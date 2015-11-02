(Adds Finmeccanica, LEG Immobilien, Deere & Co; updates Visa, ConAgra Foods, Coty, AmSurg Corp, Shire)

Nov 2 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Monday:

** Visa Inc said it would buy former subsidiary Visa Europe Ltd for up to $23.3 billion in a deal that will give the world's largest payments network a chance to cut costs over the long term and raise fees in the second-biggest card market.

** Shire Plc has agreed to buy U.S. rare disease specialist Dyax Corp for about $5.9 billion - and potentially up to $6.5 billion - while still pursuing a five times larger unsolicited bid for Baxalta Inc.

** ConAgra Foods Inc said it would sell its private-label foods unit to TreeHouse Foods Inc for $2.7 billion, after struggling to turn around the business it acquired just two years ago.

** Deere & Co. said it planned to acquire Monosem, a European family-owned farm equipment manufacturer that specializes in "precision planters" designed to increase crop production.

** Bristol-Myers Squibb Co said it bought privately held drug developer Cardioxyl Pharmaceuticals Inc in a deal worth up to $2.07 billion, to gain access to a heart failure treatment.

** Perfume maker Coty Inc will buy the personal care and beauty business of Brazilian consumer goods maker Hypermarcas SA for about $1 billion in cash.

** Web-hosting company Endurance International Group Holdings Inc said it would buy online marketer Constant Contact Inc in deal valued at about $1.1 billion.

** Medical staffing company TeamHealth Holdings Inc rejected on Monday AmSurg Corp's revised buyout offer that, despite an increase in the cash component, was lower than AmSurg's previous offer.

** Dialog Semiconductor asked shareholders to vote in favor of a planned $4.6 billion takeover of U.S. peer Atmel at a general meeting scheduled for Nov. 19, after weak quarterly results raised concerns about the deal.

** MedAssets Inc, a healthcare analytics provider, agreed to be acquired by private equity firm Pamplona Capital Management for about $1.86 billion in cash.

** German property company LEG Immobilien said it had agreed to buy 13,800 residential properties from Vonovia for about 600 million euros ($661 million).

** Chipmaker PMC-Sierra Inc said Microsemi Corp's latest stock and cash proposal was not superior to Skyworks Solutions Inc's all-cash offer, which provides "more value certainty" to shareholders. Microsemi's cash-and-stock offer was worth the equivalent of $11.88 per share, pipping Skyworks' cash offer of $11.60.

** Japan's Ashikaga Holdings Co Ltd and Joyo Bank Ltd said they had agreed to merge in a deal that would create the country's third-largest regional lender. The combined bank would have 15.2 trillion yen ($126.3 billion) in assets.

** Brazilian meatpacker JBS SA has concluded its $1.45 billion acquisition of Cargill Inc's U.S. pork assets without any restrictions from regulators, it said on Friday, making it one of the largest meat companies in the United States.

** Santos Ltd, which rejected a $5 billion takeover offer last month in the hopes of getting better value from selling assets, made its first sale on Monday with a small deal to exit the Stag oil field off northwestern Australia. Malaysian company Sona Petroleum Bhd said it had agreed to buy the ageing oil field from Santos and private firm Quadrant Energy for $50 million.

** News Corp's Australian real estate website company REA Group Ltd said it plans to buy out smaller rival iProperty Group Ltd for A$580 million ($414 million), seizing on the target company's footprint in Southeast Asia.

** An affiliate of U.S. private equity firm Lone Star Funds has agreed to buy Singapore-listed Saizen REIT's portfolio in Japan for S$517.3 million ($370 million).

** Dubai-listed ports operator DP World has became sole owner of the company which operates Southampton container terminal after it bought the remaining 49 percent stake held by Associated British Ports (ABP), the company said on Monday.

** HSBC's sale of its Brazilian business remained on track but the planned disposal of its business in Turkey will take "a little longer", its chief executive said on Monday. HSBC agreed to sell its business in Brazil to Banco Bradesco in August and had been in talks to sell its Turkish business to ING Group, sources familiar with the matter had said.

** Italian aerospace and defense group Finmeccanica said it had completed the sale of its railway businesses to Japan's Hitachi for an overall capital gain of around 250 million euros ($275 million).

** Austrian property group Immofinanz signed a contract to sell its logistics portfolio to U.S. private equity group Blackstone, the company said as it switches focus to its retail and office business in western Europe. Immofinanz did not give an exact value of the deal.

** The head of Austria's Federal Competition Authority (BWB) said the regulator would not automatically approve a sale of Bank Austria's retail arm by UniCredit, according to remarks published in a newspaper on Monday.

** Saudi Arabia's Kingdom Holding, the investment firm owned by billionaire Prince Alwaleed bin Talal, said on Sunday it will sell its entire stake in research firm SRMG for 837.2 million riyals ($223.3 million).

** Two funds owned by NCB Capital bought over 50 percent of Saudi Research and Marketing Group (SRMG), publisher of pan-Arab newspaper Asharq al-Awsat and one of the Middle East's largest media companies. No values or names of sellers were given in the SRMG statement. Two funds owned by NCB Capital bought the stake in the publisher of pan-Arab newspaper Asharq al-Awsat.

** Indian telecoms operator Reliance Communications has agreed to buy Russian conglomerate Sistema's Indian mobile phone business with a share swap that marks the first major deal in seven years in a crowded and indebted sector. RCom and Sistema did not provide a value for the deal, but one person with direct knowledge of negotiations put the total at close to 45 billion Indian rupees ($686 million).

** Areva said on Monday it had signed a memorandum of understanding for a possible partnership with China National Nuclear Corporation (CNNC) that could see the Chinese group take a minority stake in the French nuclear company.

** Europe's biggest defense contractor, BAE Systems Plc , has agreed to buy a 20 percent stake in rocket engine maker Reaction Engines for 20.6 million pounds ($31.82 million), the Financial Times reported.

** Europe's biggest lender, HSBC, has agreed to establish a majority-owned securities joint venture in China, taking advantage of Chinese rules that favor Hong Kong-established banks over foreign peers in the world's second-biggest economy.

** China's Rastar Group said on Monday its Hong Kong unit will buy up to 56 percent stake in Spanish soccer club Espanyol as mainland companies continue their investment in European clubs.

** The Al Habtoor Group, a family-owned Dubai conglomerate, plans to sell its stake in construction joint venture Habtoor Leighton Group as it seeks to focus on core businesses, chairman Khalaf al-Habtoor was quoted as saying in a TV interview on Sunday.

($1 = 0.91 euros) ($1 = 120.35 yen) ($1 = 65.59 Indian rupees) ($1 = 1.40 Australian dollars) ($1 = 3.75 riyals) ($1 = 0.65 pounds) (Compiled by Manish Parashar in Bengaluru)