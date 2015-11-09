(Adds A2A, Warburg Pincus, Apache Corp, PEAK6 Investments,
Canadian Pacific Railway; Updates Anbang Insurance)
Nov 9 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Monday:
** Anbang Insurance Group agreed to buy U.S. annuities and
life insurer Fidelity & Guaranty Life for about $1.57
billion as Chinese insurers seek to expand into the United
States.
** Italy's biggest regional utility A2A has
presented a binding offer to take a majority stake in smaller
peer Linea Group Holding (LGH) to boost its growth prospects in
a fragmented market.
** Private equity firms Warburg Pincus and General
Atlantic are expected to announce a joint deal this week to
invest in United Arab Emirates-based payments provider Network
International, according to sources.
** Apache Corp declined to comment whether it has
received and rejected an unsolicited takeover offer from an
unidentified company.
** PEAK6 Investments, a multi-faceted global business based
in Chicago, has bought a 25 percent stake in struggling Premier
League team Bournemouth.
** Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd is looking to
acquire U.S. peer Norfolk Southern Corp, Bloomberg
reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
** Canadian Natural Resources Ltd will sell most
of its royalty assets to PrairieSky Royalty Ltd in a
C$1.8 billion ($1.4 billion) deal, joining other oil producers
in shedding assets to weather a slump in crude
prices.
** Santiago-listed shares in LATAM Airlines rose
4.52 percent early Monday following a brokerage report that
British Airways-owner IAG is looking at working more
closely with the Chile-headquartered carrier, traders said.
** South African fixed-line operator Telkom said it
is in talks to buy rival Cell C, as it seeks to
boost its fledging mobile phone business.
** Weyerhaeuser Co will purchase Plum Creek Timber Co
Inc in a deal announced on Sunday that the two companies
said would create a $23 billion timber, land and forest products
company, the largest in the United States.
** Industrial rubber maker Trelleborg said it was
buying privately owned Czech CGS Holding to become a global
leader in agricultural tires and strengthen its leading position
in industrial tires.
** Chocolate and cocoa group Barry Callebaut has
acquired Nyonkopa Cocoa Buying Company Ltd in Ghana, the Swiss
company said, giving no financial details.
** Coca-Cola Enterprises and two other European
bottlers of Coca-Cola drinks have secured unconditional
EU antitrust approval for their merger after regulators found no
competition issues.
** Talks between Wincor Nixdorf and its U.S.
suitor Diebold are ongoing and constructive, the CEO of
the German ATM maker said on Monday, but he stopped short of
saying when a final agreement could be announced.
** The head of smartphone screen maker Japan Display Inc
said he would not turn down a partnership with
embattled rival Sharp Corp amid speculation that Japan
Display's top investor, a state-backed fund, wants a tie-up
between the two.
** The board of Britain's National Grid Plc is
weighing up options for its four gas distribution networks
across the country, which may attract 10 billion pounds ($15.06
billion), the Sunday Times reported, citing people familiar with
the matter.
** U.S. based asset management company Affiliated Managers
Group said on Sunday it has agreed to buy a majority of
the equity stake held by BlueCrest Capital Management LP in
Systematica Investments LP.
** Spanish renewable energy firm Abengoa
said on Sunday a local steel firm, Gonvarri, would invest 250
million euros in the company and become its main shareholder
after also taking part in a planned rights issue.
** Santos Ltd's rebuffed suitor, Scepter, is likely
to walk away after Santos opted to sell A$500 million ($351
million) in new shares to a Chinese private equity firm at well
below Scepter's offer price, a source familiar with Scepter's
thinking said on Monday.
** Neptune Orient Lines Ltd (NOL) said on Saturday
that it was in preliminary talks with CMA CGM SA and
A.P. Moeller-Maersk on a potential acquisition of
the Singapore-based container liner.
(Compiled by Rachel Chitra and Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru)