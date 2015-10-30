(Adds Microsemi, Peet's Coffee & Tea, Electrolux, General
Electric, Tereos; updates KeyCorp, McGraw Hill)
Oct 30 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
** Cleveland-based KeyCorp has agreed to buy First
Niagara Financial Group Inc of Buffalo for $4.1 billion
in the biggest deal this year between two U.S. regional banks.
** Chipmaker Skyworks Solutions Inc raised its
offer to buy PMC-Sierra Inc to about $2.27 billion,
marginally above a rival bid worth $2.25 billion from Microsemi
Corp.
** Microsemi Corp hiked its offer to buy PMC-Sierra
Inc to about $2.33 billion, topping a $2.27 billion bid
from Skyworks Solutions Inc and extending - but perhaps
not ending - a bidding war that started almost two weeks ago.
** Peet's Coffee & Tea will expand its reach in
the premium "third wave" coffee sector with the purchase of a
majority stake in Intelligentsia Coffee, the two chains said on
Friday.
** The U.S. Justice Department rejected an Electrolux
offer to settle a fight over whether the Swedish
company would be allowed to buy General Electric's
appliance business, saying it was inadequate.
** Three buyout funds are vying to buy General Electric's
banking unit in France as the U.S. conglomerate presses
ahead with its plan to offload its financing operations in
Europe, four sources familiar with the matter said.
** French sugar group Tereos said on Friday
Brazil's Petrobras had raised its stake in their
sugar and ethanol joint venture Guarani to 45.9 percent through
a capital injection of 268 million reais ($69.75 million).
** German defence group Rheinmetall has tied up
with buyout group Blackstone to bid for Airbus's
defence electronics unit, two sources familiar with the matter
said, in a deal worth up to a billion euros ($1.1 billion).
** Brazil's telecommunications group Oi SA said
it entered in exclusive negotiations with investment firm
LetterOne to merge with rival TIM Participações SA.
** European Union antitrust regulators will decide by Dec.
23 whether to clear U.S. drinks can maker Ball Corp's
4.43-billion-pound ($6.8 billion) proposed takeover of British
peer Rexam, a two-week delay from the previous deadline.
** AirAsia founder Tony Fernandes began talks
with bankers to take Asia's No.1 budget airline private after a
plunge in its stock price put $200 million worth of loans
borrowed against AirAsia's shares at risk, people familiar with
the situation told Reuters.
** Poland needs to consolidate some of its four biggest
state-run power companies soon to create bigger players able to
compete on the European market, the CEO of the country's second
biggest electricity producer Tauron said on Friday.
** McGraw Hill Financial Inc is looking at selling
off its J.D. Power unit, best known for car quality and
reliability ratings, as the owner of the Standard & Poor's
ratings services focuses on capital and commodity markets.
** Chinese state-backed technology conglomerate Tsinghua
Unigroup Ltd is buying a 25 percent stake in Powertech
Technology Inc for $600 million, becoming the largest
shareholder in the Taiwanese chip packaging and testing company.
** The head of Japan's Sharp Corp said it was in
talks with several companies on possible deals for its
loss-making liquid crystal display (LCD) business, which posted
a loss of 12.7 billion yen ($105 million) in the July-September
quarter.
** Samsung Group will sell its chemicals
businesses to local conglomerate Lotte Group for about 3
trillion won ($2.6 billion), the latest move to simplify its
structure ahead of a transfer of power from its elderly chief to
his heirs.
** Buyout firm TPG Capital Management LP is exploring a sale
or initial public offering of Nexeo Solutions LLC, hoping a deal
would value the U.S. chemical distribution company at close to
$2 billion, including debt, according to people familiar with
the matter.
** American International Group Inc directors are
discussing a spinoff or sale of the company's small
mortgage-insurance business as it faces new pressure from
shareholders to break itself apart, the Wall Street Journal
reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
** Australian logistics firm Qube Holdings Ltd said
it and partners had bought a near 20 percent stake in freight
firm Asciano Ltd, seeking to block a $6.5 billion bid
from Canada's Brookfield Asset Management.
** Airbus Group aims to sell its remaining stake of
around 23.4 percent in Dassault Aviation by the end of
next year, Finance Director Harald Wilhelm said.
** Xavier Niel, the founder of low-cost French mobile
operator Iliad, has increased his holding in Telecom
Italia to the equivalent of a 15.143 percent voting
stake, a filing from Italian market regulator Consob showed.
** Canadian Oil Sands, the largest-interest owner
in the Syncrude oil sands project, has not received any offers
to rival Suncor Energy's hostile takeover bid but is
"getting interest", Chief Executive Ryan Kubik said on Thursday.
** Raytheon Co's Websense unit is buying Intel
Corp's Finnish cybersecurity arm, Stonesoft, according
to news media reports.
** U.S. private equity group Centerbridge Partners has
appointed investment banks to sell Spanish property services
firm Aktua, five sources familiar with the matter said.
** Europe's largest hotel group Accor SA is
planning to buy Canada-based FRHI Hotels & Resorts for about $3
billion, The Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing
sources.
(Compiled by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru)