Nov 11 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1100 GMT on Wednesday:

** Anheuser-Busch InBev, the world's biggest brewer, launched its $100 billion-plus offer for nearest rival SABMiller on Wednesday and agreed to sell the latter's stake in U.S. venture MillerCoors to help win regulatory approval.

** Anglo-German chipmaker Dialog Semiconductor said it was sticking with its plan to buy U.S. peer Atmel , rebuffing activist hedge fund Elliott, which is seeking to rally co-shareholders to vote against the acquisition.

** Interdealer broker Tullett Prebon Plc said it would acquire ICAP Plc's global hybrid voice broking and information business for about 1.11 billion pounds ($1.68 billion) in stock in a reverse takeover deal.

** U.S. oil and gas exploration and production company Anadarko Petroleum Corp has approached Apache Corp with a potential acquisition as low crude oil prices prompt companies to seek merger partners, according to a person familiar with the matter.

** Surbana Jurong Private Ltd, a Singapore-based urban planning consultancy, said it had signed two deals valued at $69.2 million in total to increase its exposure outside the city-state and capitalise on growing urbanisation in emerging markets.

** Aquila Capital has agreed to acquire Smaakraft AS, the operator and developer of small-scale hydropower plants in Norway, from a group of Norwegian utilities, the Hamburg-based asset manager said on Tuesday.

** Osram's chief executive said finding the right owner for the traditional light bulbs business it is selling was more important than the price.

** Marathon Petroleum Corp on Tuesday raised the cash portion of its offer to buy MarkWest Energy Partners LP , the second-largest U.S. natural gas processor, by $400 million to $1.07 billion.

** Ambev SA, the Brazilian unit of Belgium's Anheuser-Busch InBev SA, said on Tuesday it agreed to buy the Canadian rights to beer and cider brands owned by Canada's Mark Anthony Group for $350 million.

** Dell Inc's $67 billion offer to buy data storage company EMC Corp could be derailed by a tax bill of up to $9 billion, technology news website Re/code reported on Tuesday, citing sources familiar with the matter. (Compiled by Rachel Chitra in Bengaluru)