista said.

** Thailand's top coal miner Banpu Pcl said it will issue 648.5 million new shares in Banpu Power as part of a plan to spin off the power business and list it on the Thai bourse next year.

** Slovakia wants an option to buy 17 percent of power producer Slovenske Elektrarne and take its holding to 51 percent once Enel starts selling its majority interest, Prime Minister Robert Fico said.

** Swiss group Ascom said it was withdrawing a statement on a strategic alliance in North America with Tyco SimplexGrinnell, which an Ascom spokesman said had erroneously been released prematurely.

** Thailand's Kasikornbank Pcl said it received approval from the China Banking Regulatory Commission to acquire Starbright Finance Co for $22 million as part of its expansion in China.

** A unit of Chinese metal producer Jinchuan Group has got approval to set up a joint venture with Trafigura, and it plans to build a harbor in the southwestern region of Guangxi to cut the costs of importing raw materials, a company official said.

** Deutsche Bank is considering scaling back its Italian retail operations by selling branches and cutting jobs as its new chief executive overhauls the company to keep pace with rivals, according to five sources familiar with the matter.

** National Australia Bank Ltd has agreed to sell 80 percent of its life insurance arm to Japan's Nippon Life Insurance Co for about $1.7 billion, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters.

** Third Point has bought a stake in retailer Seven & I Holdings, sources with knowledge of the matter said on Tuesday, the latest investment in Japan for the U.S. hedge fund run by billionaire investor Daniel Loeb.

** Blackstone Group is in talks to buy a nearly 38 percent stake in the operator of Taiwan's Taipei 101 tower, among the world's 10 tallest buildings, people with direct knowledge of the matter said, in a deal that could be worth up to $700 million.

** Italy's biggest utility Enel said on Tuesday it was looking at ways of folding the renewable energy business of its subsidiary Enel Green Power into the group.

** Sharp Corp's main banks are telling it to find a buyer for all or part of its ailing LCD business within months, pushing it to get more capital elsewhere as they have already footed two huge bailouts, sources familiar with the matter said.

** Brazil must clarify rules regulating fixed-line concessions before any consolidation in the country's telecoms industry involving Telecom Italia's local unit can be discussed, the head of the Italian phone group was quoted as saying.

** Swedish state utility Vattenfall said it expected to reach an agreement on the sale of its lignite power plants in Germany during the first half of 2016, after inviting potential buyers to place bids in September.

** Roots Canada, one of the country's most recognizable clothing brands, said its co-founders have sold a controlling stake in the company to private equity firm Searchlight Capital Partners to spur the brand's next phase of growth. (Compiled by Anya George Tharakan, Sruthi Shankar and Lehar Maan in Bengaluru)