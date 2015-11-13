(Adds Skyway Concession, Perrigo, Blackstone Group, BHF
Kleinwort Benson, Dixy Group)
Nov 13 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Friday:
** Three of Canada's largest pension fund managers said they
would acquire the operator of the Chicago Skyway toll road for
$2.8 billion.
The Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, Ontario Municipal
Employees Retirement System and Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan
will each own a one-third interest in Skyway Concession Co LLC,
which has an agreement to operate the road until 2104.
** Perrigo Co Plc's shareholders rejected Mylan
NV's $26 billion hostile bid, ending the
Netherlands-based generic drug maker's seven-month pursuit of
its smaller rival.
** U.S. asset manager Blackstone Group LP said it was
acquiring Japan Residential Investment Company, which
owns residential assets in Japan, in a deal worth about $450
million, including debt.
Blackstone is also seeking a buyer for its Meerwind Sued/Ost
offshore wind park in Germany, hoping to benefit from a surge in
deal activity in the sector, three people familiar with the
matter told Reuters.
** The European Central Bank is set to decide soon on who
can bid for BHF Kleinwort Benson in a deal seen as a test case
its attitude towards a bigger role for Chinese financial
investors, people familiar with the matter told Reuters.
** Russia's competition watchdog FAS has blocked food
retailer Dixy Group's bid to buy a controlling stake
in tobacco and spirits chain Bristol.
** OakNorth Bank, a British lender to small businesses and
entrepreneurs, said Mumbai-based Indiabulls Group had bought a
40 percent stake in the company for 66 million pounds ($100
million), boosting its capital base to over 85 million pounds.
** Syngenta AG, the world's largest agrichemicals
company, has rejected a $42 billion takeover offer by
state-owned China National Chemical Corp, Bloomberg reported on
Thursday.
** France has offered to limit its voting rights at Renault
in a bid to end its power struggle with the carmaker
and partner Nissan, but their combined CEO Carlos Ghosn remains
determined to push through changes that would give the Japanese
company more say over the alliance, sources said.
** Private equity firm TowerBrook Capital Partners LP, which
acquired U.S. women's apparel retailer J.Jill Group six months
ago, is considering an exit through a potential initial public
offering of the company, Bloomberg reported.
** Garuda Indonesia will decide whether to buy 30
wide-body jets worth potentially $9 billion from either Airbus
or arch-rival Boeing by end-2015, the airline's
chief executive said in an interview on Friday.
** Dish Network Corp said the proposed merger of
Charter Communications and Time Warner Cable Inc
was not in the public interest, in a reply filed with
the Federal Communications Commission.
** Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (SMFG) has
decided to buy General Electric Co's Japan-based leasing
business for 500 billion to 600 billion yen ($4.89 billion), the
Nikkei business daily reported on Friday.
** Manulife Financial Corp, Canada's biggest
insurer, is interested in a range of insurance and asset
management acquisition opportunities across several markets in
Asia, a top executive said on Thursday.
** Britain's 'bad bank', which is running down the loans of
two bailed out lenders, said it had agreed to sell a 13 billion
pound ($19.78 billion) asset portfolio to affiliates of Cerberus
Capital Management LP.
** Poland's Alior Bank, controlled by Eastern
Europe's largest insurer PZU, plans to take over the
local units of HSBC, RBS, DZ Bank, and SK
Bank Wolomin, the daily Rzeczpospolita reported on Friday.
** Warsaw-listed commercial real estate developer GTC
is in exclusive talks to buy two income generating
properties in Poland and Hungary, as it looks around Eastern
Europe to return to a growth path, it said on Friday.
** Telecom Italia Chief Executive Marco Patuano
said he met last week with French entrepreneur Xavier Niel, who
has been building a stake in the group, and that they discussed
"industrial strategy" and the potential of the Italian market.
(Compiled by Rachel Chitra and Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru)