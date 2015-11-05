(Adds BASF, Sun Life Financial Inc, Diageo Plc, and others )
Nov 5 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Thursday:
** Expedia Inc on Wednesday said it agreed to buy
vacation rental site HomeAway Inc for about $3.9
billion in cash and stock, in a move that could ramp up
competition with apartment-sharing startup Airbnb.
** Goldman Sachs Group Inc's private equity arm and
buyout firm Thomas H. Lee Partners LP are in talks to acquire
facility management company GCA Services Group Inc from
Blackstone Group Inc, according to people familiar with
the matter. The offer values GCA at around $1 billion, including
debt, the people said.
** Canada's Brookfield Asset Management Inc has
purchased nearly 15 percent of Australian ports and rail
operator Asciano Ltd as part of an agreed $6.5 billion
takeover that has raised antitrust regulators' eyebrows, The
Australian Financial Review (AFR) reported.
** Three investment firms are vying to buy French call
centre operator Webhelp in a deal which could value the business
at around 1 billion euros ($1.09 billion), four sources familiar
with the matter said. Webhelp's owner Charterhouse is
looking to offload the company and has asked KKR and
Apax to submit binding offers in the next couple of weeks, the
sources said.
** Australia's competition regulator said an agreed A$2.7
billion ($1.9 billion) buyout of data management firm Recall
Holdings Ltd by U.S. rival Iron Mountain Inc
may hurt competition, drive up prices and lower customer
service.
** German chemical company BASF is putting its
steel coatings business up for sale, in a deal that could value
the business at up to about 500 million euros ($540 million),
several people familiar with process said.
** Canadian insurer Sun Life Financial Inc is
scouting for acquisitions to boost its asset management
businesses in the United States and Canada, following a string
of deals this year, its top executive said.
** Diageo Plc, the world's largest spirits company,
said it had sold its wine interests in Argentina to Grupo
Penaflor for an undisclosed amount.
** Cellcom agreed to buy rival Golan Telecom for
1.17 billion shekels ($300.9 million), as Israel's largest
mobile phone provider seeks to add a low-cost brand to its
portfolio.
** German vacuum pump maker Busch-Holding GmbH said it now
aimed to influence rival Pfeiffer Vacuum's strategy and
left the door open to raising its stake above 30 percent, which
would force it to make an offer for the whole group. Busch has
built a stake in Pfeiffer, which stood at 27.2 percent in late
September, but had so far said it saw its holding as a purely
financial investment.
** Privately held outdoors retailer Bass Pro Shops is
exploring an offer for Cabela's Inc, the U.S. hunting
and fishing store chain targeted by activist investor Elliott
Management, people familiar with the matter said.
** Germany's HeidelbergCement raised its estimate
for benefits from the planned takeover of Italcementi,
drawing praise from analysts which see the group as a formidable
foe to recently merged LafargeHolcim. HeidelbergCement
said the acquisition was on track, increasing its synergy target
to 300 million ($326 million) euros a year from 175 million
previously.
** Russia's state property management agency is ready to
sell off stakes in several major firms as part of a
privatisation plan if President Vladimir Putin backs the idea,
the agency's head, Olga Dergunova, told reporters.
** Scandinavia's Arla, one of the world's biggest dairy
producers, said on Thursday it had put the last of its non-dairy
businesses up for sale and had been in contact with potential
buyers. The unit, Rynkeby Foods A/S, is the Nordic region's
largest juice producer with revenues of 150 million euros ($163
million) last year, Arla said.
** French utility EDF said it was reviewing the
strategy for its high-voltage grid unit RTE, one of its key
assets that analyst have long believed could be partially sold
to finance nuclear investment.
($1 = 0.9199 euros)
($1 = 3.8885 shekels)
($1 = A$1.3994)
(Compiled by Manish Parashar and Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru)