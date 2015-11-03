(Adds Deere & Co, Atos and others; updates Activision Blizzard,
BlackRock, J.M. Smucker and others)
Nov 3 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Tuesday:
** Bank of America Corp, the No.2 U.S. bank, has
agreed to sell its $87 billion money-market fund business to
BlackRock Inc in one of the cash-management industry's
largest deals ever.
** Natural gas pipeline company Targa Resources Corp (TRC)
said it would acquire the common units of Targa
Resources Partners LP (TRP) it did not already own, in
a deal that valued TRP at about $6.67 billion.
** Video game maker Activision Blizzard will buy
"Candy Crush Saga" creator King Digital Entertainment
for $5.9 billion, as the heavyweight of console and PC-gaming
makes a major push into the faster-growing mobile market.
** Royal Dutch Shell sought to ease investor
concerns over its planned $70 billion takeover of BG Group
, announcing further benefits and cost cuts aimed at
making the deal work with an oil price in the mid-$60s a barrel.
** AmSurg Corp withdrew on Monday its offer to buy
TeamHealth Holdings Inc after its revised bid was
rejected by the medical staffing company. The revised offer
valued TeamHealth at $69.32 per share, or about $5.1 billion,
based on the stock's Friday close.
** Pharmaceutical company Mylan received U.S.
antitrust approval for a hostile takeover of Irish-based generic
drugmaker Perrigo Co, the Federal Trade Commission
said.
** Monsanto Co's Climate Corp subsidiary announced
on Tuesday a definitive agreement to sell its Precision Planting
farm equipment business to Deere & Co for an undisclosed
sum.
** J.M. Smucker Co, known for its Folgers coffee and
Jif peanut butter, said it would sell its U.S. canned milk
business to private equity firm Kelso & Co for an undisclosed
sum.
** BM&FBovespa SA, Latin America's largest bourse, and rival
clearinghouse Cetip SA Mercados Organizados have discussed
merging, seeking to bolster their strength amid eroding
confidence in Brazil's capital markets and a potential ratings
downgrade of the country.
** French IT services firm Atos said it had agreed
to buy communications firm Unify for 340 million euros ($373
million) as it looks to expand into corporate telephony.
** Animal health company Zoetis Inc said it agreed
to buy Pharmaq, a pharmaceutical company catering to the
aquaculture industry, for $765 million.
** Greece's National Bank (NBG) said it planned to
sell its Turkish unit Finansbank to plug a capital
shortfall identified in European Central Bank (ECB) stress
tests.
** U.S. chipmaker Avago Technologies is set to win
unconditional EU antitrust approval for its proposed $37 billion
takeover of Broadcom Corp, two people familiar with the
matter said on Tuesday.
** Italy's Veneto Banca is discussing the possible sale of
its private banking unit Banca Intermobiliare to Swiss
bank BSI in a deal that would help it beef up its weak capital
base. Italian paper Il Messaggero reported on Tuesday BSI had
presented an offer worth 280 million euros for a majority stake
in Banca Intermobiliare.
** Green Plains Inc has bought its second ethanol
plant in a week in a $93.8 million deal for a facility in
Hereford, Texas, owned by Murphy USA Inc, it said on
Monday.
** NSO Group Ltd, a company that helps governments spy on
mobile phones and is so secretive that it regularly changes its
name, is exploring a sale that could value it at close to $1
billion, including debt, according to people familiar with the
matter.
** RWE could split up its business like peer E.ON
if wholesale power prices continue to fall as cost
cuts alone may not be enough to get Germany's largest power
producer back on track, its chief executive said.
** Swedish forestry and hygiene products company SCA
said it had sold its entire stake in its biggest owner
and one of Sweden's most influential investment companies,
Industrivarden.
** Vonovia does not want to become a minority
shareholder of Deutsche Wohnen should it fail to
collect more than 50 percent of the peer's shares, Chief
Executive Rolf Buch said.
** Thailand's Singha Estate Pcl, the property arm of
Singha Corp, said it was in talks to buy more hotel assets in
the United Kingdom, after the acquisition of U.K.-based Jupiter
Hotels for 155 million pounds ($239 million).
($1 = 8.53 Swedish crowns)
($1 = 35.54 baht)
($1 = 0.65 pounds)
(Compiled by Manish Parashar in Bengaluru)