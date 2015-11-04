(Adds China Telecom Corp, Natixis, Fibabanka, Webhelp; updates
Uralsib Bank)
Nov 4 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Wednesday:
** Brewer SABMiller Plc has extended the deadline
for rival Anheuser-Busch InBev to make a formal $100
billion-plus takeover offer by a further week in order to
finalize shareholder support for the deal.
** Lockheed Martin Corp said it expects to close its
$9 billion acquisition of Sikorsky Aircraft from United
Technologies Corp on Friday, now that it has received
final regulatory approval from China.
** Monsanto Co's Climate Corp will sell its
Precision Planting farm equipment business to Deere & Co
for an undisclosed sum, a move that underscores how turmoil in
the agriculture sector has made it ripe for consolidation.
** Mylan received U.S. antitrust approval for its
hostile bid for Irish-based generic drugmaker Perrigo Co
under the condition Mylan sells seven drugs to Alvogen
Group Inc, the Federal Trade Commission said on Tuesday.
** A unitholder in natural gas processor MarkWest Energy
Partners LP, John Fox, came out in opposition to a
proposed $15.6 billion takeover by Marathon Petroleum Corp
, saying it would lead to a big cut in cash distributions
to unitholders.
** BlackRock Inc said it was still in negotiations
with potential buyers for its office tower in Singapore, after
local developer CapitaLand ended talks with parties on
a prospective deal reported to be worth as much as $2.9 billion.
** French investment bank Natixis announced plans
to acquire Spanish financial advisory firm 360 Corporate Finance
as part of a plan to grow by focusing on businesses with low
capital consumption.
** Insurance-focused outsourcing company Xchanging Plc
said U.S.-based private equity firm Apollo Global
Management LLC had dropped out of a race to potentially
acquire the company. Xchanging said last month that it had
reached an agreement on terms of a recommended cash offer with
Capita Plc, valuing Xchanging at 412 million pounds
($635 million).
** Turkey's Fibabanka has joined the ranks of banks
interested in buying HSBC's Turkish unit, two sources
close to the matter told Reuters, a business that is also being
considered by ING Group.
** China Telecom Corp has joined a list of
companies interested in purchasing a majority stake in Serbia's
biggest telecom provider, a government official said.
** Three investment firms are vying to buy French call
center operator Webhelp in a deal which could value the business
at around 1 billion euros ($1.09 billion), four sources familiar
with the matter said.
** Swedish telecom operator TeliaSonera has hired
investment bank UBS to advise it on a planned sale of its
businesses in the region it calls Eurasia, UBS said on its
website. The businesses have a combined book value of around 20
billion Swedish crowns ($2.3 billion), Telia said.
** Sweden's Tele2 and state-controlled
Kazakhtelecom said they would combine their mobile businesses in
Central Asia's biggest economy, a highly competitive market.
** Siam Commercial Bank Pcl, Thailand's third
largest lender, said it has received a license from Vietnam's
central bank to open a full branch in Ho Chi Minh City as part
of its expansion into one of Southeast Asia's fastest growing
markets. SCB will spend $45.77 million to buy the stake, and the
new branch is expected to be set up by early 2016, the statement
said.
** Turkey's Fibabanka has joined the ranks of banks
interested in buying HSBC's Turkish unit, two sources
close to the matter told Reuters, a business that is also being
considered by ING Group.
** Russian businessman Vladimir Kogan has acquired 82
percent of Uralsib Bank's shares as part of a central bank plan
to avert bankruptcy at the top-30 Russian lender, the bank said.
($1 = 8.57 Swedish crowns)
($1 = 1.39 Singapore dollars)
($1 = 0.65 pounds)
(Compiled by Manish Parashar and Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru)