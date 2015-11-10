Nov 10 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1100 GMT on Tuesday:

** Billboard operator Clear Channel Outdoor is exploring the sale of assets in some U.S. markets that could be worth at least $800 million, according to sources familiar with the matter.

** The battle for Australian stevedoring and rail giant Asciano Ltd escalated on Tuesday after ports firm Qube Holdings Ltd made a $6.3 billion offer that narrowly beats a rival bid and is expected to draw less concern from antitrust regulators.

** Global oil trader Vitol SA will acquire 15 percent of Pakistan's Hascol Petroleum Ltd with an option to buy another 10 percent within one year, Hascol said on Tuesday.

** Barry Callebaut AG is acquiring the commercial beverages vending activities from FrieslandCampina Kievit to expand its value-added European specialties business, the Swiss chocolate supplier said on Tuesday.

** Activist hedge fund Elliott disclosed a 2.9 percent stake in Anglo-German chipmaker Dialog Semiconductor on Monday and said that it intended to vote against the acquisition of U.S. peer Atmel Corp.

** The Dutch government said on Tuesday it would sell a 23 percent stake in ABN Amro (IPO-ABN.AS) in an initial public offering of shares that values the nationalized bank at 15 billion-18.8 billion euros ($16.11 billion-$20.19 billion).

** The French state is ready to reduce its stake in carmaker Renault back to 15 percent and wants the governance structure in its alliance with Japan's Nissan to remain unchanged, Economy Minister Emmanuel Macron said on Tuesday.

** Online furniture retailer Home24, a startup launched by Rocket Internet that is encroaching on IKEA's territory, has bought German rival Fashion for Home, gaining an offline store presence for the first time.

** Britain's National Grid Plc has put a majority stake in its 8.5 billion pound ($12.8 billion) gas distribution business up for sale as it shifts focus to better-performing assets such as its U.S. networks, it said on Tuesday.

** Koninklijke KPN is expected to sell shares in its Telefonica Deutschland unit at 5.37 euros apiece, a source familiar with the transaction said on Tuesday.

** Czech electricity company CEZ should decide by Dec. 21 whether it would submit an indicative bid to buy Vattenfall's German assets, board member Tomas Pleskac said on Tuesday.

** Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd is exploring a potential acquisition of U.S. peer Norfolk Southern Corp , a person familiar with the matter said on Monday. (Compiled by Rachel Chitra in Bengaluru)