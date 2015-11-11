(Adds Kroger, KPN, Deutsche Telekom; Updates Anheuser-Busch InBev, Thomson Reuters, Apache)

Nov 11 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2120 GMT on Wednesday:

** Occidental Petroleum Corp, the fourth-largest U.S. oil producer, will sell its stake in the 4-billion-barrel Zubair oilfield to Iraq's state-run South Oil Co (SOC), Iraqi oil officials said.

** Supermarket operator Kroger Co said it would buy smaller chain Roundy's Inc for $800 million including debt to expand in Wisconsin and the Chicago area.

** Swedish industrial rubber maker Trelleborg and Germany's Freudenberg are stepping up preparations for a stock market listing of their jointly held TrelleborgVibracoustic business, two people familiar with the matter said.

** Anheuser-Busch InBev, the world's biggest brewer, launched its $100 billion-plus offer for nearest rival SABMiller on Wednesday and agreed to sell the latter's stake in U.S. venture MillerCoors to help win regulatory approval.

** KPN, the largest Dutch telecom operator, is open to merger opportunities outside its increasingly competitive home market, having largely divested its international operations, its CEO said.

** Deutsche Telekom's T-Mobile Netherlands division has drawn interest from private equity groups Apax and CVC, which are putting the finishing touches to their rival bids, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

** Thomson Reuters Corp said it was exploring strategic options for its Intellectual Property & Science business, which had revenue of about $1 billion in 2014.

** Anglo-German chipmaker Dialog Semiconductor said it was sticking with its plan to buy U.S. peer Atmel , rebuffing activist hedge fund Elliott, which is seeking to rally co-shareholders to vote against the acquisition.

** British interdealer brokers Tullett Prebon Plc and ICAP Plc have agreed to combine their voice broking businesses in a 1.11 billion-pound ($1.68 billion) deal to better compete in a sector where trading volumes have shrunk.

** Anadarko Petroleum Corp confirmed that it had offered to buy oil producer Apache Corp, which rejected its all-stock bid without discussion.

** Surbana Jurong Private Ltd, a Singapore-based urban planning consultancy, said it had signed two deals valued at $69.2 million in total to increase its exposure outside the city-state and capitalise on growing urbanisation in emerging markets.

** Germany's biggest utility E.ON announced an 8.3 billion euro ($8.9 billion) writedown on the value of its power plants and oil and gas business on Wednesday, showing the challenges facing the assets ahead of their planned spin-off next year.

** Aquila Capital has agreed to acquire Smaakraft AS, the operator and developer of small-scale hydropower plants in Norway, from a group of Norwegian utilities, the Hamburg-based asset manager said on Tuesday.

** Osram, which is selling its traditional light bulbs business, said it would invest a billion euros ($1.1 billion) in a new factory in Malaysia to make chips for LED lights and would increase spending on research and development.

** Marathon Petroleum Corp on Tuesday raised the cash portion of its offer to buy MarkWest Energy Partners LP , the second-largest U.S. natural gas processor, by $400 million to $1.07 billion.

** Ambev SA, the Brazilian unit of Belgium's Anheuser-Busch InBev SA, said on Tuesday it agreed to buy the Canadian rights to beer and cider brands owned by Canada's Mark Anthony Group for $350 million.

(Compiled by Rachel Chitra and Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru)