Nov 9 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Monday:

** Anbang Insurance Group agreed to buy U.S. annuities and life insurer Fidelity & Guaranty Life for about $1.57 billion as Chinese insurers seek to expand into the United States.

** Italy's biggest regional utility A2A has presented a binding offer to take a majority stake in smaller peer Linea Group Holding (LGH) to boost its growth prospects in a fragmented market.

** Private equity firms Warburg Pincus and General Atlantic are expected to announce a joint deal this week to invest in United Arab Emirates-based payments provider Network International, according to sources.

** Apache Corp declined to comment whether it has received and rejected an unsolicited takeover offer from an unidentified company.

** PEAK6 Investments, a multi-faceted global business based in Chicago, has bought a 25 percent stake in struggling Premier League team Bournemouth.

** Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd is looking to acquire U.S. peer Norfolk Southern Corp, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

** Canadian Natural Resources Ltd will sell most of its royalty assets to PrairieSky Royalty Ltd in a C$1.8 billion ($1.4 billion) deal, joining other oil producers in shedding assets to weather a slump in crude prices.

** Santiago-listed shares in LATAM Airlines rose 4.52 percent early Monday following a brokerage report that British Airways-owner IAG is looking at working more closely with the Chile-headquartered carrier, traders said.

** South African fixed-line operator Telkom said it is in talks to buy rival Cell C, as it seeks to boost its fledging mobile phone business.

** Weyerhaeuser Co will purchase Plum Creek Timber Co Inc in a deal announced on Sunday that the two companies said would create a $23 billion timber, land and forest products company, the largest in the United States.

** Industrial rubber maker Trelleborg said it was buying privately owned Czech CGS Holding to become a global leader in agricultural tires and strengthen its leading position in industrial tires.

** Chocolate and cocoa group Barry Callebaut has acquired Nyonkopa Cocoa Buying Company Ltd in Ghana, the Swiss company said, giving no financial details.

** Coca-Cola Enterprises and two other European bottlers of Coca-Cola drinks have secured unconditional EU antitrust approval for their merger after regulators found no competition issues.

** Talks between Wincor Nixdorf and its U.S. suitor Diebold are ongoing and constructive, the CEO of the German ATM maker said on Monday, but he stopped short of saying when a final agreement could be announced.

** The head of smartphone screen maker Japan Display Inc said he would not turn down a partnership with embattled rival Sharp Corp amid speculation that Japan Display's top investor, a state-backed fund, wants a tie-up between the two.

** The board of Britain's National Grid Plc is weighing up options for its four gas distribution networks across the country, which may attract 10 billion pounds ($15.06 billion), the Sunday Times reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

** U.S. based asset management company Affiliated Managers Group said on Sunday it has agreed to buy a majority of the equity stake held by BlueCrest Capital Management LP in Systematica Investments LP.

** Spanish renewable energy firm Abengoa said on Sunday a local steel firm, Gonvarri, would invest 250 million euros in the company and become its main shareholder after also taking part in a planned rights issue.

** Santos Ltd's rebuffed suitor, Scepter, is likely to walk away after Santos opted to sell A$500 million ($351 million) in new shares to a Chinese private equity firm at well below Scepter's offer price, a source familiar with Scepter's thinking said on Monday.

** Neptune Orient Lines Ltd (NOL) said on Saturday that it was in preliminary talks with CMA CGM SA and A.P. Moeller-Maersk on a potential acquisition of the Singapore-based container liner.

