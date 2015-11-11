(Adds Kroger, KPN, Deutsche Telekom; Updates Anheuser-Busch
Nov 11 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 2120 GMT on Wednesday:
** Occidental Petroleum Corp, the fourth-largest
U.S. oil producer, will sell its stake in the 4-billion-barrel
Zubair oilfield to Iraq's state-run South Oil Co (SOC), Iraqi
oil officials said.
** Supermarket operator Kroger Co said it would buy
smaller chain Roundy's Inc for $800 million including
debt to expand in Wisconsin and the Chicago area.
** Swedish industrial rubber maker Trelleborg and
Germany's Freudenberg are stepping up preparations for a stock
market listing of their jointly held TrelleborgVibracoustic
business, two people familiar with the matter said.
** Anheuser-Busch InBev, the world's biggest
brewer, launched its $100 billion-plus offer for nearest rival
SABMiller on Wednesday and agreed to sell the latter's
stake in U.S. venture MillerCoors to help win regulatory
approval.
** KPN, the largest Dutch telecom operator, is open
to merger opportunities outside its increasingly competitive
home market, having largely divested its international
operations, its CEO said.
** Deutsche Telekom's T-Mobile Netherlands
division has drawn interest from private equity groups Apax and
CVC, which are putting the finishing touches to their rival
bids, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.
** Thomson Reuters Corp said it was
exploring strategic options for its Intellectual Property &
Science business, which had revenue of about $1 billion in 2014.
** Anglo-German chipmaker Dialog Semiconductor
said it was sticking with its plan to buy U.S. peer Atmel
, rebuffing activist hedge fund Elliott, which is
seeking to rally co-shareholders to vote against the
acquisition.
** British interdealer brokers Tullett Prebon Plc
and ICAP Plc have agreed to combine their voice broking
businesses in a 1.11 billion-pound ($1.68 billion) deal to
better compete in a sector where trading volumes have shrunk.
** Anadarko Petroleum Corp confirmed that it had
offered to buy oil producer Apache Corp, which rejected
its all-stock bid without discussion.
** Surbana Jurong Private Ltd, a Singapore-based urban
planning consultancy, said it had signed two deals valued at
$69.2 million in total to increase its exposure outside the
city-state and capitalise on growing urbanisation in emerging
markets.
** Germany's biggest utility E.ON announced an
8.3 billion euro ($8.9 billion) writedown on the value of its
power plants and oil and gas business on Wednesday, showing the
challenges facing the assets ahead of their planned spin-off
next year.
** Aquila Capital has agreed to acquire Smaakraft AS, the
operator and developer of small-scale hydropower plants in
Norway, from a group of Norwegian utilities, the Hamburg-based
asset manager said on Tuesday.
** Osram, which is selling its traditional light
bulbs business, said it would invest a billion euros ($1.1
billion) in a new factory in Malaysia to make chips for LED
lights and would increase spending on research and development.
** Marathon Petroleum Corp on Tuesday raised the
cash portion of its offer to buy MarkWest Energy Partners LP
, the second-largest U.S. natural gas processor, by $400
million to $1.07 billion.
** Ambev SA, the Brazilian unit of Belgium's
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA, said on Tuesday it agreed to
buy the Canadian rights to beer and cider brands owned by
Canada's Mark Anthony Group for $350 million.
(Compiled by Rachel Chitra and Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru)