(Adds DuPont, SABMiller, Kuwait Airways, Starwood and others)
Oct 27 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Tuesday:
** At least three big Chinese companies are competing to bid
for Starwood Hotels & Resorts Worldwide Inc, the Wall
Street Journal reported.
** Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc, the largest U.S.
drugstore chain, is nearing a deal to buy smaller peer Rite Aid
Corp for more than $10 billion, people familiar with the
matter said on Tuesday.
** DuPont is talking to rivals about its agriculture
business, interim Chief Executive Edward Breen said on Tuesday,
less than a week after Dow Chemical Co announced a
review of its farm chemicals and seeds unit.
** SABMiller Plc plans to ask UK regulators to
extend again the deadline for Anheuser-Busch InBev NV
to make a formal takeover offer, Bloomberg reported, citing
people familiar with the negotiations.
** Kuwait Airways is heading into an expansion phase which
will include partnerships, following a restructuring plan that
helped it cut losses, an executive at the state-owned airline
said on Tuesday.
** Kazakh sovereign wealth fund Samruk-Kazyna
said on Tuesday it had signed a five-year syndicated loan worth
up to $1.5 billion to help it buy a stake in the Kashagan
oilfield from Kazakh state oil and gas firm KazMunaiGas.
** Infrastructure investor Macquarie is preparing
to sell German gas network operator Thyssengas GmbH, valued at
500 million euros ($552 million) to 600 million euros, a person
familiar with the plan said on Tuesday.
** Italy's biggest utility Enel spA is looking at
ways of strengthening its hold on Enel Green Power in
a move that could lead to a delisting of the green energy
company.
** German payments company Wirecard said it has
agreed to buy the payments business of Great Indian Retail
Group, a major southeast Asian electronic payment and e-commerce
group, for 230 million euros ($254 million) in cash.
** Updated regulations in Brazil will determine whether
wireless carrier TIM Participacoes SA considers a
tie-up with a local rival, the chief executive officer of
controlling shareholder Telecom Italia SpA said on
Tuesday.
** JBS SA, the world's largest meat packer, is
ready to take on a slew of acquisitions next year, Chairman
Joesley Batista said.
** Thailand's top coal miner Banpu Pcl said it
will issue 648.5 million new shares in Banpu Power as part of a
plan to spin off the power business and list it on the Thai
bourse next year.
** Slovakia wants an option to buy 17 percent of power
producer Slovenske Elektrarne and take its holding to 51 percent
once Enel starts selling its majority interest, Prime
Minister Robert Fico said.
** Swiss group Ascom said it was withdrawing a
statement on a strategic alliance in North America with Tyco
SimplexGrinnell, which an Ascom spokesman said had erroneously
been released prematurely.
** Thailand's Kasikornbank Pcl said it received
approval from the China Banking Regulatory Commission to acquire
Starbright Finance Co for $22 million as part of its expansion
in China.
** A unit of Chinese metal producer Jinchuan Group has got
approval to set up a joint venture with Trafigura, and it plans
to build a harbor in the southwestern region of Guangxi to cut
the costs of importing raw materials, a company official said.
** Deutsche Bank is considering scaling back its
Italian retail operations by selling branches and cutting jobs
as its new chief executive overhauls the company to keep pace
with rivals, according to five sources familiar with the matter.
** National Australia Bank Ltd has agreed to sell
80 percent of its life insurance arm to Japan's Nippon Life
Insurance Co for about $1.7 billion, a person
familiar with the matter told Reuters.
** Third Point has bought a stake in retailer Seven & I
Holdings, sources with knowledge of the matter said on
Tuesday, the latest investment in Japan for the U.S. hedge fund
run by billionaire investor Daniel Loeb.
** Blackstone Group is in talks to buy a nearly 38
percent stake in the operator of Taiwan's Taipei 101 tower,
among the world's 10 tallest buildings, people with direct
knowledge of the matter said, in a deal that could be worth up
to $700 million.
** Italy's biggest utility Enel said on Tuesday it
was looking at ways of folding the renewable energy business of
its subsidiary Enel Green Power into the group.
** Sharp Corp's main banks are telling it to find a
buyer for all or part of its ailing LCD business within months,
pushing it to get more capital elsewhere as they have already
footed two huge bailouts, sources familiar with the matter said.
** Brazil must clarify rules regulating fixed-line
concessions before any consolidation in the country's telecoms
industry involving Telecom Italia's local unit can be discussed,
the head of the Italian phone group was quoted as saying.
** Swedish state utility Vattenfall said it
expected to reach an agreement on the sale of its lignite power
plants in Germany during the first half of 2016, after inviting
potential buyers to place bids in September.
** Roots Canada, one of the country's most recognizable
clothing brands, said its co-founders have sold a controlling
stake in the company to private equity firm Searchlight Capital
Partners to spur the brand's next phase of growth.
(Compiled by Anya George Tharakan, Sruthi Shankar and Lehar
Maan in Bengaluru)