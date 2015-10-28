(Adds Texas Instruments, AIG, Bain Capital, Hyatt Hotels, Anadarko Petroleum, Aramex, Amtek Auto; updates IBM)

Oct 28 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Wednesday:

** Interval Leisure Group said it would buy hotel operator Starwood Hotels & Resorts Worldwide Inc's vacation ownership business, which it valued at about $1.5 billion.

** Snack food maker Snyder's-Lance Inc said it would buy Diamond Foods Inc for about $1.27 billion to expand in the "better-for-you" foods category, which includes baked potato chips and fat-free popcorn.

** Anthem Inc Chief Executive Joseph Swedish said he expected the planned acquisition of Cigna Corp to close in the second half of 2016 as anticipated.

** China's GOME Electrical Appliances Holding said it expected to seal its proposed deal to buy 578 stores from its controlling shareholder after the price was dropped by 20 percent.

** Texas Instruments Inc is in talks to buy Maxim Integrated Products Inc, Bloomberg reported, as chipmakers seek deals to cut costs and expand offerings.

** Activist investor Carl Icahn said he owned a "large stake" in American International Group Inc and urged the insurer to spin off its life and mortgage units into public companies to avoid being tagged as a systemically important financial institution.

** U.S. buyout group Bain Capital is preparing to sell or float car parts maker FTE Automotive to take advantage of high sector valuations, two people familiar with the matter said.

** Hyatt Hotels Corp is in talks to buy U.S. hotel operator Starwood Hotels and Resorts Worldwide Inc in a cash and stock deal, a source familiar with the matter said.

** Anadarko Petroleum Corp is encountering stiff competition from private equity firms that have billions to spend on oil and gas assets, the U.S. independent oil and gas company's chief executive said on Wednesday.

** Dubai-based courier Aramex has several acquisitions in the pipeline and is expecting to close deals valued in the range of $150 million in the next two quarters, its chief executive told Reuters.

** Loss-making Indian car parts maker Amtek Auto is looking to sell its German unit Tekfor, a business with sales of more than 500 million euros ($554 million), two people familiar with the matter said.

** Albania has received bids from Chinese and Italian companies in a tender for the country's first technology and development zone, officials said on Wednesday.

** U.S. cable operator Liberty Global has offered fresh concessions in a bid to win over European Union antitrust regulators concerned about the competition impact of its proposed takeover of KPN's Belgian unit.

** Brewer SABMiller Plc has extended the deadline for rival Anheuser-Busch InBev to make a formal $100 billion-plus takeover offer by a week to Wednesday, Nov. 4.

** Britain provisionally cleared BT's deal to buy mobile operator EE in a 12.5 billion pound ($19 billion) tie-up that will create the country's leading player in broadband, fixed line and mobile.

** Japanese developer Hulic Co will buy Tokyo-based Simplex Investment Advisors for about 155 billion yen ($1.3 billion) from U.S. investment Aetos Capital in Japan's largest property deal this year, the two firms said.

** Italian oil major Eni said it had agreed to sell a stake of around 12.5 percent in Saipem to state-controlled Fondo Strategico Italiano (FSI) to allow it to get the oil contractor's debt off its balance sheet.

** International Business Machines Corp said on Wednesday it would buy the Weather Company's digital assets to boost its Watson cloud and Internet of Things platforms.

** Trinity Mirror Plc said it would buy the shares it does not own in rival Local World Holdings Ltd in a deal that would transform the company into the UK's largest regional news publisher.

** Taipei Financial Center Corp (TFCC), which operates skyscraper Taipei 101, has allowed Blackstone Group to examine its financial books ahead of a potential stake purchase in it by the U.S. private equity firm, according to two sources with direct knowledge of the matter.

** Japan's Toshiba Corp said it will sell its image sensor business to Sony Corp and overhaul its unprofitable semiconductor businesses as it tries to recover from a $1.3 billion accounting scandal.

** National Australia Bank said it plans to sell its British operations by early 2016, two months later than expected, revealing for the first time how it intends to exit a business that has frustrated shareholders for years.

** Networking company Cisco Systems Inc added to its small but growing security portfolio, saying it was acquiring privately held Lancope, which helps protect networks from cyber security breaches.

** Ineos has bought a 25 percent stake in the Clipper South gas field in the North Sea from Fairfield Energy Holdings, increasing its stake to 75 percent, the company said.

** Turkey's Enerjisa, a joint venture between Sabanci Holding and Germany's, plans to sell three hydroelectric power plants to consolidate its portfolio and cut its debt and has mandated bankers to lead the sale, three sources told Reuters.

** Swiss bank Vontobel said it was seeking to make more acquisitions to boost its private banking and asset management businesses, adding that it expects to post a better result in 2015 than a year ago. (Compiled by Anya George Tharakan, Sruthi Shankar and Lehar Maan in Bengaluru)